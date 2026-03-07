How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Live streams, TV coverage for all-Premier League fifth round tie

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City today as Premier League rivals meet in the FA Cup fifth round. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City key information • Date: Saturday, 7 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

Molineux might have been the place to be this week but St James' Park runs it close. Will Osula's spectacular winner earned Newcastle United a much-needed win in the Premier League and beating Manchester United made it that little bit sweeter.

Now, the top flight's other Manchester club are coming to town. Man City dropped points in the league in midweek and the title race is out of their hands. It'll remain their priority but progress in the FA Cup is surely a target too.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City from anywhere

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City on TV in the UK

Newcastle United vs Manchester City will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 this evening.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game on the Discovery+ platform, an arrangement that will change before the winner of this tie plays in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month as TNT Sports moves to the UK’s new HBO Max platform.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 this evening.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game on the Discovery+ platform, an arrangement that will change before the winner of this tie plays in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month as TNT Sports moves to the UK's new HBO Max platform.

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City in the US

Along with every other fifth round tie, Wrexham vs Chelsea will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City through Stan Sport.

Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City through Stan Sport.

How they got here

Newcastle United

Third round: Newcastle 3-3 Bournemouth (7-6 pens)

Newcastle 3-3 Bournemouth (7-6 pens) Fourth round: Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle

Manchester City

Third round: Man City 10-1 Exeter City

Man City 10-1 Exeter City Fourth round: Man City 2-0 Salford City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: FA Cup fifth round preview

City will play away from the Etihad Stadium for the first time in the FA Cup this season. Home draws against Exeter City in the third round and Salford City in the fourth didn't stretch Pep Guardiola's team. The fifth round should.

Newcastle had to overcome Premier League opponents in both of the two previous rounds. Bournemouth took them to a penalty shoot-out but they overpowered a poor Aston Villa team at Villa Park last time out.

The Magpies also smashed their way through Qarabag in their knock-out round in the Champions League. With home advantage, Eddie Howe will fancy their cup football muscle memory to take them through.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

This will be the fifth meeting between these teams in 2025-26. Newcastle won the first of them in the Premier League in November but City came out on top in the reverse fixture and both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

City might have eyes for the Premier League title and Champions League but the FA Cup should be on Guardiola's hit list too.

Two wins in a decade of management is good going by any normal standard but his team have enjoyed dominant spells in the other domestic competitions and City have been unable to make the most of a run of three consecutive finals.

Losing back-to-back finals seems like exactly the kind of thing that might motivate a manager to go at a competition with full force. Newcastle will need to meet that head-on if they're to book a place in the last eight.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester City

Man City have won the last three against the Magpies but we're predicting a repeat of the meeting before them.