Every Premier League transfer completed so far this summer as clubs spend £1.8bn

By published

FourFourTwo keeps you up to date with every single incoming transfer and loan move completed by Premier League clubs this summer

Florian Wirtz signs for Liverpool
Florian Wirtz signs for Liverpool in a British transfer record deal worth £116 million (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

From Arsenal to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League clubs up and down the country have been supplementing their squads ahead of the new 2025/26 campaign.

While some, such as Liverpool and Chelsea, have splashed the cash, others have been more frugal in their transfer expenditure.

Newly-promoted Leeds United and Sunderland have recruited several new faces, while Newcastle United's squad isn't looking Champions League-ready just yet after what has been a difficult window fraught with disappointment.

EVERY Premier League signing this summer so far

Liverpool appear determined to land Alexander Isak this summer

Alexander Isak may yet swap Newcastle for Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton have filled key positions but are still threadbare in terms of numbers having seen a number of players leave on free transfers at the end of June.

Here is a breakdown of every Premier League club's 2025-26 summer signings.

Arsenal

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres signed for the club last week from Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal finally have their man Viktor Gyokeres after a lengthy pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Kepa Arrizabalaga - signed from Chelsea
  • Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia
  • Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad
  • Christian Norgaard - Brentford
  • Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal
  • Noni Madueke - Chelsea

Aston Villa

  • Marco Bizot - signed from Stade Brestois
  • Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa

Bournemouth

Djordje Petrovic (L) and Adrien Truffert (R) are the Cherries' two summer additions so far

Djordje Petrovic (L) and Adrien Truffert (R) are the Cherries' two summer additions so far (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Djordje Petrovic - signed from Chelsea
  • Adrien Truffert - Stade Rennais

Brentford

  • Caoimhin Kelleher - signed from Liverpool
  • Michael Kayode - Fiorentina
  • Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord
  • Jordan Henderson - AFC Ajax
  • Romelle Donovan - Birmingham City

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Maxim De Cuyper - signed from Club Brugge
  • Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona
  • Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven
  • Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos
  • Tom Watson - Sunderland
  • Do-young Yoon - Daejeon Hana Citizen

Burnley

England's Kyle Walker is in at Turf Moor

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Max Weiss - signed from Karlsruhe SC
  • Bashir Humphreys - Chelsea
  • Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord
  • Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich Town
  • Kyle Walker - Manchester City
  • Loum Tchaouna - Lazio
  • Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP
  • Jaidon Anthony - AFC Bournemouth
  • Zian Flemming - Millwall
  • Jacob Bruun Larsen - VfB Stuttgart

Chelsea

Chelsea striker Liam Delap joined from Ipswich Town this summer

Chelsea striker Liam Delap joined from Ipswich Town this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Mamadou Sarr - signed from RC Strasbourg
  • Jorrel Hato - AFC Ajax
  • Dario Essugo - Sporting CP
  • Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle
  • Jamie Gittens - Borussia Dortmund
  • Joao Pedro - Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Liam Delap - Ipswich Town
  • Estevao - Palmeiras

Crystal Palace

  • Walter Benitez - signed from PSV Eindhoven
  • Borna Sosa - AFC Ajax

Everton

  • Mark Travers - signed from AFC Bournemouth
  • Adam Aznou - Bayern Munich
  • Carlos Alcaraz - Flamengo
  • Thierno Barry - Villarreal

Fulham

  • Benjamin Lecomte - signed from Montpellier

Leeds United

Jaka Bijol has joined Daniel Farke's newly-promoted Leeds

Jaka Bijol has joined Daniel Farke's newly-promoted Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Lucas Perri - signed from Olympique Lyonnais
  • Jaka Bijol - Udinese
  • Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille OSC
  • Sebastiaan Bornauw - VfL Wolfsburg
  • Anton Stach - TSG Hoffenheim
  • Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United
  • Lukas Nmecha - VfL Wolfsburg

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike has completed a £79 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to join the Premier League champions

Hugo Ekitike has completed a £79 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to join the Premier League champions (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Armin Pecsi - signed from Puskas Akademia
  • Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia
  • Freddie Woodman - Preston North End
  • Milos Kerkez - AFC Bournemouth
  • Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen
  • Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen
  • Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

Man City trickster Rayan Cherki is bound to make headlines this season

Man City trickster Rayan Cherki is bound to make headlines this season (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • James Trafford - signed from Burnley
  • Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea
  • Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan
  • Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg
  • Rayan Cherki - Olympique Lyonnais

Manchester United

  • Diego Leon - signed from Cerro Porteno
  • Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford
  • Matheus Cunha - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United

  • Aaron Ramsdale - signed from Southampton
  • Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest
  • Antonito Cordero - Malaga

Nottingham Forest

  • Jair Cunha - signed from Botafogo
  • Dan Ndoye - Bologna
  • Igor Jesus - Botafogo

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka has been handed the captaincy at the Stadium of Light

Granit Xhaka has been handed the captaincy at the Stadium of Light (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Robin Roefs - signed from NEC Nijmegen
  • Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid
  • Habib Diarra - RC Strasbourg
  • Enzo Le Fee - AS Roma
  • Noah Sadiki - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen
  • Simon Adingra - Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge

Tottenham Hotspur

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Reading and Tottenham Hotspur at Select Car Leasing Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Reading, England.

Mohammed Kudus has swapped East London for North London this summer (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
  • Kevin Danso - signed from RC Lens
  • Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split
  • Kota Takai - Kawasaki Frontale
  • Joao Palhinha - Bayern Munich
  • Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
  • Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich

West Ham United

  • Jean-Clair Todibo - signed from OGC Nice
  • Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton
  • El Hadji Malick Diouf - Sparta Praha
  • Callum Wilson - Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Jorgen Strand Larsen - Celta Vigo
  • Fer Lopez - Celta Vigo
  • Jhon Arias - Fluminense
  • David Moller Wolfe - AZ Alkmaar
Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.