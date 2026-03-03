Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on Wednesday. VIP ticket, food, drink and more, for just £99

After establishing themselves as Premier League title chasers this season, Aston Villa's form of late has been patchy at best. Wednesday night's Champions League six-pointer against Chelsea represents a fantastic opportunity for the Villains to get their season back on track though.

Kick off is at 7.30pm



The VIP seats are in the Doug Ellis stand, block P2 and you'll have full access to the Lower Grounds area before and after the game. The package includes three hours' worth of complimentary food and drink before kick-off, a match programme, and a Q&A with an ex-player. There's another hour and a half of the complimentary bar, ice cream, and sweet stations after the final whistle. A superb match-day experience for less than £100.

Ollie Watkins will be looking to add to the two goals he's already scored against Chelsea this season (Image credit: Ben Roberts - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea match preview

Villa's slump has undoubtedly been in part due to the loss of key players in Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, and captain John McGinn. Unfortunately for Villa fans, none of those players will be available for Wednesday night's game.

Despite scoring Villa's last goal, a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw two matches ago against Leeds, Tammy Abraham has mostly played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins since returning to the club in January. With eight goals, Watkins is Villa's joint top Premier League scorer this season, a tally equalled by Morgan Rogers, though league goals have been hard to come by for both players of late.

In addition to keeping Chelsea at bay (who are six points behind them) and getting their season back on track, the Villains will be very keen to make amends for the 2-0 loss away at Wolves last Friday night. In his pre-match press conference, Unai Emery remarked on inspiring the fans on match day. Elevating the atmosphere on Wednesday night will be a 'singing section' known as the 1897 Group. Housed in the lower North Stand, they will add to the undoubted noise from the Holte End.

Brazilian forward Joao Pedro is Chelsea's biggest goal threat with 11 Premier League goals scored this season (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

As for the visitors, Chelsea come into this game having not won in three, losing their last match to league leaders Arsenal. The Blues have also been reduced to 10 men in their last two games, with winger Pedro Neto being the latest player to receive a red after two yellow cards in the Arsenal game, so is suspended for Wednesday night's match as a result. Chelsea top the Premier League red card league this season with seven sending offs, three more than Everton in second place.

Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in December with two goals from Ollie Watkins, after Joao Pedro had opened the scoring for the home side. The Chelsea forward is their top Premier League scorer this season with 11 goals to his name. Cole Palmer is in contention for the Blues squad after coming off after a knock in the Arsenal game.

