How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford: live streams & TV details as the Cherries meet the Bees in midweek Premier League action

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford today as Keith Andrews pits his wits against Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth and Brentford are at the very apex of their combined histories. Since the turn of the century, these teams have competed against one another in all four divisions.

As they kick off this week's bumper Premier League fixture list, they share the top half of the top division. Bournemouth would end night just a point behind the Bees with a win.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Brentford is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in the UK

Bournemouth vs Brentford is one of three 7:30pm matches kicking off this midweek slate of Premier League games and will be available to TNT Sports / Discovery+ subscribers.

This match will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 4.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in the US

Bournemouth vs Brentford will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League watchers in Australia can enjoy Bournemouth vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Bournemouth vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Andoni Iraola's Cherries are in fine fettle, unbeaten in eight Premier League fixtures and very much looking up the table rather than down.

Bournemouth have won half of those games, and two of those four were at the Vitality Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. The most recent of their two home losses was to Arsenal in the first game of 2026.

Successive draws have seen them drop a couple of places but Iraola's focus will rightly be on what's becoming an impressive and lengthy run of positive form. With Brentford next to take the test in Dorset, Bournemouth have a chance to close the gap.

Their recent record against the west London team is a different matter. Despite the historic paths and upward trajectory of the two sides, Bournemouth have not been enjoying recent meetings.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Brentford have come out on top in their last five matches against Bournemouth in all competitions. The last win for the Cherries was in the Championship play-offs as far back as May 2021.

Four of those five wins were in the Premier League and Brentford bagged no fewer than 11 goals to claim all 12 available points.

Even by the standards of these two most forward-looking clubs, plenty has changed within the span of those fixtures and Iraola has only faced Keith Andrews once at the Vitality Stadium.

Four months before Brentford's thumping 4-1 win at home in December, they knocked Bournemouth out of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory on the south coast.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford

This is a tough game to call but FourFourTwo predicts that Bournemouth's home comforts will trump Brentford's recent domination of this fixture.