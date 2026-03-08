How to watch Port Vale vs Sunderland: Live streams, TV coverage as Premier League opposition visit the Potteries in the FA Cup

Watch Port Vale vs Sunderland today as Jon Brady plots a second FA Cup shock in a week. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Port Vale vs Sunderland key information • Date: Sunday, 8 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET • Venue: Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent • TV & streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

Difficulties with the pitch at Vale Park mean that Sunderland only found out on Tuesday that they would be heading for the Potteries rather than Bristol for today's FA Cup fifth round tie.

Port Vale surprised Championship side Bristol City in a delayed fourth round match, securing their passage to the last 16 courtesy of Ben Waine's extra-time goal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Port Vale vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Port Vale vs Sunderland on TV in the UK

Port Vale vs Sunderland will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 today.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. The fifth round is the last round of the FA Cup before TNT Sports moves to HBO Max later this month.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Port Vale vs Sunderland in the US

Along with every other fifth round tie, Port Vale vs Sunderland will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year.

Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN Select subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Port Vale vs Sunderland in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Port Vale vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Port Vale vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How they got here

Port Vale

First round: Port Vale 5-1 Maldon & Tiptree

Second round: Port Vale 1-0 Bristol Rovers

Third round: Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Fourth round: Port Vale 1-0 Bristol City (AET)

Sunderland

Third round: Everton 1-1 Sunderland (0-3 pens)

Fourth round: Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland

Port Vale vs Sunderland: FA Cup fifth round preview

As Bristol City and Coventry City got their heads around the fact that they would indeed be meeting in the Championship, Jon Brady's Vale turned their attentions to Sunderland.

Regis Le Bris has the Black Cats safely in mid-table in their first season since promotion to the Premier League and they visit the bottom team in League One as overwhelming favourites.

Sunderland won away at Oxford United in the last round but Vale will try to make life as difficult as possible for a side more used to defying expectation themselves.

Le Bris' team selection is likely to have a major influence on the outcome. He opted for a strong line-up against Oxford and the return to fitness of captain Granit Xhaka will allow him to bolster his cup team today.

Sunderland hit the 40-point mark with a win at Leeds United in midweek and any relegation worries dissipated months ago. Port Vale cannot say the same.

The Valiants are in last place in the third tier, eight points behind Brady's former club, Northampton Town, and 10 short of safety. They have enough games in hand to make a fist of it but they're at the beginning of a busy and difficult home straight.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Port Vale 0-1 Sunderland

We can see this one going to extra time too but this time it's the higher division visitors coming out as the winners.