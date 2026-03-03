How to watch Everton vs Burnley: live streams & TV channels as the Toffees look to make it successive wins

Watch Everton vs Burnley today as Scott Parker seeks a first win in three Premier League matches, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

With 10 games remaining, the 20-point mark probably doesn't mean much more to Burnley than a staging post on the way to the least bad relegation they can manage.

The Clarets are a point shy of that way-marker. They collected one of their 19 courtesy of a goalless draw against Everton at Turf Moor between Christmas and New Year. The same opposition hope to be a different proposition today.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Everton vs Burnley in the UK

Everton vs Burnley is one of a trio 7:30pm matches kicking off this week's Premier League programme and will be available to TNT Sports / Discovery+ subscribers.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 3.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Everton vs Burnley in the US

Everton vs Burnley will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League viewers in Australia can watch Everton vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Everton vs Burnley: Premier League preview

It sometimes feels a little empty to characterise a team at the bottom of the table as struggling away from home; the reality for Burnley in the Premier League this season is that they're struggling everywhere.

Their two away wins in the league were against Wolverhampton Wanderers and a flapping Crystal Palace, both of which required the Clarets to score three times to secure the win.

Saturday's loss against Brentford at Turf Moor was Burnley's season writ large. They had their moments, did some good things in the opponents' half, showed immense character in spite of their situation, suffered some bad luck and nearly got a result from 3-0 down.

There are no points on offer for losing 4-3 at home. In the end, that's what matters most. Burnley fans are at least being offered the occasional flourish, but every game that passes without wins is a game that expedites doom.

David Moyes and Everton will be eager to nudge Burnley towards the trapdoor with a win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, putting themselves right in the thick of the fight for European places in the process.

Everton start the midweek programme in eighth place, three points behind Brentford and only five outside what's expected to be a Champions League berth.

It's been the definition of an up-and-down season for Moyes' men but attacking the home straight like they mean it could yet yield major rewards.

The Toffees are in a sweet groove away from Merseyside but have lost their last two Premier League games at home, going down to AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United in consecutive fixtures last month.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 2-1 Burnley

Predicting over 2.5 goals for a game between Everton and Burnley feels like a bold shout but the Clarets' recent matches have been surprisingly goal-laden.