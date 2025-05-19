Quiz! Can you guess the manager from their career path?
All we're going to show you is a manager's Wikipedia page - just tell us who it is
Football quiz time, based on a trend that has been doing the rounds lately on social media.
So, FourFourTwo presents to you, our latest quiz instalment, can you guess the manager from their career path?
It's a fairly simple task, as we show you every club said manager has been in charge of. All we need to know is who it is.
For this quiz, you have an unlimited time limit to name 50 managers from their respective career paths and career paths only.
We have even the years they were in charge, as an additional little helper along the way.
If you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand! Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!
Are you ready? Scroll down to get involved!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.