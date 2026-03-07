'If you get too big, you can’t move as quickly. Traore says he doesn't do weights. Well, that's a lie, because the manager's just proved that he does!' Clinton Morrison urges West Ham star to stay out of the gym in new 'Top Top Column'

The FA Cup is back this week and the stand-out tie has to be Mansfield’s game against Arsenal. I've covered a lot of their games this season and this is the best-possible reward for them after beating Burnley in the previous round.

Mansfield’s players can go into the game with freedom and try to express themselves, while Nigel Clough will enjoy going toe-to-toe with Mikel Arteta as well. Some of those players might not have another chance to play against that calibre of opposition again, and I wish them the best of luck.

I played in a similar game at the end of my career when I was at Exeter, as we faced Liverpool in a third-round replay at Anfield. Getting a draw in the first game meant we had a chance to go up there for the second match, and the club was able to earn a crucial amount of money. The fans also had a great day out, so that’s why I love seeing lower-league teams doing well in the FA Cup.

I don’t think the magic of the competition has gone, I just think there is now more focus on the Champions League and the Premier League. You only have to look at what Crystal Palace did last season, and the bigger clubs treat the competition with increasing respect the further they progress in the competition. All football clubs know the importance of lifting a trophy come the end of the season, and there are not many bigger trophies to win than the FA Cup.

Newcastle will be one of those clubs targeting another domestic trophy after winning the Carabao Cup last season. They’ve not been in great form recently, but they have an ideal opportunity to cause an upset against Manchester City this weekend. I expect Pep Guardiola to make changes, but the depth of their squad means whatever team is put out will be a strong one. Obviously trying to win the Premier League is City’s priority, but we’ve seen how seriously Pep takes this competition, and I’m expecting an entertaining game.

Moving away from the FA Cup, a couple of other things caught my attention this past week. I saw Nuno Espirito Santo had told Adama Traore to stop going to the gym! Players love the gym and love to look good, holding up their arms and looking muscular on the pitch. The problem is that if you get too big, you can’t run or move as quickly. He said he doesn't do weights. Well, that's a lie, because the manager's just proved to the whole world that he does!

Personally, I enjoyed the gym a little bit, but I wasn't one of those who wanted to do it 24/7. I'd rather stay out on the pitch and practise my finishing. You don't need to be a muscle man to be a footballer. You don't even have to be big. You just have to have good core strength and know how to play the game.

I wasn't the biggest centre-forward, but I didn't let centre-halves come through the back of me because I knew how to use my body and that inner strength. So, I didn’t mind the gym, but I mainly used it to get a beach body ahead of the summer!

Two of the strongest players I remember coming up against were Ade Akinfenwa and Ade Akinbiyi. Akinfenwa was massive when I played with him, while Akinbiyi was someone who was naturally very strong and built like a machine. Those are two players who you didn’t want to argue with, that's for sure!

Meanwhile, I’ve seen some people moaning about set-pieces and Arne Slot saying that they’re spoiling the game. But when you have teams like Brentford — who are one of the best out there in terms of their long throws — they are not going to go to Liverpool or Man City and try to outplay them. They will use their set-pieces to try and cause problems.

Lots of people are also moaning about Arsenal scoring lots of goals from set-pieces, but their fans, players or coaches won’t care at all if that’s what wins them the Premier League this season. Also, if England win the World Cup, and the goals come via deliveries into the box from Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka, people will soon stop complaining!

Don't get me wrong — I'm a purist. I like to see the game where there's loads of passes and a centre-forward beating three or four players before putting it in the top corner. But the game's changing and set pieces are a big thing.

That's why you have specialist coaches going into teams and working on them. So, it's something that's there and it's not going to change.