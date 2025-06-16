Ranked! The 10 best defensive midfielders in the world

'The best defensive midfielders in the world' is the kind of list we might not have been able to publish 20-odd years ago.

According to a raging Roy Keane, midfielders weren't separated into specialist roles in the '90s – they were all required both to get forward and put a tackle in when necessary.

In modern football, it's a necessity of any team that a specialised defensive midfielder holds the midfield together – even if the roles become blurred during games. Given the importance of the position, it's a position in which some of the best players in the world right now play.

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best defensive midfielders in the world

A team of esteemed football experts was assembled by FourFourTwo, with the likes of European football expert Julien Laurens, Breaking the Lines' chief editor Zach Lowy, freelance analyst/scout Ben Mattinson and Scouted co-founders Phil Costa and Tom Curren asked for their rankings of the best players in the world in their opinion right now.

We asked them to provide their own top 10 no.6s in the world, leaving it for them to decide how that differentiated from their list of no.8s, as they gave players a score from 10 points to one – statistical metrics such as progressive passes and tackles won were also added from Europe's top five leagues, in order to bring data to the argument.

Over 30 players were chosen by our experts before that was whittled down to 23 when the likes of Declan Rice and Frenkie De Jong were considered central midfielders and not defensive midfielders. Our honourable mentions below contain the five highest-rated players who didn't make the top 10, while all values are courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of June 2025.

Defensive midfield is just one of 10 positions on the field considered, with the best attacking midfielders in the world wrapping up the centre of the park. We also have a list of the best goalkeepers in the world, while like midfield, defence and attack are split into three sections: right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs, and right-wingers, left-wingers and strikers.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full list

10. Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has become one of the best midfielders on Earth (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Real Madrid

Date of birth: November 10 2002 (21)

National team: France

Value: €60.00m

Not only one of the most versatile footballers in the world, Camavinga is one of the most consistent in his ability to put up high levels of performance wherever he finds himself: he's been an excellent signing for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has played left-back at times but is best in that defensive midfield berth, where he can use his box-to-box energy to tackle and drive forward.

9. Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni was a huge signing for Real Madrid (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Real Madrid

Date of birth: January 27 2000 (25)

National team: France

Value: €75.00m

A French midfield powerhouse renowned for his defensive brilliance, tactical intelligence, and versatility, Aurelien Tchouameni is a metronome in Real Madrid’s midfield.

Operating primarily as a defensive-minded player, he excels at breaking up play, intercepting passes, and dictating tempo with precise distribution. A product of Bordeaux, he rose to prominence at Monaco before joining Real Madrid in 2022, solidifying his position as one of Europe’s elite midfielders.

Tchouameni combines physicality, composure, and technical skill, making him a linchpin for both club and country – where he plays in midfield or defence.

8. Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi has been one of the most sought-after players in the world over the past two years (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Real Sociedad

Date of birth: February 2 1999 (26)

National team: Spain

Value: €60.00m

It’s hard to know the biggest compliment you can pay Martin Zubimendi. Is it that Spain didn’t miss 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri when they slotted the Real Sociedad man into their midfield? Or is that the entirety of Europe have wanted him for two years straight?

The Basque controller does very little spectacularly and everything to a consistently high level – and that’s why he’s perfect in this role. Zubimendi is calmness personified, able to control a game from deep and keep his team ticking over.

His physicality is underrated, though, his ability to break up play is exemplary and his passing is exquisite.

Zubimendi does very little spectacularly and everything to a consistently high level – and that’s why he’s perfect in this role. Mark White

It's no wonder that Mikel Arteta has tracked him for years, that Arne Slot wanted to bring him to Anfield and that both the Catalan and Madrid press were angling for Spanish giants to take him out of the Basque Country.

Zubimendi is a rare beast: as much as he's a wonderful footballer on the eye, his mentality appears to be his biggest strength and could well be the decisive factor of whether Arteta's Arsenal actually reach their considerable potential.

7. Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali has been outstanding for Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Newcastle United

Date of birth: May 8 2000 (25)

National team: Italy

Value: €60.00m

Having returned to the fold after a betting ban, it seemed as if Sandro Tonali faced an uphill struggle when it came to breaking into an established Newcastle United midfield akin to climbing the Leazes Stand staircases.

Yet Tonali has been reborn as the new-age Andrea Pirlo he was always prophesied to become.

Anchoring the base of the midfield with some Mediterranean regista flair, the Italian has taken the burden away from Bruno Guimaraes to flourish further forward – and actually, he’s doing a number of things better than the Rio native ever did in the role.

Tonali is deft, has a natural rhythm for the game in defensive midfield and is the progressor through central areas that Eddie Howe has needed since arriving. With Brazilian duo of Joelinton and Bruno either side, the trio are one of the most complete midfields in the Premier League.

6. Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is a leader at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Chelsea

Date of birth: November 7 2001 (23)

National team: Ecuador

Value: €90.00m

Last season did an awful lot for Moises Caicedo, given that some turned their noses up at why Chelsea would pay so much for yet another Brighton star.

An exceptional ball-winner, Caicedo is rough and ready in the tackle and has formed a neat midfield partnership with Enzo Fernandez over the last 12 months. He's looking a lot more mobile than he did when he first arrived in London and he's versatile enough to find himself as an inverted full-back when the situation calls for it.

But this season, he's become a leader, too. This is a young Chelsea side and as one of the most expensive players in the Premier League, Caicedo has stepped up with the responsibility to drag this team through the tougher moments.

Caicedo seems to stride through the pitch with little to no effort. Matty Holt

Ranking highly across Premier League numbers for tackles won, the Colombian seems to stride through the pitch with little to no effort, and with his engine like no other, the Blues seem to have their old midfield woes all ironed out for the next 10 years.

At only 23, Enzo Maresca will be happy to have him rather than face him.

5. Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has established himself as a world-class midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Bayern Munich

Date of birth: February 8 1995 (30)

National team: Germany

Value: €45.00m

Joshua Kimmich’s best position has been a topic of debate for years, with the right-back becoming a no.6 after Thiago Alcantara left a void with his exit to Liverpool. He’s easily one of the best right-backs in the world, too – but this season Kimmich has risen a level under Vincent Kompany.

To call him consistent would be an understatement: the German has been almost robotic in his quality, week after week, dictating play from deep in an incredibly attack-minded Bayern Munich side. He’s not slouch defensively either though, and has shown the kind of promise in this position that he’s always threatened, surprisingly those who criticised him for never truly finding the rhythm of a natural midfield presence.

Kimmich really is a midfielder now though – one of the best around – and it seems unlikely he’ll ever return back to the backline again.

4. Rodri

Rodri claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or prize back in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Manchester City

Date of birth: June 22 1996 (28)

National team: Spain

Value: €110.00m

Not many can perform the job of two in midfield, but Manchester City kingpin Rodri does so with ease and often makes the game look effortless in the process.

An exceptional passer, the former Atletico Madrid man is a master of precise distribution, which simply allows your more attack-minded players more time and space to convert those key big chances. Often a brilliant ‘disruptor’ too, the Spanish midfielder loves to pop in with a toe or a header to wrestle back possession for the Cityzens, and his tall frame helps in those situations no end.

Oh, and his big-game moments speak for themselves, with his winning goal for City in the 2023 Champions League final living long in the memory for not only himself, but for the blue half of Manchester too. It's good to have him back from injury.

3. Joao Neves

Joao Neves has been a superstar for PSG (Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Date of birth: September 27 2004 (20)

National team: Portugal

Value: €80.00m

Even from his early days at Benfica, many could see Joao Neves would go on to become one of the best in his position.

Now a Champions League winner aged 20, Neves is fantastic at controlling possession and nipping in with vital touches to bring the ball back under his team's control. Tenacious and aggressive, the PSG star excels in the counter-press and is often tough to win the ball from given his excellent balance.

A deep-lying playmaker, his numbers are impressive, having registered double-figure contributions for Luis Enrique’s side in 2024/25. But our favourite facet of his game? Well, considering he's 5ft 9in, watch the way he attacks aerial duels next time you watch him.

The footballing world is simply at his feet.

2. Vitinha

Vitinha has become world-class at PSG (Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Date of birth: February 13 2000 (25)

National team: Portugal

Value: €80.00m

Just four years ago, he was struggling to get into Wolves' starting XI; now he is a name almost every side would die to have in their midfield.

Not many can discredit Vitinha’s flourishing displays under Luis Enrique, having risen to the highest point in European football following PSG’s recent Champions League success.

The Portuguese maestro is excellent at reading the game and dictating the tempo with the ball at his feet. His passing deserves credit, given that he loves to shift into open space and spring attacks in the blink of an eye. His sprint speed and small frame allow him to weave in and out of tight spaces, before often quickly finding another gear to help with transitions.

The Parisians are very lucky to have him.

1. Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation deeper in midfield (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Liverpool

Date of birth: May 16 2002 (23)

National team: Netherlands

Value: €75.00m

One of the most exciting midfielders to emerge over the last 12 months, Ryan Gravenberch’s transition under Arne Slot has been miraculous to say the least.

A kingpin in Liverpool's title-winning side, the Netherlands international reads the game like no other and has a habit of being to intercept opponents' gameplans at the blink of an eye. A shift to a more defensive role has been nothing short of a genius play with Gravenberch often happy to pick up the ball and get Liverpool moving in the blink of an eye.

A terrific ball-carrier, too, though: the Reds have talent in abundance in forward areas and the former Bayern Munich man excels without looking like he is doing almost anything outstanding at times.

At 23, we expect to be singing his praises for many years to come.

Honourable mentions

Image 1 of 5 Hakan Calhanoglu in action for Inter (Image credit: Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Hakan Calhanoglu A torrid end to the season for Calhanoglu but the Turkish captain is still mercurial for club and country: as a dead-ball specialist, of course, but also as a quarterback in the Inter Milan midfield. Youri Tielemans scores against Arsenal (Image credit: Harry Murphy - AVFC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images) Youri Tielemans One of the best free signings in recent seasons, Tielemans has been the ice man in a frenetically-paced Aston Villa side, playing deeper than ever before to truly pull strings. Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz celebrate a goal for Crystal Palace against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images) Adam Wharton Mature beyond his years on and off the ball, Wharton was a steal for Crystal Palace, with the former Blackburn Rovers man surely the perfect partner to Declan Rice in England's midfield for years to come. Angelo Stiller celebrates against Bayern Munich (Image credit: Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images) Angelo Stiller Stuttgart's best player of the past two seasons, Angelo Stiller is exactly the kind of all-action, intelligent midfield powerhouse that you'd expect Germany to churn out – a big move beckons, surely. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Chelsea battles for possession with Carlos Baleba (Image credit: Getty Images) Carlos Baleba The New Caicedo at the Amex, Carlos Baleba is an old head on young shoulders and overseen one of the most dramatic improvements of any Brighton player in the last few years to become truly world-class on and off the ball.

FAQs

What is the primary role of a defensive midfielder? The primary role of a defensive midfielder is to shield the defence, win back possession, disrupt opposition attacks, and distribute the ball effectively to initiate offensive plays. They often act as a crucial link between defence and attack.

What is the difference between a defensive midfielder and a CDM? There's no difference: a CDM simply stands for Central Defensive Midfielder.

What is the difference between a defensive midfielder and a deep-lying playmaker? A defensive midfielder (like a 'destroyer') focuses more on breaking up play and winning tackles, whereas a deep-lying playmaker, while still defensively responsible, emphasizes dictating the tempo of the game and initiating attacks with their passing range.

Who is the most expensive defensive midfielder of all time? Moises Caicedo became the most expensive Premier League player of all time when he joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2023 for £100m, plus £15m in bonuses, according to the BBC.

Who is the best defensive midfielder of all time? In FourFourTwo's opinion, Lothar Matthaus, who was ranked at no.18 in our best players of all time list. While the German was seen as a sweeper, the role is no longer used in modern football, though Matthaus could play as a no.6.