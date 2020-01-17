European transfer targets who could join Premier League clubs this month

Real Madrid’s promising young goalkeeper, is in the midst of his second consecutive disastrous loan spell. Last season, Madrid sent Lunin to Leganes, where the Ukrainian found himself scrapping for minutes behind Ivan Cuellar. This time around he finds himself behind Jordi Masip at Real Valladolid.

Lunin has made zero league appearances this season. Madrid should send him to the Premier League instead, with Bournemouth, Aston Villa and West Ham potentially interested in more competition between the sticks.

Potential price: Loan deal

Possible suitors: West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa