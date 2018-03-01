Ranked! The 10 best dribblers in European football

Club: Lyon

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 3.4

Dribble success: 70%

The France international has attracted many of Europe’s top clubs over the past couple of years and enjoyed an exceptional season so far, helping Lyon into the last 16 of the Europa League and the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France. A big-game player, the Lyon-born attacking midfielder put in a man-of-the-match performance against PSG in January, scoring the first and setting up Memphis Depay for the winner in stoppage time.

Fekir, capped 10 times by France, has improved season on season, has an eye for goal and a creative streak that will lead to speculation intensifying – particularly if he has a successful World Cup in Russia this summer.