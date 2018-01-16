Ranked! The 12 most disappointing Premier League transfers of the season

Dutch international Jairo Riedewald joined Crystal Palace in July on a 5five-year deal following the appointment of former Ajax and Inter boss Frank de Boer. Adjusting to life without Sam Allardyce, Palace wanted to take the opportunity to radically alter their style of play and Riedewald was seen as integral to De Boer's intentions, having played under him at Amsterdam giants Ajax.

He started in the opening-day defeat to Huddersfield but injury and a change of manager restricted him to just 35 more minutes of Premier League football – until New Year's Eve, when an injury crisis prompted Roy Hodgson to recall him. There's hope yet.