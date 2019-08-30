50 things EVERYBODY hates about modern football

We don’t want to go all Yer Da’ on things – we’d much rather enjoy football than rally against the modern game.

But we’re also not robots. There are certain things that you can’t help but simmer with fury about; trivial little things you can't help but mutter to yourself about in a quiet rage.

We asked out Twitter followers recently what annoyed them the most about modern football…and we listened. Here are a selection of the more reasonable answers – with some of our own sprinkled on top for good measure.