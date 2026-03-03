How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland: live streams & TV information for midweek Premier League clash between promoted teams

Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland today as two promoted teams go head-to-head with six points separating them at kick-off, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United are getting closer and closer to securing their Premier League place for a second season.

With an average of more than 1.5 points for home games, there's no doubt that Elland Road is a big part of Leeds' weaponry. Six of their seven league wins have come at home.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in the UK

Leeds United vs Sunderland is one of the three 7:30pm Tuesday kick-offs in the Premier League and will be available to TNT Sports / Discovery+ subscribers.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

Leeds United vs Sunderland is one of the three 7:30pm Tuesday kick-offs in the Premier League and will be available to TNT Sports / Discovery+ subscribers.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in the US

Leeds United vs Sunderland will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Leeds United vs Sunderland will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Leeds United vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Sunderland finished 24 points behind Championship winners Leeds in 2024-25 but have been a revelation in the Premier League under Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats have a superior record at home, away and overall than Leeds, but recent form makes the home team slight favourites at Elland Road this evening.

With three losses and a draw in their last four league matches, Sunderland have dropped a few places in the table. There's no reason to panic about defeats against Arsenal, Liverpool and Fulham because the hardest work has already been done.

Yet Le Bris will be intimately familiar with the anatomy of Sunderland's away form. Their last win on the road, one of only two, was against Chelsea in October.

That too is no cause for pessimism. Sunderland have built their foundations on points won at the Stadium of Light and are very nearly over the line.

Nevertheless, it paints this visit to west Yorkshire in a harsh white light. A result for the Black Cats would be achieved against the odds and a Leeds win moves them to within three points of their fellow promoted team.

Leeds have only lost at home against Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa – three of the top four as it stands – since October's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

There have been plenty of draws, however, and the spoils were shared when these teams met on Wearside too. Simon Adingra and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds United vs Sunderland: Team News

Leeds XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Sunderland XI: Ellborg; O’Nien, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Angulo, Sadiki, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-0 Sunderland

We're not expecting many goals at Elland Road but are backing Leeds to do enough to keep Sunderland in their sights.