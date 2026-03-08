How to watch Fulham vs Southampton: Live streams, TV coverage as Championship chargers target an upset in the FA Cup

Watch Fulham vs Southampton today as Marco Silva's Cottagers look to move to within 90 minutes of Wembley. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Southampton key information • Date: Sunday, 8 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 12:00pm GMT / 7:00am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

In a season of failed managerial changes in England's top two divisions, this FA Cup fifth round tie offers hope for both alternatives.

Fulham's Marco Silva has been in the job for five years and is presiding over one of the most effective Fulham teams for generations. Southampton, meanwhile, pulled the plug on the manager that started the season and recruited a replacement who's overseen major improvement.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Southampton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Fulham vs Southampton from anywhere

Out of the country when Fulham vs Southampton is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Discovery+, ESPN+, Stan Sport

Watch Fulham vs Southampton on TV in the UK

Fulham vs Southampton will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 this afternoon.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Fulham vs Southampton in the US

Along with every other fifth round tie, Fulham vs Southampton will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99..

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN Select subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fulham vs Southampton in Australia

FA Cup enthusiasts in Australia can watch Fulham vs Southampton through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How they got here

Fulham

Third round: Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough

Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough Fourth round: Stoke City 1-2 Fulham

Southampton

Third round: Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton

Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton Fourth round: Southampton 2-1 Leicester City (AET)

Fulham vs Southampton: FA Cup fifth round preview

33-year-old Tonda Ecket replaced Will Still in November and Southampton are in fine fettle as they prepare to visit Premier League opponents for the first time in this season's FA Cup.

Since the turn of the year, Saints have lost just once each home and away, both times against teams now in the top five in the Championship. They're currently unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions and have won six of them, plus another in extra time.

This shift in Southampton's fortunes won't be lost on Fulham, whose own season has been built on solidity and consistency – they're unlikely to be unduly swayed by the momentum of even surging Championship opposition.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

The Cottagers are in an FA Cup sweet spot. They're a very good Premier League side, capable on their day of beating anyone in the division, but are just slightly outside the boundaries of a realistic push for European football.

Fulham should see this season as a chance to meaningfully hunt a first-ever FA Cup win. They defeated two of Southampton's fellow Championship teams in the third and fourth rounds and must now do the same again to put themselves 90 minutes from Wembley.

From there, anything can happen. A first final since 1975 would be a welcome and tangible addition to Silva's achievements. He only needs to look as far as Crystal Palace last season to know what can be done.

Tickets

Get VIP Fulham tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Fulham hospitality offers a premium matchday with superb padded seating and access to exclusive lounges, bars, or terraces. Packages feature curated gourmet dining, a complimentary drinks package (beer, wine, soft drinks), the official matchday programme, and fast-track stadium entry, providing a comfortable and refined viewing experience.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 2-1 Southampton

It wouldn't be very Fulham to win this at a canter and Southampton are suddenly unused to leading, but FourFourTwo believes the Cottagers are well-placed for a satisfying FA Cup run.