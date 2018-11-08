FourFourTwo's 50 Best Managers in the World 2018

It’s not easy being a manager. Zinedine Zidane made it look that way with three consecutive Champions League triumphs for Real Madrid, but usually it’s a never-ending battle with player egos, tactical plans and media management.

Ranking bosses is no simple task either, with so many subtleties to consider and no obvious way of defining success. Of course, to win a European title is as good as it gets, but you wouldn’t be expected to do that with Burnley, so overachieving with such a team must be taken into consideration.

Our list does refer frequently to feats from 2018, but overall class is acknowledged as well. Some of the following names are recognisable old heads, others promising hopefuls. Here we go...