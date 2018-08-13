The 11 best bargains of the Premier League transfer window
By Greg Lea
Cheap and cheerful...
It was another summer bursting with inflated transfer fees, but several clubs quietly proved that value does still exist in the post-Neymar era – if you look in the right places.
From free transfers to multi-million pound deals, the definition of a bargain can differ on a club-by-club basis – and the following 11 players promise to deliver a boost to their new teams on the balance sheet as well as the pitch.
Lucas Torreira, Sampdoria to Arsenal (£26.5m)
A fee of this size would never have been considered a bargain a few years ago, but times have changed and the Gunners have done well to find a solution to their problem position for a relatively low price.
The tenacious Torreira is a player Arsenal have needed for some time, a no-nonsense midfielder who can break up play in front of the defence and bring some much-needed bite to the middle of the park. The Uruguayan also possesses great technique, and he found the net several times for Sampdoria last season with strikes from range.
Lucas Digne, Barcelona to Everton (£18m)
Digne was one of three Barcelona players to head for Goodison Park this summer, with Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes also penning deals on Merseyside. Stuck behind Jordi Alba in the left-back pecking order, Digne only started 22 La Liga matches during his time in Catalonia, but the Everton faithful have every right to be optimistic about his arrival.
The 25-year-old is approaching his prime and therefore represents excellent value for money at £18m. An all-round full-back who seems to enjoy making tackles as much as supporting attacks, Digne shone at PSG and Roma, and was part of France’s squad for the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.
Rui Patricio, Sporting CP to Wolves (free)
Sporting CP have endured a chaotic summer, with several first-team players tearing up their deals in response to being attacked by their own supporters. Portugal international Patricio is one of those who headed out the door, allowing him to head to Molineux on a free transfer.
The 30-year-old will bring plenty of knowledge and experience to the Wanderers backline, not to mention outstanding shot-stopping abilities.
Max Meyer, Schalke to Crystal Palace (free)
Schalke enjoyed a memorable season under Domenico Tedesco last term, who converted Meyer from a No.10 into a deep-lying midfielder. The German excelled in his new role, but Gelsenkirchen club wouldn't meet his wage demands and the 22-year-old became a free agent at the end of June.
Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs to have previously been credited with an interest, but Meyer instead pitched up at Selhurst Park. The lack of serious interest from Europe’s elite suggests the midfielder hasn’t developed quite as hoped, but signing a talented youngster with lots of potential and resale value for no initial outlay is a great deal for the Eagles.
Xherdan Shaqiri, Stoke to Liverpool (£13m)
There was no way Stoke were going to keep their star man after suffering relegation last season, but it was a surprise that Liverpool didn’t face a harder fight to get this deal over the line. Although the Swiss is unlikely to be considered a first-choice at Anfield, he provides great value at just £13m.
Shaqiri occasionally struggled for consistency during three years at Stoke, but his combined 15 goals and assists last term shows the extent to which the Potters relied on him as an attacking threat. Capable of operating in any role across the front, the 26-year-old improves Liverpool’s strength in depth at the top of the pitch.
Jonny Evans, West Brom to Leicester (£3.5m)
A clause in Evans’ West Brom deal allowed him to leave the relegated Baggies for a bargain fee this summer, and Leicester didn’t hang around to bring in a player described as “a winner and a leader” by Foxes manager Claude Puel.
The former Manchester United stopper was linked with Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal at various times in the 12 months, and he is sure to go straight into the Foxes’ starting XI when fit. A ball-playing centre-back who reads the game shrewdly, Evans has long been one of the Premier League’s most underrated defenders.
Marc Navarro, Espanyol to Watford (£3m)
Navarro’s move to Vicarage Road didn’t spark many headlines this summer, but the defender is a steal at £3m - particularly as he was rumoured to have a £21.3m release clause in his contract. A former member of Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy, Navarro moved to city neighbours Espanyol in 2011 and had been a member of the first-team squad for the last two seasons.
The 23-year-old, who had been linked with Liverpool last year, can play on the right or centre of defence. Although he may not go straight into the Hornets’ starting line-up, the Spaniard won’t have to do much to justify the small outlay.
Joao Moutinho, Monaco to Wolves (£5m)
It’s not difficult to suss out why Jorge Mendes client Moutinho swapped Monaco for Molineux, but regardless of the motive, Wolves have undoubtedly landed themselves a real bargain. The 31-year-old will bring valuable experience to the newly promoted side, having played in the World Cup, European Championship and Champions League, as well as winning eight major honours at club level.
His range of passing and comfort on the ball will also be crucial for Wolves as they end a six-year exodus from the top-flight. Moutinho’s midfield partnership with compatriot Ruben Neves has the potential to be the best outside the top six.
Lucas Perez, Arsenal to West Ham (£4m)
Only four clubs spent more than West Ham this summer, with Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson among the big names to join the Hammers from overseas. They have also done some savvy business within London, signing Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere on free transfers from Fulham and Arsenal respectively.
Both Englishmen could have a case for inclusion on this list, but the £4m swoop for Perez is arguably more impressive than bringing in two out-of-contract players. The forward caught the eye in cup competitions for Arsenal following a £17m switch from Deportivo, for whom Perez scored 17 league goals in 2015/16.
Stuart Armstrong, Celtic to Southampton (£7m)
An important figure for Brendan Rodgers at Celtic during their back-to-back domestic Treble wins, Saints snapped up the midfielder for just £7m in June. The 26-year-old – who Scotland manager Gordon Strachan last year described as having the best international debut he had ever seen for the country – scored 15 goals in 31 league games in 2016/17, before enduring an injury-hit campaign last time out.
A box-to-box operator, Armstrong excels at driving forward with the ball at his feet and making things happen in the final third. He contributes defensively too, and at 26 still has plenty of time for further improvement.
Martin Dubravka, Sparta Prague to Newcastle (£4m)
The loan signing of Dubravka from Sparta Prague on January's deadline day proved key to Newcastle’s rise up the standings in the second half of last season. A clear upgrade on both Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow, the Slovakia international impressed as the Magpies side secured an improbable top-half finish.
Possessing sharp reflexes and an imposing frame, Dubravka is so comfortable with the ball at his feet that he occasionally plays outfield in training. It was a no-brainer for Rafael Benitez’s side to trigger a clause in his loan deal which made the move permanent this summer – particularly as it cost them just £4m to do so.
