The South Africa World Cup 2026 kit is out - capturing the true spirit of Bafana Bafana

Adidas have released the new South Africa kit ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, providing a timely throwback to their historic 2010 campaign.

Bafana Bafana captured the world with their vuvuzelas and routine dance moves 16 years ago and this new release bids to reflect on a World Cup like no other in Africa.

Having already secured their spot at the tournament, South Africa will once again bring straight vibes and we can't miss them in this new vibrant release.

A bold evolution of a classic design for South Africa

(Image credit: Adidas)

"Drawing inspiration from the unforgettable 2010 jersey - a symbol of pride during a defining moment for South African football - the new design honours that legacy while stepping confidently into a new era," adidas said in a statement.

"The 2026/2027 home jersey retains the unmistakable yellow base with green trim, a colour palette synonymous with national pride. Elevated detailing and refined construction modernise the silhouette, delivering a performance-driven jersey built for the demands of today’s global game."

Adidas South Africa World Cup 2026 home kit The SAFA away jersey design will be revealed on 19 March 2026 alongside other global adidas Federations. The 2026/2027 home jersey will be available at adidas stores, via the link above, as well as selected wholesale partners from 20 March 2026.

South Africa have been drawn in Group A at the World Cup and will face Mexico in their opening match of the tournament at Azteca Stadium on 11 June.

They also have South Korea and an as-yet-unknown European qualifier in their pool and expect them to make a real go of it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their new kit is a stylistic throwback to their 2010 design and features striking green stripes with a traditional yellow base paired with it.

Additionally, the updated design also pays tribute to South Africa’s 12 official languages - a powerful reflection of the nation’s diversity, unity, and shared love for football.

Image 1 of 3 South Africa home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) South Africa home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) South Africa home shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's giving straight Norwich City in the Premier League vibes and we are here for it.

You always associate South Africa with a yellow number and some green, with this new home kit release a symbol of their famous 2010 hosting duties in which Bafana Bafana took over.

We can expect more dancing and more vibes come the summer, but what do you think? Is it trash or brash? One to buy or will you steer wide? Let us know in the comments...