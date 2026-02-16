Tottenham star Destiny Udogie closing in on Juventus move as Spurs exodus gathers pace: report

With an interim boss in charge and question marks over the long-term future of a number of first-team players, struggling Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in something of a transition period.

Former Juventus boss Igor Tudor has been given the nod to lead Tottenham for the rest of the season following the sacking of Thomas Frank earlier this month, with his priority being to steer the club away from the relegation zone.

Following another disappointing Premier League campaign, Spurs currently sit 16th in the table, just five points ahead of 18th-place West Ham United who occupy the final relegation spot.

Destiny Udogie set for Italy return?

Should Tudor lead the club to safety this season, Spurs are likely to have a busy summer in terms of squad turnover, not least at the back, with another player being linked with an exit.

Left-back Destiny Udogie has turned out 20 times for Spurs in all competitions this season and has been a reliable contributor to the club since his arrival from Udinese in 2022.

Igor Tudor will lead Spurs for the rest of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But a move back to Serie A could be on the cards, as Italian outlet Calciomercato IT reports that Juventus have identified the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for the misfiring Andrea Cambiaso, whose recent performances have cast doubt on his future with the club.

A host of clubs in both Italy and abroad are said to be interested in Cambiaso, who has been valued at €40 million by Juve and should he depart, Udogie will be top of their shopping list.

Udogie - who Transfermarkt value at €40m - joined Spurs for €18m in 2022 and has a deal which runs until 2030, meaning the negotiation power lies with Spurs if Juventus do come knocking.

In FourFourTwo’s view, the likelihood of this deal rests on two factors, starting with the player himself and whether or not he wants to leave the club and return to Italy come the summer.

The other factor in play is whether or not Spurs are ready for a defensive clear-out in the summer.

Spurs captain Cristian Romero has also been linked with a move away (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away come the end of the season, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid said to be interested in the Spurs skipper.

Micky van de Ven also has a growing list of admirers, with Liverpool and Real Madrid both linked with the defender, while goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also being sounded out by Inter Milan and Juventus, according to reports.

With Spurs likely to miss out on European football next year, sales may be needed to balance the books, but the new manager - whoever that may be - is unlikely to want to start off with a defensive clear-out.