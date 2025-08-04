Every Premier League transfer completed so far this summer as clubs spend £1.8bn
FourFourTwo keeps you up to date with every single incoming transfer and loan move completed by Premier League clubs this summer
From Arsenal to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League clubs up and down the country have been supplementing their squads ahead of the new 2025/26 campaign.
While some, such as Liverpool and Chelsea, have splashed the cash, others have been more frugal in their transfer expenditure.
Newly-promoted Leeds United and Sunderland have recruited several new faces, while Newcastle United's squad isn't looking Champions League-ready just yet after what has been a difficult window fraught with disappointment.
EVERY Premier League signing this summer so far
Everton have filled key positions but are still threadbare in terms of numbers having seen a number of players leave on free transfers at the end of June.
Here is a breakdown of every Premier League club's 2025-26 summer signings.
Arsenal
- Kepa Arrizabalaga - signed from Chelsea
- Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia
- Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad
- Christian Norgaard - Brentford
- Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal
- Noni Madueke - Chelsea
Aston Villa
- Marco Bizot - signed from Stade Brestois
- Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa
Bournemouth
- Djordje Petrovic - signed from Chelsea
- Adrien Truffert - Stade Rennais
Brentford
- Caoimhin Kelleher - signed from Liverpool
- Michael Kayode - Fiorentina
- Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord
- Jordan Henderson - AFC Ajax
- Romelle Donovan - Birmingham City
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Maxim De Cuyper - signed from Club Brugge
- Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona
- Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven
- Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos
- Tom Watson - Sunderland
- Do-young Yoon - Daejeon Hana Citizen
Burnley
- Max Weiss - signed from Karlsruhe SC
- Bashir Humphreys - Chelsea
- Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord
- Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich Town
- Kyle Walker - Manchester City
- Loum Tchaouna - Lazio
- Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP
- Jaidon Anthony - AFC Bournemouth
- Zian Flemming - Millwall
- Jacob Bruun Larsen - VfB Stuttgart
Chelsea
- Mamadou Sarr - signed from RC Strasbourg
- Jorrel Hato - AFC Ajax
- Dario Essugo - Sporting CP
- Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle
- Jamie Gittens - Borussia Dortmund
- Joao Pedro - Brighton and Hove Albion
- Liam Delap - Ipswich Town
- Estevao - Palmeiras
Crystal Palace
- Walter Benitez - signed from PSV Eindhoven
- Borna Sosa - AFC Ajax
Everton
- Mark Travers - signed from AFC Bournemouth
- Adam Aznou - Bayern Munich
- Carlos Alcaraz - Flamengo
- Thierno Barry - Villarreal
Fulham
- Benjamin Lecomte - signed from Montpellier
Leeds United
- Lucas Perri - signed from Olympique Lyonnais
- Jaka Bijol - Udinese
- Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille OSC
- Sebastiaan Bornauw - VfL Wolfsburg
- Anton Stach - TSG Hoffenheim
- Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United
- Lukas Nmecha - VfL Wolfsburg
Liverpool
- Armin Pecsi - signed from Puskas Akademia
- Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia
- Freddie Woodman - Preston North End
- Milos Kerkez - AFC Bournemouth
- Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen
- Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen
- Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
- James Trafford - signed from Burnley
- Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea
- Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan
- Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg
- Rayan Cherki - Olympique Lyonnais
Manchester United
- Diego Leon - signed from Cerro Porteno
- Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford
- Matheus Cunha - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale - signed from Southampton
- Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest
- Antonito Cordero - Malaga
Nottingham Forest
- Jair Cunha - signed from Botafogo
- Dan Ndoye - Bologna
- Igor Jesus - Botafogo
Sunderland
- Robin Roefs - signed from NEC Nijmegen
- Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid
- Habib Diarra - RC Strasbourg
- Enzo Le Fee - AS Roma
- Noah Sadiki - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen
- Simon Adingra - Brighton and Hove Albion
- Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge
Tottenham Hotspur
- Kevin Danso - signed from RC Lens
- Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split
- Kota Takai - Kawasaki Frontale
- Joao Palhinha - Bayern Munich
- Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
- Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich
West Ham United
- Jean-Clair Todibo - signed from OGC Nice
- Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton
- El Hadji Malick Diouf - Sparta Praha
- Callum Wilson - Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Jorgen Strand Larsen - Celta Vigo
- Fer Lopez - Celta Vigo
- Jhon Arias - Fluminense
- David Moller Wolfe - AZ Alkmaar
