Morten Hjulmand is well regarded by those at Manchester United

Manchester United have been given the green light to push on in their quest to finally sign Morten Hjulmand.

FourFourTwo understands that the Danish midfielder has been a Manchester United target for over two years, with Portuguese publication A Bola claiming via TEAMtalk in January 2024 that the Red Devils were tracking the star – predating Sporting boss Ruben Amorim becoming United boss.

INEOS could be about to get their man, however, with Hjulmand's time in Lisbon nearing its end.

Manchester United ready for Morten Hjulmand's 'inevitable' move

Midfield is an area that United are certain to improve in this summer, after years of neglect and Amorim opting for Bruno Fernandes in a double-pivot during his tumultuous reign at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is set to leave the club after three years, while Manuel Ugarte has failed to impress in English football since his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlos Baleba was a major target for United over the summer, but with Brighton & Hove Albion likely to demand a huge figure for the Cameroon international, Hjulmand may be cheaper, as Sporting look to reshuffle their midfield options.

A fresh A Bola report via Sport Witness claims that the Leoes have begun plans to replace the 26-year-old following reports from Record that Hjulmand and Sporting president Frederico Varandas have already reached an internal agreement over an exit.

Hjulmand is said to have committed to staying this season, with offers beginning at as little as £34 million for him to leave in the summer – way below the €80m release clause in his contract.

Sporting consider this a “realistic valuation based on his performances, leadership role and age”, and are said to want to avoid a saga like that of Viktor Gyokeres last summer, who reportedly passed up United's interest to sign for Arsenal instead.

Tottenham Hotspur have long been named as a suitor for Hjulmand – much may depend on who is in the dugout at both Premier League clubs – while Atletico Madrid are said to be in the race, too, with a move described as “inevitable”.

Regardless of whether United or Spurs choose to pursue another midfielder, though, the Danish international may still be an option to compete for a spot in midfield, given the low price.

FourFourTwo understands that both Arsenal and Manchester City have had links with the midfielder in the past, too, though neither are expected to move for him this summer.

Hjulmand is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United are not in FA Cup action this weekend, and instead return to Premier League action next weekend, when they travel to Everton.