William Hill sign up offer: Get up to £40 in free bets

Let’s check out the recent William Hill sign up offers available and see what you have to do to get them. We will give you a rundown of each relevant bonus and the conditions related to it.

Latest William Hill new customer offers

The William Hill sign up offer is only for registered customers, which means that the first thing you need is an account on the platform. We explain in the steps below how exactly you can create an account on the platform and what you need to do.

Open the William Hill site (via your web or mobile browser) or download the WH mobile app. Click on the “ Join ” button to get access to the registration form. Fill out your correct personal and account information. Enter the unique promo code related to the bonus you want. Accept the terms, conditions, and policies of the platform. Click on the final button to complete the registration process.

To claim the new customer offer, you have to enter a promo code during your registration. You will see a field in the registration form marked as "promo code" or "bonus code" where you will have to enter the symbols. Check to see if you entered the characters correctly because even one mistake can cost you your future bonus.

Before you can start enjoying the benefits of William Hill thoroughly, we recommend that you verify your account via email or live chat so that William Hill can activate your account. You will need to provide photos or copies of:

Photographic ID, such as a passport, national ID card, or a driving license.

Recent utility bill or bank statement with your name, address, and institution visible.

Recent bank or card statement or a copy of your debit card's front and backside with the first six and last four numbers visible (you can black out the middle numbers and the CVV code).

Then you can make your first deposit and start playing. You can do that via the Cashier menu, where you can access the withdrawal function too.

William Hill Sports new customer bonus details

William Hill provides many sports and markets to choose from, especially when it comes to popular sports, like football. There are plenty of bets you can try out and keep things interesting, and you can benefit from the daily enhanced odds and other unique bonuses available to existing customers. New sports betting customers get a chance to receive £40 in Free Bets, but only if they sign up via mobile devices. If you sign up via the website, then the offer you will receive is different. For now, we will explore the mobile offer – £40 in free bets. There are some essential terms and conditions you will have to follow, such as:

You have to place a qualifying wager of at least £10 on any sport or market in the Sportsbook.

You will receive four free bets, each worth £10, after your qualifying bet is settled.

You have thirty days (from the time you place the qualifying bet) to use your free wagers, or they will disappear.

Your free bet stake wouldn't be returned even if you win the wager. You will only receive your winnings minus the free bet stake amount.

This offer is only for UK customers, and certain restrictions apply (check full T&Cs for more information).

Example for a winning wager using your William Hill free bet

If you use your free bets on an event, for example, Arsenal vs Liverpool, and you bet £10 that the Reds win at odds of 1.70 (7/10), then you can expect a profit of £7. Since you made a bet with a free wager token, you will only receive your winnings after the bet is settled per the welcome bonus's terms and conditions.

Example for a losing bet made with your William Hill free wager token

Let's say that the bet you placed on the match we described above (Arsenal vs. Liverpool) doesn't go as expected, and the Reds lose the game. The good news is that you won't be losing any of your account funds, but you also won't be winning anything.

William Hill Casino welcome bonus and conditions

New Casino customers experience the attractive welcome offer of – 100% up to £300 bonus. Like all promotions, there are specific terms and conditions you will have to follow, such as:

You have to opt-in to the bonus before you can receive it.

If you deposit via a prepaid card or e-wallet, you won't be eligible to participate in the promotion.

You have to deposit at least £10 into your account.

The bonus has a rollover requirement of 40x.

You can only win a maximum of £2,000 from the bonus.

The bonus is only valid for one week before it disappears from your account.

You have thirty days to complete the rollover requirements, or you will lose your winnings.

If your account balance ever drops below £0.35, you won't be able to participate in the bonus anymore.

New customers only. Opt-in required. 1x per customer. Min buy-in £10. Casino tab only. Max £300 bonus. 40x wagering requirement. Max redeemable amount £2000. Bonus expires 7 days from issue. Eligibility rules, game, location, payment method and currency restrictions, stake contributions and terms and conditions apply.

William Hill offers a few categories of games you can try out, like Jackpots, Card games, Roulette, Live Dealer, and Slots. You can spend the welcome bonus on any of the games available in the tab. Compared to other operators, William Hill provides one of the best Casino Bonuses in the UK.

Welcome offer for new William Hill Bingo customers

If you love bingo games, William Hill has a treat for you. They provide a separate category that includes different 75-Ball, 80-Ball, and 90-Ball Bingo rooms and exciting games you can play if you ever want to take a rest from playing Bingo. The welcome bonus for new customers promises a £25 bonus if you spend at least £5 in bingo rooms. Here are the specific terms and conditions of the bonus:

You have to create a Bingo Chat name and opt-in to the promotion.

Only thirteen Bingo Rooms participate in the promotions (you can see a full list of eligible rooms in the full T&Cs).

You have to stake at least £5 in any eligible rooms to participate in the promotion.

You have two weeks to stake £5 on Bingo to enter the promotion.

The wagering requirement is four times the amount of the bonus (4x£25).

You have to use the bonus within seven days, or it would disappear from your account.

William Hill Poker welcome bonus and important terms

Customers who enjoy playing Poker have a surprise waiting for them in the William Hill Poker section. Their new customers get the £100 bonus plus €6 Twister Entries. You can use the Twister tickets in the Twister Sit&Go tournament, and each ticket is worth €1. Three of them have to be used in the Age of the Gods: Twister Sit&Go tournament in the Poker section. Besides the Twister tickets and deposit bonus, you will also get 10 Free Spins, and you can use them on any of the Casino Side Games in the Poker section. The bonus spins have the following conditions:

They are available for two weeks before they disappear.

They have 40x wagering requirements.

The maximum redemption from them is £20.

And finally, the bonus you all waited to hear about – the £100 bonus funds. The conditions you should watch out for are:

You have to deposit or transfer a minimum of 10 in your currency to the Poker balance.

You can redeem your bonus in two stages (first £10 and last £90 of the bonus).

The bonus expires in 45 days.

Advantages of William Hill and why you should sign up

William Hill has plenty of positive qualities, but the following ones put them at the top of the bookmaker/operator food chain.

Live streaming – William Hill TV and William Hill Radio

Streaming races or matches is a modern feature, and William Hill lets you use it for free. All you have to do is have a verified account with a positive balance, and you will have access to the streaming schedule. Only some Horse Races require you to place a bet on the event before watching it, but other sports don't have this requirement. WH Radio is an online podcast regarding Horse Racing or Greyhounds. They also sometimes talk about other sports, like Football, Cricket, etc. You can watch streams or listen to the podcast while you are betting, which is pretty fun.

Cash-out and in-play betting

In-play betting is prevalent, and you can increase your payout potential if you use it in combination with the cash-out feature. It allows you to settle a wager before the end of the game, and it has plenty of benefits, such as preventing future losses, securing your winnings, and saving at least one part of your stake from a losing wager. In-play allows you to successfully place bets on matches that have already begun and thus give you better chances of winning, especially if you are watching the event's live stream.

Build #YourOdds and #YourOdds

#YourOdds started as a request a bet feature via Twitter, and you can still do that, but it's so much more now. You can see all the markets and odds people requested in the #YourOdds tab on a specific match. Build #YourOdds is a feature that allows you to add selections from the same Football match in one bet. It's beneficial, but unfortunately, it isn't available in most sports – only football.

Frequently Asked Questions regarding William Hill’s platform

What kind of deposit options can I use to top-up my account?

William Hill provides a wide variety of payment methods such as e-wallets, VISA and Mastercard, prepaid cards, and cash vouchers. You can see the full list of payment methods in the cashier menu.

Does William Hill provide deposits and withdrawals via Apple Pay?

Yes, they do but only for UK customers via the iOS app. Remember that you can't use Apple Pay if you have connected a credit card to your account.

Can I use all features of William Hill via the mobile app?

Yes, you can. The app gives you access to all available features on the platform.

Is the William Hill mobile app free, and where do I get it from?

Yes, it is. You can download it by following the link on the mobile site.

Does William Hill provide Responsible Gambling features?

Yes, it does. You can access them via your account menu.

Final conclusion on William Hill sign up offers

William Hill is one of the best bookmakers in the UK, and they have been around for many years. They have plenty of features to shower their customers in, such as cash-out, build #YourOdds, live streaming, enhanced odds, etc. The site and app easy-to-navigate, and even if you are new to sports betting, you wouldn't have problems finding what you need. William Hill provides welcome offers on almost all of their sections, which is great because you can choose which bonus to get but keep in mind that you can only benefit from one welcome offer, so choose wisely. We think that you should sign up to William Hill because:

The bookie offers plenty of markets and sports to bet on and much content in their other gaming sections.

They have a user-friendly mobile app and a mobile-only bonus for new customers.

William Hill has years of experience in providing betting and gaming entertainment in the UK, so they know what works best.

