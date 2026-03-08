Pre-Match Poser no.17: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Another week, another Pre-Match Poser…

Tottenham Hotspur signed 12 players in 2020… but who swapped Ajax for Spurs that year?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. There have only been 40, and there were none in Arsenal’s Invincible season. Jonathan Walters is the only man to have gotten one in a season that Jose Mourinho won the Premier League title in. One American got one; another American didn’t. Yakubu has more of them than Thierry Henry. Six different Chelsea players got one each. Alan Shearer, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane didn’t get one, but Demba Ba, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Edin Dzeko all did. What are we talking about?



A. The answer is super simple… perfect hat-tricks in the Premier League.

