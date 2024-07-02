Quiz! Can you name these tournament mascots?
Test your knowledge of these infamous mascots from past major tournaments
Every major tournament wouldn't be complete without a ludicrously-named mascot now, would it?
Euro 2024 is no different this summer with Albart the joke for most fans across Germany, but how would you fancy your chances at naming some of the mascots from yesteryear?
We here at FourFourTwo have created exactly that as we test your wild football knowledge on something most of us forget is part and parcel of the beautiful game at times. So, how's your abstract football mascot IQ?
We're giving you an unlimited time level to tell us which mascot correctly matches the tournament from the multiple choices provided to you – there are a few decoys in there too to watch out for.
There's a total of 20 points up for grabs, so make sure you lock in and focus as every point could be pivotal come the end! Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Especially if they're mascot experts!
How many can you get correctly guess? All the best! Go!
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.