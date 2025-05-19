Quiz! Can you guess the manager from their career path?

Football quiz time, based on a trend that has been doing the rounds lately on social media.

So, FourFourTwo presents to you, our latest quiz instalment, can you guess the manager from their career path?

It's a fairly simple task, as we show you every club said manager has been in charge of. All we need to know is who it is.

QUIZ Can you name these 50 players from their career paths?

For this quiz, you have an unlimited time limit to name 50 managers from their respective career paths and career paths only.

We have even the years they were in charge, as an additional little helper along the way.

If you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand! Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!

Are you ready? Scroll down to get involved!

