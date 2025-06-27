Women's Euro 2025: Who are the BBC presenters, pundits and commentators?

Alex Scott will be among BBC Sport's presenters in Switzerland

BBC Sport has unveiled its on-screen team for the Women's European Championship.

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 gets underway on Wednesday, July 2 and the BBC will cover 16 matches live from Switzerland. They include England's second group game against the Netherlands and Wales' opening fixture against the same opponents.

It will also be showing three of the quarter-finals exclusively, one of the semi-finals, and the final on Sunday, July 27.

BBC Sport presenters at Women's Euro 2025

Gabby Logan

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

In addition to duties across a multitude of sports, BBC stalwart and Match of the Day presenter Gabby Logan has been the studio anchor for major football tournament coverage since Euro 2016.

She fronted the BBC's coverage of the Women's Euro in 2022 and the Women's World Cup in 2023 and will share the MOTD job with Mark Chapman and Alex Scott from the start of the 2025-26 season.

Alex Scott

BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Former Arsenal, Birmingham City and England full-back Alex Scott has become a BBC Sport mainstay since embarking upon a successful career in the media after retiring from football in 2017.

Scott, who played 140 times for the Lionesses, will assume permanent part-time Match of the Day presenting duties along with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman in August.

Jeanette Kwakye

BBC Sport presenter Jeanette Kwakye (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Olympic sprinter Jeanette Kwakye is now a broadcaster and writer who presented BBC Sport's coverage at last year's Paris Olympics and shares hosting duties on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

Kwakye retired from athletics due to injury in 2014 after representing Team GB at the Summer Games in Beijing in 2008.

BBC Sport pundits at Women's Euro 2025

Jill Scott

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott (Image credit: Getty Images)

A European Championship winner with England in 2022, former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott has become a genuine television celebrity since retiring from football.

Her works in the sports media includes regular football punditry as well as weekly appearances on the Stick to Football podcast alongside Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright.

Ellie Roebuck

Euro 2022 winner Ellie Roebuck (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck joined Barca Femeni from Manchester City last year and has become accustomed to a back-up role at both of her clubs as well as with the Lionesses.

Roebuck was part of the England squad that won Euro 2022 but has only made a handful of international appearances since her debut in 2018.

Ellen White

Euro 2022 winner Ellen White (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen White retired from football as a Women's Euro 2022 winner and England's record goalscorer, immediately launching what has proved a prolific career in the media.

The former Arsenal, Birmingham City and Manchester City sharpshooter regularly appears as a pundit on BBC Sport's coverage of women's football.

Steph Houghton

Former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton

England and Manchester City legend Steph Houghton was one of the most respected players in the women's game before her retirement in 2024 and captained her country with distinction throughout her career.

A multiple title winner in the Women's Super League, Houghton brings top-level playing experience to her punditry work.

Fara Williams

Ex-England star Fara Williams (Image credit: Getty Images)

England's most capped footballer, Fara Williams has become a regular pitchside contributor to BBC Sport's women's football coverage and a familiar face on TV since hanging up her boots in 2021.

Two-time WSL winner Williams played 172 times for England between 2001 and 2019 and represented Team GB at the London Games in 2012.

Anita Asante

Anita Asante (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the conclusion of a playing career that lasted almost two decades and a short spell in management, former Lioness Anita Asante has become increasingly involved in BBC Sport's football coverage.

Asante played 71 times for England and her former clubs include Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa as well as several teams in North America and Scandinavia.

Katie Sherwood

Katie Sherwood in action against Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Sherwood played 50 times for Wales between 2002 and 2012. Her extensive punditry career has made her a regular voice in the studio and on co-commentary for Wales internationals and domestic women's football.

Sherwood is the go-to Wales women's co-commentator across BBC Sport. She also lends her voice to coverage of the Adran Premier and FAW Women's Cup.

Renee Slegers

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's manager turned her interim role into a permanent one in January and immediately guided her team to their second Champions League victory.

Renee Slegers has won the Swedish title as both a player and a manager, and played more than 50 times for the Netherlands. England and Wales will both face her former international team on BBC Sport in July.

Josie Henning

Josie Henning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Germany international centre-back Josie Henning is a European Championship winner and Olympic gold medallist.

She had two short spells with Arsenal but played the bulk of her career in mainland Europe, where she won domestic titles and Champions League finals with both Turbine Potsdam and Wolfsburg.

Nedum Onuoha

Nedum Onuoha (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers defender Nedum Onuoha represented England at Under-21 level and is one of the most respected young punditry voices in the game.

Onuoha mixes studio appearances with co-commentary on television and radio and has emerged as a BBC Sport and ESPN regular since he retired from playing in 2020.

Rachel Corsie

Rachel Corsie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Scotland international Rachel Corsie is at the start of her media career, having retired from playing at the end of the 2024-25 season.

As well as making 154 appearances for Scotland, Corsie played club football in Scotland, England, Australia and the USA, concluding her career with three years at Aston Villa in the Women's Super League.

Robyn Cowen

Now one of the most recognisable voices in football commentary, Robyn Cowen has been calling games at major international tournaments since Euro 2020 and joined the Match of the Day ranks in 2018. She was the commentator for BBC Sport's coverage of England's Women's Euro 2022 final win.

Jonathan Pearce

Veteran commentator Jonathan Pearce has been a regular on Match of the Day for more than two decades and has covered major men's international tournaments since 2006. Pearce has also worked at three Women's World Cups as well as Women's Euro 2022, and is a keen advocate for the women's game.

Vicki Sparks

The first female commentator on a live men's World Cup match on British television, Vicki Sparks is part of the commentary furniture in English football. She's a regular on the radio for BBC Sport and is one of the leading voices in coverage of the women's game.

Rachel Brown-Finnis

Rachel Brown-Finnis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool, Everton and England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis will be a familiar voice on the gantry in Switzerland. She is a prolific pundit and co-commentator in both men's and women's football and has hundreds of matches under her belt.

Gilly Flaherty

Gilly Flaherty (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images)

Gilly Flaherty played in the Women's Super League for Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham United and Liverpool before retiring in 2023. The centre-back, who played nine times for the Lionesses, won the WSL on four occasions with two different clubs. Flaherty is in the WSL Hall of Fame.

Izzy Christiansen

Izzy Christiansen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Super League and Champions League winner Izzy Christiansen collected 31 caps for England before retiring from international football in 2019. Since calling it a day at club level, the former Everton, Birmingham City and Manchester City midfielder has provided regular co-commentary on women's football.

Helen Ward

Wales international Helen Ward (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Helen Ward is a Welsh international centurion with 44 goals to her name. Her co-commentary is a feature of the BBC's coverage of Welsh women's football and the national team, which she covered for the first time in 2014.

BBC Sport reporters at Women's Euro 2025

Jo Currie

Women's sports reporter Jo Currie will be BBC Sport's closest person to the England camp in Switzerland. She's been covering sport for the BBC for 15 years and has reported regularly on the Lionesses throughout that time.

Catrin Heledd

Catrin Heledd is a broadcaster on BBC Wales and has regularly reported on women's and men's national team matches for BBC and S4C since the lead-up to the European Championship in 2016. She regularly covers Welsh club teams in English competition.

Alexandra Richards

Alexandra Richards is a BBC Sport Wales reporter who covers rugby union as well as delivering regular coverage of the Welsh women's national team since debuting at a Nations League match in 2023.