‘When it comes to attacking, he gives me a fair amount of freedom. He also tells me to enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing’ Junior Kroupi on playing under Andoni Iraola
The French teenager is enjoying a prolific first Premier League season under the Spanish boss
Moving to a new country, playing in a new league and learning how to adapt to new situations is a big ask on any player - let alone a teenager from Brittany.
But French forward Junior Kroupi has hit the ground running at Bournemouth, having netted eight times so far in his debut Premier League season.
And the 19-year-old is quick to credit Cherries boss Andoni Iraola with giving him the freedom which has allowed him to hit the ground running.
Kroupi’s praise for Iraola
“He’s taught me about a new style of play and a new style of league,” Kroupi explains to FourFourTwo, as he reflects on his £10million summer move from Lorient to Bournemouth.
“I’m able to work on certain things I didn’t work on when I was at Lorient, particularly from a defensive perspective – better positioning in the defensive phase or making a certain movement of a few metres that prevents me from having to make a long defensive run.
“That way, I’m more clear-headed in the area when we’re attacking.”
And when the Cherries do move up the pitch, Iraola has trusted the teenager to express himself.
“When it comes to attacking, he gives me a fair amount of freedom. He also tells me to enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing – to enjoy yourself and keep helping the team.”
Kroupi played as a centre-forward at Lorient, but has also featured in a more withdrawn role with Bournemouth, in support of Brazilian striker Evanilson. As much as he prides himself on scoring, it’s a duty he’s accepted willingly.
“I don’t really have a preference as long as I remain in front of goal. That’s what interests me, being able to keep the team advancing and finding myself in front of goal so that I can get a shot off or link up with the striker I’m playing with.
“The change is that there’s more communication and more movement. When you’re playing a bit deeper, you make runs that you don’t really make when you’re the number nine.
“You have to adapt. One’s playing further back and one’s playing up top, but we’re still two forwards. We manage to help each other out and make runs in relation to what the other is doing.”
