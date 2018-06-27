Ranked! Every World Cup mascot, from worst to best

Another one from the animated animal stable, generic national beast Footix should be on a par with that detestable dog Striker, but finds himself – presumably, as a cockerel, he's male – firmly rooted in mid-table on our list, almost certainly because a massive blue cockerel is much cooler than a mangy dog.

If you thought organising committees rolled out these mascots for a couple of years ahead of their respective tournaments only for them to be mothballed straight after and never spoken of again, you are mistaken. Footix has been living in France since 1998 and even raised a family, with daughter Ettie joining the family business and being named mascot for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The only confusing thing about Footix is that he’s usually shown holding the ball, which is illegal, indicating he’s either a goalkeeper or doesn’t know the laws of football. Let’s assume the former.