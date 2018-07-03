Refs behaving badly: 10 times the men in the middle went too far

Everton skipper Phil Jagielka slammed referee Martin Atkinson’s attitude after Everton's League Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City in 2016. Atkinson failed to spot that Raheem Sterling had taken the ball out of play before pulling back to Kevin De Bruyne in the build-up to City’s crucial second goal, which levelled the tie on aggregate.

Jagielka claimed he tried to approach the official but got a derogatory response. "He told me that our defending was brilliant so, er... it's difficult when things start going the wrong way and they become a little bit arrogant,” the defender said. “But unfortunately that's the way it goes with some of them."