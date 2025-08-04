Every Premier League transfer completed so far this summer as clubs spend £1.8bn

Florian Wirtz signs for Liverpool in a British transfer record deal worth £116 million

From Arsenal to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League clubs up and down the country have been supplementing their squads ahead of the new 2025/26 campaign.

While some, such as Liverpool and Chelsea, have splashed the cash, others have been more frugal in their transfer expenditure.

Newly-promoted Leeds United and Sunderland have recruited several new faces, while Newcastle United's squad isn't looking Champions League-ready just yet after what has been a difficult window fraught with disappointment.

EVERY Premier League signing this summer so far

Alexander Isak may yet swap Newcastle for Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton have filled key positions but are still threadbare in terms of numbers having seen a number of players leave on free transfers at the end of June.

Here is a breakdown of every Premier League club's 2025-26 summer signings.

Arsenal

Arsenal finally have their man Viktor Gyokeres after a lengthy pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kepa Arrizabalaga - signed from Chelsea

Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad

Christian Norgaard - Brentford

Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal

Noni Madueke - Chelsea

Aston Villa

Marco Bizot - signed from Stade Brestois

Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa

Bournemouth

Djordje Petrovic (L) and Adrien Truffert (R) are the Cherries' two summer additions so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Djordje Petrovic - signed from Chelsea

Adrien Truffert - Stade Rennais

Brentford

Caoimhin Kelleher - signed from Liverpool

Michael Kayode - Fiorentina

Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord

Jordan Henderson - AFC Ajax

Romelle Donovan - Birmingham City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Maxim De Cuyper - signed from Club Brugge

Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona

Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven

Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos

Tom Watson - Sunderland

Do-young Yoon - Daejeon Hana Citizen

Burnley

Max Weiss - signed from Karlsruhe SC

Bashir Humphreys - Chelsea

Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord

Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich Town

Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Loum Tchaouna - Lazio

Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP

Jaidon Anthony - AFC Bournemouth

Zian Flemming - Millwall

Jacob Bruun Larsen - VfB Stuttgart

Chelsea

Chelsea striker Liam Delap joined from Ipswich Town this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mamadou Sarr - signed from RC Strasbourg

Jorrel Hato - AFC Ajax

Dario Essugo - Sporting CP

Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle

Jamie Gittens - Borussia Dortmund

Joao Pedro - Brighton and Hove Albion

Liam Delap - Ipswich Town

Estevao - Palmeiras

Crystal Palace

Walter Benitez - signed from PSV Eindhoven

Borna Sosa - AFC Ajax

Everton

Mark Travers - signed from AFC Bournemouth

Adam Aznou - Bayern Munich

Carlos Alcaraz - Flamengo

Thierno Barry - Villarreal

Fulham

Benjamin Lecomte - signed from Montpellier

Leeds United

Jaka Bijol has joined Daniel Farke's newly-promoted Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucas Perri - signed from Olympique Lyonnais

Jaka Bijol - Udinese

Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille OSC

Sebastiaan Bornauw - VfL Wolfsburg

Anton Stach - TSG Hoffenheim

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United

Lukas Nmecha - VfL Wolfsburg

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike has completed a £79 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to join the Premier League champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Armin Pecsi - signed from Puskas Akademia

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia

Freddie Woodman - Preston North End

Milos Kerkez - AFC Bournemouth

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

Man City trickster Rayan Cherki is bound to make headlines this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Trafford - signed from Burnley

Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan

Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg

Rayan Cherki - Olympique Lyonnais

Manchester United

Diego Leon - signed from Cerro Porteno

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford

Matheus Cunha - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale - signed from Southampton

Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest

Antonito Cordero - Malaga

Nottingham Forest

Jair Cunha - signed from Botafogo

Dan Ndoye - Bologna

Igor Jesus - Botafogo

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka has been handed the captaincy at the Stadium of Light (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robin Roefs - signed from NEC Nijmegen

Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid

Habib Diarra - RC Strasbourg

Enzo Le Fee - AS Roma

Noah Sadiki - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen

Simon Adingra - Brighton and Hove Albion

Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge

Tottenham Hotspur

Mohammed Kudus has swapped East London for North London this summer (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kevin Danso - signed from RC Lens

Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split

Kota Takai - Kawasaki Frontale

Joao Palhinha - Bayern Munich

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich

West Ham United

Jean-Clair Todibo - signed from OGC Nice

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton

El Hadji Malick Diouf - Sparta Praha

Callum Wilson - Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jorgen Strand Larsen - Celta Vigo

Fer Lopez - Celta Vigo

Jhon Arias - Fluminense

David Moller Wolfe - AZ Alkmaar