Wolves vs Brighton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves vs Brighton live stream and match preview, Saturday 19 August, 3pm BST

Wolves vs Brighton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Wolves vs Brighton live stream? We've got you covered. Wolves vs Brighton is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Despite there being a lot of concern about the lack of investment in the Wolves squad and Julen Lopetegui leaving just days before the start of the new season, Wolves impressed at Old Trafford for their opening game. While they lost 1-0, they had much better chances and should even had been awarded a penalty in the final of the game.

The signs are certainly encouraging if one game is anything to go by, but they'll face Brighton who comfortably swept aside Luton 4-1 at the Amex in their first match. Picking up where they left off last season, Brighton dominated the game with plenty of possession, shots and chances created. Wolves could be in for a tough afternoon if they fail to turn up.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Wolves have a full compliment to select from ahead of the game against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Brighton are cautious about the returns of Adam Webster and Adam Lallana to the first team, and are stalling on when the pair could return. Both might make the bench to play Wolves, though don't expect them to start. Jakub Moder remains out with a knee injury.

Form

Wolves: L

Brighton: W

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Wolves vs Brighton. His assistants will be James Mainwaring and Nick Hopton, with Dean Whitestone the fourth official. Peter Bankes is the VAR, with Steve Meredith the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Wolves vs Brighton will be played at Molineux in Wolverhampton, which has a capacity of 32,050.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs Brighton kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 19 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.