Ranked! The 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now

Morata is hoping for a new lease of life under Maurizio Sarri and his excellent goal against Arsenal on Saturday was an encouraging sign. The Spaniard is being given a second chance as the Blues’ number one striker, having missed the cut for Spain’s World Cup squad in the summer.

After abandoning the cursed No.9 shirt (previously worn by Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao and, er, Khalid Boularouz), a bright start to the campaign will be crucial for his confidence.

During a rough patch at Juventus, Gigi Buffon told Morata to cry at home rather than around his team-mates. "He said the people who wished me ill would be happy to see that and the people who wished me well would be saddened by it," explained the Spaniard.