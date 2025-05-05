Who is the youngest manager at the UEFA Women's Euros 2025?

Sarina Wiegman has won the last two European Championships

Euro 2025 will see a diverse range of managers across the dugouts in Switzerland.

Some, as ever, will be ex-players, some not. For a select few it will be the first time they have led their team at a major tournament.

But who is the youngest manager at the finals? Here FourFourTwo finds out…

Every manager at Euro 2025: Guide

Pia Sundhage will be in charge of the Switzerland side this summer (Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Group A

Switzerland – Pia Sundhage – 65 (Oldest at the finals)

Sundhage took the job with the host nation in January 2024 after her time with Brazil came to an end. At 65 she is the eldest coach at the finals this summer, only just edging out Sweden’s Peter Gerhardsson by six months. She has previous international management experience with USA, Sweden and Brazil.

Norway – Gemma Grainger – 42

English coach Grainger – who was born in Middlesbrough – left Wales in January 2024 to replace former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise, who led them at the 2023 World Cup.

Iceland – Þorsteinn Halldórsson – 57

The Iceland boss has been in charge since 2021. This will be the teams’ fourth European Championship finals.

Finland - Marko Saloranta – 53

A former professional in the Finnish domestic league, Saloranta has extensive experience in women’s football coaching.

Montse Tome will lead reigning World Champions Spain this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group B

Spain - Montse Tomé – 42

Tome, a former Barcelona player, is one of the younger coaches at the Championships. She was a former assistant to Jorge Vilda, but stepped into the hotseat after his departure following the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Portugal – Neto – 43

Still very young – at least in football manager terms – but Neto has managed the Portugal women’s side for over a decade. This is the team's third Euros on the bounce.

Belgium – Elisabet Gunnarsdóttir – 48

The Icelandic coach previously coached her nations’ under-21 side, prior to a 14-year career in the Swedish domestic league with Kristianstads DFF. She took over the Red Flames job earlier this year.

Italy - Andrea Soncin – 46

Another ex-professional, Soncin has led the Italian women’s team since 2023 – following his retirement from playing in 2017.

Peter Gerhardsson is looking to take Sweden back to the summit of European women's football (Image credit: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Group C

Germany – Christian Wuck – 51

20 years since beginning his coaching career, this is the second major tournament in charge for Wuck, who also led Germany at the Olympic Games last summer.

Poland – Nina Patalon – 39 (Youngest at the finals)

The Polish native took charge of the national side back in 2021. Patalon is the youngest coach at the finals, which is Poland’s first senior women’s major tournament. They overcame Austria in a qualifying play-off to reach Switzerland.

Denmark - Andrée Jeglertz – 53

Jeglertz won three caps for the Swedish under-21 side as a player, but his coaching career has seen him lead the women’s teams of Scandinavian rivals. Previously in charge of Finland, he now leads the Danish team.

Sweden – Peter Gerhardsson – 65

One of the more well-known managers at this tournament – Gerhardsson is also one of the most experienced. Under his guidance Sweden finished third at both the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Sarina Wiegman will once again lead England this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group D

France - Laurent Bonadei – 55

With Herve Renard now back coaching the Saudi Arabia men’s side after leading France at the last World Cup, his former assistant Bonadei has stepped in to the role. It is the biggest job of his career, with his previous coaching experience primarily in charge of youth club teams.

England – Sarina Wiegman – 55

Wiegman is also approaching 20 years in coaching. She has won the last two editions of this tournament, the first with her native Netherlands in 2017, before leading England to the title five years later.

Wales – Rhian Wilkinson – 42

Wilkinson was previously assistant for Team GB and England, before coaching the Portland Thorns in the NWSL. She will become the first manager to lead Wales at a major senior women’s Championship.

Netherlands – Andries Jonker – 62

One of the older managers at the Championship, Jonker was also previously Arsenal’s academy manager – and the assistant to Louis van Gaal at Bayern Munich. He has led the Dutch since 2022, when Mark Parsons departed after a poor showing at the previous Euros.