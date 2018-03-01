Ranked! The 10 best dribblers in European football
By Paul Sarahs
Full of tricks and end product too
With a few of the usual suspects and some more surprising inclusions, here are the most effective dribblers in European football’s top five leagues this season, according to the CIES Football Obsveratory. France, with its much-lauded academy system, dominates the top 10 for players who started their careers there. Three are from South America, three represent African teams at international level and the remaining four are European. Without further ado, here they are...
10. Nabil Fekir
Club: Lyon
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 3.4
Dribble success: 70%
The France international has attracted many of Europe’s top clubs over the past couple of years and enjoyed an exceptional season so far, helping Lyon into the last 16 of the Europa League and the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France. A big-game player, the Lyon-born attacking midfielder put in a man-of-the-match performance against PSG in January, scoring the first and setting up Memphis Depay for the winner in stoppage time.
Fekir, capped 10 times by France, has improved season on season, has an eye for goal and a creative streak that will lead to speculation intensifying – particularly if he has a successful World Cup in Russia this summer.
9. Mario Lemina
Club: Southampton
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 3.0
Dribble success: 79%
A bright spark in a disappointing season for Southampton, Lemina has slotted into the midfield without missing a step since the Saints broke their transfer record to bring him in last summer from Juventus. The versatile midfielder is smart and decisive in transition, and boasts excellent distribution coupled with a first-rate work ethic. He excelled in the recent, crucial victory over West Brom in the Premier League and has led the way for the Saints on a number of occasions this season.
With his club hovering just outside the relegation zone, Lemina’s good form will be vital to Southampton retaining their Premier League status next season. Should they fail to do so, there will be no lack of suitors for the Gabon international.
8. Sofiane Boufal
Club: Southampton
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 4.6
Dribble success: 53%
The second Southampton player on the list, Boufal is almost the polar opposite of team-mate Mario Lemina. Unpredictable, inconsistent but dangerous when on form, the Moroccan international has a tendency to go missing in matches – before reminding everybody of his presence with something spectacular.
He only has two goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, so end product is clearly an issue, but with Charlie Austin having missed much of the campaign through injury and Manolo Gabbiadini struggling, Boufal hasn’t had much to work with. Still only 24 and raw, Boufal has the potential to improve his decision making and his dribble success rate over the coming seasons.
7. Arthur Masuaku
Club: West Ham United
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 4.3
Dribble success: 59%
The only defender to make the top 10, Masuaku has improved exponentially this season following his move from Olympiakos in summer 2016, and rediscovered the form he showed with the Greek champions – particularly in the Champions League – in his two seasons in Piraeus. By his own admission, the attacking full-back took time to adapt to the pace and physical nature of the Premier League but has shown his qualities this term in what has been a difficult season for the Hammers.
Masuaku is currently serving a six-match suspension for spitting at Wigan midfielder Nick Powell in their January FA Cup encounter; he has since apologised and will be vital to West Ham’s Premier League survival as they hover three points above the relegation places.
6. Papu Gomez
Club: Atalanta
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 3.7
Dribble success: 71%
Gomez has excelled since his return to Serie A following an unhappy season in Ukraine with Metalist Kharkiv in 2013/14, culminating in his selection for Argentina last year. His 16 league goals last season fired Atalanta to a best ever league finish of fourth, and into continental competition for the first time since the early-1990s.
Predominantly a creative force either out wide or as a second striker, Gomez is quick, intelligent, an excellent passer and fine set-piece taker. 'Papu' has continued to impress this season despite his club having struggled to maintain the standards they set last year. Having been the subject of interest from some of Italy’s biggest clubs in recent years, his time in Bergamo may be coming to an end this summer – particularly if he maintains his current form at the World Cup in Russia.
5. Mousa Dembele
Club: Tottenham
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 3.0
Dribble success: 88%
Belgian midfielder Dembele has developed into one of the most complete midfielders in Europe, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino recently calling him a "genius of football". It comes as little surprise that the strong and technically outstanding midfielder's dribble completion rate is the highest in the top 10 – coupled with the fact he started his career as a winger.
Dembele has been in superb form this season, running matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus in recent weeks from the deepest part of the midfield, dominating against the likes of Paul Pogba and Sami Khedira. Should Belgium impress at the World Cup in the summer, there is little doubt that Dembele will be at the heart of things. He goes about his business quietly, with ruthless efficiency, and is a selfless team player.
4. Tanguy Ndombele
Club: Lyon
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 3.7
Dribble success: 74%
Ndombele is one of the most exciting talents in European football. Currently on loan with Lyon from Amiens, the 21-year-old has the lot: he’s quick, technically outstanding, passes the ball exceptionally well, retains possession, is strong in the tackle and positionally flexible. Ndombele has the potential to be a complete midfielder and is already close to it. Lyon reportedly have an €8m clause to make his signature permanent at the end of the season, which they undoubtedly will do.
Whether they can hold onto him after doing so is a different question, however, with the great and good having already been linked with him. Ndombele has an outside chance – with the odds ever shortening – of a World Cup place with France this summer.
3. Lionel Messi
Club: Barcelona
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 5.5
Dribble success: 62%
It’s no surprise that Messi’s name appears here, but you'd be forgiven for being a little taken aback that he’s only third on this list. With 24 goals and 11 assists in 27 league appearances this season, the best player in the game shows no signs of slowing down despite nearing 31 years of age. With such a vast array of talents, it may be his unerring consistency that is the most impressive thing of all.
Messi's direct running style, low centre of gravity, unrivalled control of the ball and his explosive change of pace often leave some of the best defenders in the world on their posterior, red-faced. He’s the most targeted player around, making it all the more remarkable.
2. Neymar
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 7.3
Dribble success: 62%
Neymar swapped Barcelona for PSG last summer and has excelled in Ligue 1 with the Parisians. They're 14 points clear in the championship, face old enemy Marseille in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, and last season’s champions, Monaco, in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue as they look to win their third treble in four years.
Aside from domestic domination, PSG are progressing in the Champions League, and the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the beginning of the season signalled their intent to upset the establishment in Europe’s premier club competition. If they're to achieve that this season they will have to do so without their Brazilian talisman. A tall order, with PSG going into the second leg of their last 16 encounter with Real Madrid 3-1 down.
1. Eden Hazard
Club: Chelsea
Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 6.4
Dribble success: 75%
While Chelsea have underwhelmed in the defence of their Premier League title this season, Hazard has been excellent. Eleven goals and three assists in 24 league appearances represents a marked improvement on last term, and with the Blues still in both the FA Cup and Champions League, it may yet prove to be a successful campaign in spite of the fierce criticism leveled at Antonio Conte’s side this season.
With a World Cup on the horizon and only two years left on Hazard’s contract in west London, we may see him move on amid serious interest from a number of clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.