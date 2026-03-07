‘When it comes to attacking, he gives me a fair amount of freedom. He also tells me to enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing’ Junior Kroupi on playing under Andoni Iraola

Features
The French teenager is enjoying a prolific first Premier League season under the Spanish boss

Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth during match between AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United FC: Premier League Summer Series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia
Junior Kroupi has netted eight times in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to a new country, playing in a new league and learning how to adapt to new situations is a big ask on any player - let alone a teenager from Brittany.

But French forward Junior Kroupi has hit the ground running at Bournemouth, having netted eight times so far in his debut Premier League season.

Kroupi’s praise for Iraola

Tottenham Hotspur target Andoni Iraola manager of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Bournemouth, England.

The teenage striker is full of praise for his boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s taught me about a new style of play and a new style of league,” Kroupi explains to FourFourTwo, as he reflects on his £10million summer move from Lorient to Bournemouth.

“I’m able to work on certain things I didn’t work on when I was at Lorient, particularly from a defensive perspective – better positioning in the defensive phase or making a certain movement of a few metres that prevents me from having to make a long defensive run.

“That way, I’m more clear-headed in the area when we’re attacking.”

And when the Cherries do move up the pitch, Iraola has trusted the teenager to express himself.

“When it comes to attacking, he gives me a fair amount of freedom. He also tells me to enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing – to enjoy yourself and keep helping the team.”

Kroupi played as a centre-forward at Lorient, but has also featured in a more withdrawn role with Bournemouth, in support of Brazilian striker Evanilson. As much as he prides himself on scoring, it’s a duty he’s accepted willingly.

“I don’t really have a preference as long as I remain in front of goal. That’s what interests me, being able to keep the team advancing and finding myself in front of goal so that I can get a shot off or link up with the striker I’m playing with.

Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 15, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring at Old Trafford with a backflip (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“The change is that there’s more communication and more movement. When you’re playing a bit deeper, you make runs that you don’t really make when you’re the number nine.

“You have to adapt. One’s playing further back and one’s playing up top, but we’re still two forwards. We manage to help each other out and make runs in relation to what the other is doing.”

