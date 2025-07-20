Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: The FM26 young stars we predict for the game
The Football Manager 2026 wonderkids you need ahead of the game dropping in the autumn
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids are already being debated ahead of the next instalment of the much-acclaimed game dropping this autumn.
FM26 is expected to return to stores in the coming months after a year-long hiatus, in which the Sports Interactive team rebuilt the game engine and added much-anticipated features to the game that we know and love.
It's back and bigger than ever, with dozens of the best wonderkids on Earth ready to be unearthed.
FourFourTwo's picks
A seasoned player of both Championship Manager and Football Manager, Mark White has nearly two decades of experience in the dugout, across leagues and levels of football.
Having been invited to the Sports Interactive office several times to play the game ahead of release, Mark considers his greatest FM successes to be leading Athletic Club to Europa League victory and taking Bournemouth to unchartered heights (before Andoni Iraola did it IRL).
FourFourTwo's recommendations for Football Manager 2026 wonderkids to sign
While the game may change from year to year, you get a window of about three or four games in which a wonderkid can be particularly consistent for your team.
Ivan Fresneda was one name was excellent in FM24 as a complete full-back able to play any role and be retrained on the opposite side: likewise, Sverre Nypan was extremely mouldable – though his price has skyrocketed with a Premier League move.
If you're looking for someone a little cheaper, we expect to see a number of South American starlets (as ever), from Riquelme of Fluminense to Ruan Pablo of Bahia – but think on the ones who may still be deemed as elite but lacking in game-time. Endrick and Arda Guler are far more gettable this time around, for my money – at least on loan.
As far as others go, Nelson Weiper is a superb physical threat in attack, Josh King is a thoroughly impressive midfielder and Conrad Harder is essentially a future Viktor Gyokeres.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Goalkeepers
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 goalkeepers I need to sign?
In Football Manager, goalkeepers typically hit their prime after the age of 25. However, there are some exceptional talents you should be tracking now.
Whether you're looking to sign a young shot-stopper for the future or just keeping an eye on players for when they reach their peak, it's wise to know who the promising prospects are. Just be cautious about who you sign and how much game time they get. Goalkeepers can see their potential drop if they're constantly warming the bench. To avoid this, you'll need to arrange loan moves for them, ensuring they get valuable minutes with managers who will actually play them.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Aleksandr Degtev
20
Russia
Sochi
Alessandro Conti
17
Italy
AC Campodarsego
Alessandro Nunziante
18
Italy
Benevento Calcio
Andre Gomes
20
Portugal
Alverca
Antoni Nikolov
16
Bulgaria
Botev Plovdiv
Armin Pecsi
20
Hungary
Liverpool
Artiom Sankin
17
Lithuania
Riteriai
Berkant Bayrak
20
Turkey
HB Koge
Boyan Dishkov
17
Bulgaria
Spartak Pleven
Callan McKenna
18
Scotland
Bournemouth
Deniz Dilmen
20
Turkey
Basaksehir
Deniz Donmezer
16
Turkey
Adana Demirspor
Deniz Ertas
20
Turkey
Konyaspor
Dennis Seimen
19
Germany
Paderborn
Diego Kochen
19
United States
Barcelona
Diogo Fernandes
20
Portugal
Porto
Elis Bishesari
20
Sweden
Goteborg
Emir Daduk
17
Turkey
Hatayspor
Ewen Jaouen
19
France
Stade Reims
Filip Sidklev
20
Sweden
Aris Thessaloniki
Filip Stanic
20
Serbia
Borac Cacak
Fran Gonzalez
20
Spain
Real Madrid
Goncalo Ribeiro
19
Portugal
Porto
Guido Mezzadri Majani
17
Italy
Sant'Angelo
Guillaume Restes
20
France
Toulouse
Jack Porter
17
England
Arsenal
Jacopo Seghetti
20
Italy
Empoli
Jan Koutny
20
Czech Republic
Sigma Olomouc
Jordan Garcia
20
Colombia
Fortaleza
Konstantin Heide
19
Germany
SpVgg Unterhaching
Lazar Balevic
17
Serbia
Napredak Krusevac
Lorenzo Torriani
20
Italy
Milan
Luka Lazin
17
Serbia
OVrsac
Mamour Ndiaye
19
Senegal
Sarpsborg
Mathias Engevik Klausen
17
Norway
Brann
Matthieu Epolo
20
Belgium
Standard Liege
Max Schmitt
19
Germany
SSV Ulm
Mike Penders
19
Belgium
Chelsea
Nicolo Bensi
15
Italy
Calcio Padova
Onuralp Cevikkan
19
Turkey
Trabzonspor
Pablo Lara
20
Mexico
UNAM Pumas
Plamen Andreev
20
Bulgaria
Feyenoord
Renato Marin
19
Italy
Paris Saint-Germain
Robin Risser
20
France
Lens
Theo Sander
20
Denmark
Odense Boldklub
Tiago Pereira Cardoso
19
Luxembourg
Borussia Monchengladbach
Tommaso Martinelli
19
Italy
Fiorentina
Tommaso Vannucchi
18
Italy
Citta di Pontedera
Tommy Simkin
20
England
Stoke City
Viktor Baier
20
Czech Republic
Blau-Weiss Linz
Right-backs
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 right-backs I need to sign?
The full-back position in football is constantly evolving, making FM26's potential crop of wonderkid full-backs incredibly exciting. While some of these young talents might eventually become world-class centre-backs or even move into midfield in real life, in your save, you might even find yourself converting a player from another position to fill the right-back slot.
However, the players highlighted here are specialist full-backs destined for greatness in your save. With some fantastic deals available, it's definitely worth scouting a few to bolster your defensive flanks.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Alex Jimenez
20
Spain
Milan
Ali Maamar
20
Morocco
Anderlecht
Angel Ortiz
20
Spain
Real Betis
Artur Movsesyan
17
Armenia
Noah Yerevan
Aytor Herrera
17
Venezuela
Caracas
Bekhruz Karimov
17
Uzbekistan
Surkhon Termiz
Ben Wilson
16
Northern Ireland
Glenavon
Berkay Muratoglu
17
Turkey
Kasimpasa
Buba Sangare
17
Spain
Roma
Cristian Lori
17
Italy
Fiorenzuola
Dino Matic
17
Croatia
Cibalia Vinkovci
Eaden Roka
17
Austria
Rapid Wien
Elias Baum
19
Germany
Eintracht Frankfurt
Emmanuel Sanja
17
Ghana
Vision
Erbol Bakirdinov
17
Kyrgyzstan
Ilbirs Bishkek
Filip Ohman
17
Sweden
BK Hacken
Florin Gaspar
17
Romania
CS Universitatea Craiova
Giorgi Gvasalia
17
Georgia
Dinamo Tbilisi
Givairo Read
19
Netherlands
Feyenoord
Grenyorji Ramos
17
Venezuela
Monagas
Hector Fort
18
Spain
Barcelona
Ian James
17
United States
Sporting Kansas City
Ilay Feingold
20
Israel
New England Revolution
Ivan Fresneda
20
Spain
Sporting
Josh Acheampong
19
England
Chelsea
JP Chermont
19
Brazil
Santos
Kosta Nedeljkovic
19
Serbia
RB Leipzig
Kyriani Sabbe
20
Belgium
Club Brugge
Leandro Morgalla
20
Germany
VfL Bochum
Luck Zogbe
20
Cote d'Ivoire
Stade Brestois
Martim Fernandes
19
Portugal
Porto
Martin Jimenez
17
Chile
Audax Italiano
Ognjen Mimovic
20
Serbia
Fenerbahce
Pablo Garcia
17
Spain
Deportivo Fabril
Pedro Lima
19
Brazil
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rafael Pinto Pedrosa
17
Germany
Karlsruher
Reuell Walters
20
England
Luton Town
Rico Lewis
20
England
Manchester City
Rory Whittaker
17
Scotland
Hibernian
Ryan Andrews
20
England
Watford
Sacha Marloye
17
Belgium
Club NXT
Sael Kumbedi
20
France
Olympique Lyon
Semm Renders
17
Belgium
Royal Antwerp
Taylan Bulut
19
Germany
Schalke 04
Therence Koudou
20
France
Pau
Tyson Pearce
17
United States
St. Louis City
Walter Anedda
17
Italy
ASD Cairese
Yoram Zague
19
France
Copenhagen
Zachary Athekame
20
Switzerland
Young Boys
Zhiqin Jiang
17
China
Guangdong GZ-Power
Centre-backs
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 centre-backs I need to sign?
Investing in a young centre-back can secure your defensive future for a decade. This is one of the most critical positions on the pitch, and fostering strong relationships between your central defenders to achieve those crucial ‘green lines’ is vital for team chemistry.
We're currently witnessing a golden age for young defenders in the real world, with modern centre-backs boasting improved composure, athleticism, and ball-playing ability. Thankfully, FM26 looks like offering a wealth of top-tier centre-back prospects, catering to both right and left-footed preferences.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Aaron Anselmino
20
Argentina
Chelsea
Aaron Bouwman
17
Netherlands
Ajax
Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh
18
The Gambia
Tromso
Alan Matturro
20
Uruguay
Levante
Albert Navarro
18
Spain
Atalanta
Amara Nallo
18
England
Liverpool
Axel Tape
17
France
Bayer Leverkusen
Ayden Heaven
18
England
Manchester United
Ben Kieffer
17
Germany
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Brad Manguelle
17
Belgium
Genk
Bright Ede
18
Poland
Motor Lublin
Christian Mawissa
20
France
Monaco
Dean Huijsen
20
Spain
Real Madrid
Diego Aguado
18
Spain
Real Madrid
Dylan Leonard
17
Australia
Western United
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
20
France
RB Leipzig
Finn Jeltsch
19
Germany
Stuttgart
Giovanni Leoni
18
Italy
Parma
Jair Cunha
20
Brazil
Nottingham Forest
Jan-Carlo Simic
20
Serbia
Anderlecht
Jaydee Canvot
18
France
Toulouse
Jeanuel Belocian
20
France
Bayer Leverkusen
Jens Mathijsen
17
Netherlands
Willem Tilburg
Jeremy Jacquet
20
France
Stade Rennais
Joachim Kayi Sanda
18
France
Southampton
Joane Gadou
18
France
Red Bull Salzburg
John Mellberg
18
Sweden
Red Bull Salzburg
Jon Martin
19
Spain
Real Sociedad
Juma Bah
19
Sierra Leone
Nice
Juwensley Onstein
17
Netherlands
Genk
Kyllian Antonio
17
France
Lens
Leny Yoro
19
France
Manchester United
Luca Marianucci
20
Italy
Napoli
Lucas Herrington
17
Australia
Brisbane Roar
Luka Vuskovic
18
Croatia
Tottenham Hotspur
Mamadou Sarr
19
France
Chelsea
Marcos Maitan
17
Venezuela
Monagas
Matteo Palma
17
Germany
Udinese
Nathan Zeze
20
France
Nantes
Nicolas Villarroel
17
Bolivia
Club Jorge Wilstermann
Noahkai Banks
18
United States
Augsburg
Nunzio Engwanda
17
Belgium
RSCA Futures
Pau Cubarsi
18
Spain
Barcelona
Pietro Comuzzo
20
Italy
Fiorentina
Sander Aske Granheim
17
Norway
Sogndal IL
Tobias Ramirez
18
Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
Vitor Reis
19
Brazil
Manchester City
Yarek Gasiorowski
20
Spain
PSV
Yasin Ozcan
19
Turkey
Aston Villa
Yusuf Akcicek
19
Turkey
Fenerbahce
Left-backs
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 left-backs I need to sign?
Left-back is a strange position in football: very few players actually end up playing there by choice until they make their names there.
So if you find a good one, stick with them, whether they're an overlapping wing-back type bombing up and down the touchline or an inverted full-back adding numbers in midfield.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Adam Aznou
19
Morocco
Bayern Munich
Adem Avdic
17
Serbia
Beograd
Alpha Barry
17
Netherlands
Genk
Andre Garcia
17
England
Reading
Caleb Wiley
20
United States
Chelsea
Chissumba
20
Portugal
Braga
Christian McFarlane
18
England
Manchester City
Davinchi
17
Spain
Getafe
Diego Leon
18
Paraguay
Manchester United
Elias Baez
20
Argentina
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
Esquerdinha
19
Brazil
Queens Park Rangers
Harry Amass
18
England
Manchester United
Honest Ahanor
17
Italy
Atalanta
Izdeen Mohammed
16
Ghana
Dreams
Jakub Kolisek
17
Czech Republic
Slavia Prague
Joaquin Seys
20
Belgium
Club Brugge
Jorge Salinas
18
Spain
Rayo Cantabria
Jorrel Hato
19
Netherlands
Ajax
Julien Yanda
17
Germany
Bayern Munich
Julio Soler
20
Argentina
Bournemouth
Julio Vargas
18
Paraguay
Club Sportivo 2 de Mayo
Junior Ligue
20
Switzerland
Zurich
Kassoum Ouattara
20
France
Monaco
Keita Kosugi
19
Japan
Djurgardens
Kyrylo Digtyar
17
Ukraine
Metalist Kharkiv
Lassina Traore
18
Burkina Faso
Liefering
Lewis Hall
20
England
Newcastle United
Lucas Jetten
18
Netherlands
Ajax
Martim Cunha
18
Portugal
Porto
Matteo Cocchi
18
Italy
Inter Milan
Matteo Perez Vinlof
19
Sweden
Dinamo Zagreb
Michal Gurgul
19
Poland
Lech Poznan
Moncef Zekri
16
Morocco
Mechelen
Myles Lewis-Skelly
18
England
Arsenal
Nhoa Sangui
19
France
Paris
Niccolo Fortini
19
Italy
Fiorentina
Oliver Scarles
19
England
West Ham United
Oliver Sorg
17
Austria
Augsburg
Patrick Dorgu
20
Denmark
Manchester United
Pedro Guimaraes
17
United States
Orange County
Peyton Miller
17
United States
New England Revolution
Ramiz Hamouda
17
United States
Birmingham Legion
Rhodri Smith
18
Switzerland
Young Boys
Saba Kharebashvili
16
Georgia
Dinamo Tbilisi
Souza
19
Brazil
Santos
Tom Rothe
20
Germany
Union Berlin
Veljko Prodanic
17
Serbia
Vozdovac
Vinicius Lira
17
Brazil
Santos
Vladimir Galvez
18
Bolivia
Club Deportivo Oriente Petrolero
Yaimar Medina
20
Ecuador
Genk
DM
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 defensive midfielders I need to sign?
When it comes to the crucial no.6 position, it's essential to first assess exactly what your team needs deep in midfield. Are you looking for a pure destroyer to break up play, or something a bit more nuanced and subtle?
This selection of defensive midfielders features starlets with diverse abilities and specialisms. It's highly recommended to evaluate your specific tactical requirements before diving in, though many of these versatile players can also be remoulded to excel in other areas of the pitch and different roles.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Adam Boufandar
18
Morocco
Juventus
Aleksa Cvetkovic
20
Serbia
Beograd
Aleksandar Stankovic
19
Serbia
Inter Milan
Aljoscha Kemlein
20
Germany
Union Berlin
Amadou Kone
20
Cote d'Ivoire
NEOM
Andrej Bacanin
18
Serbia
Cukaricki
Antoni Kozubal
20
Poland
Lech Poznan
Archie Gray
19
England
Tottenham Hotspur
Arthur Vermeeren
20
Belgium
RB Leipzig
Bailey Rice
18
Scotland
Rangers
Boris Mamuzah Lum
17
Germany
Hertha
Branko Pavic
18
Croatia
Dinamo Zagreb
Dario Essugo
20
Portugal
Chelsea
Dmitriy Aleksandrov
18
Russia
Dynamo Moscow
Dominik Sarapata
17
Poland
Copenhagen
Eba Bekir Is
16
Germany
Eintracht Frankfurt
Eduardo Felicissimo
18
Portugal
Sporting
Elias Montiel
19
Mexico
Pachuca
Elyes Dhaoui
17
Tunisia
Olympique Beja
Eron Isufi
17
Norway
Lyn
Gabriel Moscardo
19
Brazil
Paris Saint-Germain
Joao Neves
20
Portugal
Paris Saint-Germain
Jorthy Mokio
17
Belgium
Ajax
Justin Janssen
18
Denmark
Nordsjaelland
Kevin Merida
18
Bolivia
San Antonio
Leonel Perez
20
Argentina
Huracan
Luca Lipani
20
Italy
Sassuolo
Luis Otavio
18
Brazil
Internacional
Marc Bernal
18
Spain
Barcelona
Marius Courcoul
18
France
Angers
Mateusz Dziewiatowski
18
Poland
Zaglebie Lubin
Matthias Wamu Oyatambwe
16
Belgium
Genk
Maxi Oyedele
20
Poland
Strasbourg
Milton Delgado
20
Argentina
Boca Juniors
Mirza Catovic
18
Serbia
Stuttgart
Mohamed Bamba
20
Cote d'Ivoire
Gil Vicente
Nathan De Cat
16
Belgium
RSCA Futures
Ngal'ayel Mukau
20
DR Congo
Lille
Pascal Mozie
17
Poland
Legia Warsaw
Philipp Maybach
17
Austria
Austria Vienna
Rudy Matondo
17
France
Auxerre
Santiago Castaneda
20
United States
Paderborn
Stefan Bajcetic
20
Spain
Liverpool
Thiago Helguera
19
Uruguay
Braga
Vasilije Novicic
17
Serbia
IMT Belgrad
Winners Osawe
18
Germany
Nurnberg
Yunus Emre Konak
19
Turkey
Brentford
Zaid Bafdili
17
Belgium
-
Ze Lucas
17
Brazil
Sport Club do Recife
Zhixiong Zhang
18
China
Chongqing Tonglianglong
CM
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 central midfielders I need to sign?
Central midfielders are often the most vital players on the pitch. They're the ones who dictate the tempo of the game, maintain possession, and frequently win the ball back. From Mezzalas to advanced playmakers, deep-lying playmakers to ball-winning midfielders, the variety is immense at no.8. Bringing a wonderkid midfielder into your squad can be a brilliant strategic move.
Given that midfielders typically cover the most ground, this is likely the position where you'll need the most depth throughout a long season. Fortunately, wonderkids don't demand excessive playing time upfront. By signing a youngster with high potential, you can develop a future superstar in the background, allowing them to eventually claim a first-team spot.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Agustin Medina
18
Argentina
Lanus
Andrija Bulatovic
18
Montenegro
Lens
August De Wannemacker
16
Belgium
Genk
Ayyoub Bouaddi
17
France
Lille
Breno Bidon
20
Brazil
Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
Cheveyo Tsawa
18
Switzerland
Zurich
Christos Mouzakitis
18
Greece
Olympiacos Piraeus
Dani Fernandez
17
Spain
Tenerife
Dijar Ferati
16
Albania
Rio Ave
Emrick Fotsing
17
Canada
Vancouver
Ethan Mbappe
18
France
Lille
Ezechiel Banzuzi
20
Netherlands
RB Leipzig
Gavi
20
Spain
Barcelona
Grady McDonnell
17
Ireland
Club NXT
Guille Fernandez
17
Spain
Barcelona
Jack Hinshelwood
20
England
Brighton & Hove Albion
Javier Fernandez
18
Spain
Bayern Munich
Jiri Panos
17
Czech Republic
Viktoria Plzen
Joao Simoes
18
Portugal
Sporting
Jobe Bellingham
19
England
Borussia Dortmund
Johan Manzambi
19
Switzerland
Freiburg
Josh King
18
England
Fulham
Kobbie Mainoo
20
England
Manchester United
Lennon Miller
18
Scotland
Motherwell
Lewis Miley
19
England
Newcastle United
Lorenzo Riccio
18
Italy
Atalanta
Lucas Bergvall
19
Sweden
Tottenham Hotspur
Luis Engelns
18
Germany
Paderborn
Malick Yalcouye
19
Cote d'Ivoire
Brighton & Hove Albion
Mathias Delorge
20
Belgium
Gent
Mathis Amougou
19
France
Strasbourg
Matvey Kislyak
19
Russia
CSKA Moscow
Maximo Carrizo
17
United States
New York City
Naim Amengai
17
Belgium
Club NXT
Niccolo Pisilli
20
Italy
Roma
Noah Sadiki
20
DR Congo
Sunderland
Petros Kolokotronis
17
Greece
Olympiacos Piraeus
Sean Steur
17
Netherlands
Ajax
Senny Mayulu
19
France
Paris Saint-Germain
Sondre Granaas
18
Norway
Molde
Souleymane Sidibe
18
England
Stoke City
Sverre Nypan
18
Norway
Manchester City
Tom Bischof
20
Germany
Bayern Munich
Trey Nyoni
18
England
Liverpool
Valentin Atangana
19
France
Stade Reims
Valentin Barco
20
Argentina
Strasbourg
Victor Froholdt
19
Denmark
Copenhagen
Warren Zaire-Emery
19
France
Paris Saint-Germain
Will Dobson
17
Australia
Newcastle Jets
Youssef Hamdaoui
17
Morocco
Royal Antwerp
AM
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 attacking midfielders I need to sign?
While the no.10 position is sometimes considered endangered in modern football, many of these players aren't just pure attacking midfielders. Plenty boast the versatility to slot in on either flank, others are central midfielders in waiting, and some could even be converted into false nines.
And that's the true beauty of signing a wonderkid attacking midfielder: at this age, these players are far more malleable, allowing you to shape them into precisely the kind of player you envision. With numerous exciting talents ready to thrill your fans, bringing one of these lads into your team is an absolute must.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Adam Boayar
19
Morocco
Elche
Aleksey Batrakov
20
Russia
Lokomotiv Moscow
Alessio Vacca
20
Italy
Juventus
Andrija Maksimovic
18
Serbia
RB Leipzig
Antoni Milambo
20
Netherlands
Brentford
Bajung Darboe
18
United States
Bayern Munich
Bence Dardai
19
Hungary
Wolfsburg
Beyatt Lekoueiry
20
Mauritania
Lausanne-Sport
Can Uzun
19
Turkey
Eintracht Frankfurt
Cesar Mino
18
Paraguay
Club Guarani
Chris Rigg
18
England
Sunderland
Claudio Echeverri
19
Argentina
Manchester City
Clinton Duodu
20
Ghana
Apollon Limassol
D'Hidier Pereira
16
Chile
San Marcos de Arica
Dominic Vavassori
19
Italy
Atalanta
Facundo Buonanotte
20
Argentina
Brighton & Hove Albion
Fletcher Boyd
17
Scotland
Aberdeen
Gilberto Mora
16
Mexico
Club Tijuana
Guido Della Rovere
18
Italy
Bayern Munich
Gustavo Sa
20
Portugal
Famalicao
Ibrahim Maza
19
Algeria
Bayer Leverkusen
Isaque
18
Brazil
Fluminense
Jakub Kucharski
16
Poland
Stal Rzeszow
Jamie Donley
20
Northern Ireland
Tottenham Hotspur
Jesus Maraude
17
Bolivia
Club Always Ready
Jordan Longhi
20
Italy
Monza
Junior Colina
18
Venezuela
Rio Ave
Karol Borys
18
Poland
Maribor
Kendry Paez
18
Ecuador
Chelsea
Konstantinos Karetsas
17
Greece
Genk
Lennart Karl
17
Germany
Bayern Munich
Lorenzo Anghele
20
Italy
Juventus
Lorran
19
Brazil
CR Flamengo
Mario Stroeykens
20
Belgium
Anderlecht
Marto Boychev
17
Bulgaria
CSKA 1948
Nico O'Reilly
20
England
Manchester City
Nico Paz
20
Argentina
Como
Noah Darvich
18
Germany
Stuttgart
Patrik Kristal
17
Estonia
Koln
Paul Wanner
19
Germany
Bayern Munich
Piero Cari
17
Peru
Club Alianza Lima
Rocco Vata
20
Ireland
Watford
Rodrigo Mora
18
Portugal
Porto
Rokas Pukstas
20
United States
Hajduk Split
Shion Shinkawa
17
Japan
Sagan Tosu
Simone Pafundi
19
Italy
Udinese
Tommaso Rubino
18
Italy
Carrarese
Valentin Carboni
20
Argentina
Genoa
Viggo Gebel
17
Germany
RB Leipzig
Vitaliy Bondarev
17
Russia
Ural Yekaterinburg
RW
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 right-wingers I need to sign?
There's a certain science to football. Left-footed players often possess an innate creativity – and it's no coincidence that many of the best right-wingers are left-footed, allowing them to cut inside and wreak havoc.
A good number of these stars will be creative sparks who can operate effectively as inverted wingers, while others will excel as inside forwards, directly threatening goal.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Alexander Granko
16
Venezuela
Universidad Central de Venezuela
Alisson
19
Brazil
Shakhtar Donetsk
Anan Khalaili
20
Israel
Union Saint-Gilloise
Angelo
20
Brazil
Al-Nassr
Arda Guler
20
Turkey
Real Madrid
Ben Doak
19
Scotland
Liverpool
Bruno Durdov
17
Croatia
Hajduk Split
Chemsdine Talbi
20
Morocco
Sunderland
Chris Atherton
16
Northern Ireland
Chelsea
Cyriaque Irie
20
Burkina Faso
Freiburg
David Otorbi
17
Spain
Valencia
Dereck Moncada
17
Honduras
Olimpia
Desire Doue
20
France
Paris Saint-Germain
Djoully Nzoko
17
Finland
Genk
Eric da Silva Moreira
19
Germany
Nottingham Forest
Estevao
18
Brazil
Chelsea
Ethan Nwaneri
18
England
Arsenal
Evan Mooney
17
Scotland
St. Mirren
Fiete Bock
17
Germany
Hansa Rostock
Franco Mastantuono
17
Argentina
River Plate
Gabriel Carvalho
17
Brazil
Internacional
Gianluca Prestianni
19
Argentina
Benfica
Gustavo Caraballo
16
Venezuela
Orlando City
Ibrahim Mbaye
17
France
Paris Saint-Germain
Isaac Badilla
17
Costa Rica
LD Alajuelense
Ismael Alvarez
17
Spain
Cadiz
Ismail Bekbolat
17
Kazakhstan
Kairat Almaty
Jacob Peter Hodl
18
Austria
Sturm Graz
Jake Evans
16
England
Leicester City
Jelani Ndi
17
Germany
Hertha
Karel Belzik
17
Czech Republic
Slavia Prague
Keny Arroyo
19
Ecuador
Besiktas
Lamine Yamal
18
Spain
Barcelona
Lautaro Millan
19
Argentina
Independiente
Luca Koleosho
20
Italy
Burnley
Luis Guilherme
19
Brazil
West Ham United
Marco Palestra
20
Italy
Atalanta
Ramiro Arciga
20
Mexico
Club Tijuana
Rayan
18
Brazil
Vasco da Gama
Richi Agbonifo
19
Italy
Hellas Verona
Riquelme
18
Brazil
Fluminense
Roger
19
Portugal
Braga
Romain Esse
20
England
Crystal Palace
Roony Bardghji
19
Sweden
Barcelona
Sindre Walle Egeli
19
Norway
Nordsjaelland
Toni Fernandez
17
Spain
Barcelona
Tyler Dibling
19
England
Southampton
Wilson Odobert
20
France
Tottenham Hotspur
Yankuba Minteh
20
Gambia
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yerwin Sulbaran
17
Venezuela
Monagas
LW
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 left-wingers I need to sign?
In the modern game, most teams find their goals coming primarily from strikers, with the left wing often being the next biggest source. Whether you prefer a creative wizard or a prolific goalscorer out wide, there are plenty of young options who can provide strong competition for that vital position.
These players all possess incredible potential, with many capable of excelling in multiple roles. Wide positions in FM, too, mean that players can actively contribute to play and still achieve that coveted 7.0 match rating without necessarily scoring, a dream for those advanced forwards who sometimes find themselves isolated.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Aaron Zehnter
20
Germany
Wolfsburg
Alex Marchal
17
Spain
Real Sociedad
Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit
18
Norway
Hamburg
Antonio Nusa
20
Norway
RB Leipzig
Antonito Cordero
18
Spain
Newcastle United
Assane Diao
19
Senegal
Como
Ayodele Thomas
17
Netherlands
PSV
Bazoumana Toure
19
Cote d'Ivoire
Hoffenheim
Christopher Bonsu Baah
20
Ghana
Al-Qadsiah
Claudio de Oliveira
16
Guatemala
Xelaju
Clement Bischoff
19
Denmark
Brondby
Daniel Skaarud
17
Norway
Ajax
Diego Moreira
20
Belgium
Strasbourg
Edvin Austbo
20
Norway
Viking
El Hadji Malick Diouf
20
Senegal
West Ham United
Eliesse Ben Seghir
20
Morocco
Monaco
Filippo Pagnucco
19
Italy
Juventus
Geovany Quenda
18
Portugal
Sporting
Gustavo Nunes
19
Brazil
Brentford
Ibrahim Osman
20
Ghana
Auxerre
Jamie Gittens
20
England
Chelsea
Jan Virgili
18
Spain
Barcelona
Jean-Matteo Bahoya
20
France
Eintracht Frankfurt
Jesus Rodriguez
19
Spain
Como
Julien Duranville
19
Belgium
Borussia Dortmund
Kenan Yildiz
20
Turkey
Juventus
Louis Buffon
17
Czech Republic
Pisa
Lucca
18
Brazil
Sao Paulo
Malick Fofana
20
Belgium
Olympique Lyon
Maxloren Castro
17
Peru
Sporting Cristal
Mika Godts
20
Belgium
Ajax
Mikel Gogorza
18
Denmark
Midtjylland
Mikey Moore
17
England
Tottenham Hotspur
Nimfasha Berchimas
17
United States
Charlotte
Nino Marcelli
20
Slovakia
Slovan Bratislava
Ognjen Bondzulic
17
Serbia
Mladost Lucani
Oskar Pietuszewski
17
Poland
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Ousmane Diallo
18
Spain
Borussia Dortmund
Pedro
19
Brazil
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Reed Baker-Whiting
20
United States
Seattle Sounders
Ruan Pablo
16
Brazil
Bahia
Ruben van Bommel
20
Netherlands
PSV
Runar Norheim
20
Norway
Tromso
Said El Mala
18
Germany
Koln
Sergey Pinyaev
20
Russia
Lokomotiv Moscow
Tidiam Gomis
18
France
RB Leipzig
Tom Watson
19
England
Brighton & Hove Albion
Tyrique George
19
England
Chelsea
William Gomes
19
Brazil
Porto
Yan Diomande
18
Cote d'Ivoire
RB Leipzig
ST
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 strikers I need to sign?
From target men to advanced forwards, you can't teach finishing for some kids.
These young talents are all tipped to be the next big Golden Boot winners. Bringing one or two in as backup to your main strikers can really pay off, especially if you enjoy featuring younger players in cup competitions.
Player
Age
Nationality
Club
Alexandru Stoian
17
Romania
FCSB
Antonio Arena
16
Italy
Pescara
Charalampos Kostoulas
18
Greece
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chido Obi
17
Denmark
Manchester United
Christian Kofane
18
Cameroon
Bayer Leverkusen
Conrad Harder
20
Denmark
Sporting
Deivid Washington
20
Brazil
Santos
Deniz Zeitler
18
Germany
Hoffenheim
Djylian N'Guessan
16
France
Saint-Etienne
Eli Junior Kroupi
19
France
Bournemouth
Eliezer Mayenda
20
Spain
Sunderland
Endrick
18
Brazil
Real Madrid
Evan Ferguson
20
Ireland
Brighton & Hove Albion
Francesco Camarda
17
Italy
Lecce
Gassimou Sylla
16
Belgium
RSCA Futures
George Ilenikhena
18
Nigeria
Monaco
Gibson Adu
17
Germany
Bayern Munich
Gonzalo Petit
18
Uruguay
Nacional
Harry Gray
16
England
Leeds United
Idrissa Gueye
18
Senegal
Metz
James Wilson
18
Scotland
Heart of Midlothian
Jeff Ekhator
18
Italy
Genoa
Jonah Kusi-Asare
18
Sweden
Bayern Munich
Kaua Elias
19
Brazil
Shakhtar Donetsk
Luca Meirelles
18
Brazil
Santos
Lucas Stassin
20
Belgium
Saint-Etienne
Maksim Voronov
17
Russia
Ural Yekaterinburg
Marc Domenech
18
Spain
Mallorca
Marc Guiu
19
Spain
Chelsea
Mathys Tel
20
France
Tottenham Hotspur
Matias Fernandez-Pardo
20
Spain
Lille
Max Moerstedt
19
Germany
Hoffenheim
Mikkel Bro Hansen
16
Denmark
Bodo/Glimt
Mohamed Kader Meite
17
France
Stade Rennais
Moises Paniagua
17
Bolivia
Club Always Ready
Nelson Weiper
20
Germany
Mainz 05
Orri Oskarsson
20
Iceland
Real Sociedad
Oskar Spiten-Nysaeter
17
Norway
Stabaek
Pio Esposito
20
Italy
Inter Milan
Ricardo Mathias
18
Brazil
Internacional
Ryan Francisco
18
Brazil
Sao Paulo
Santiago Castro
20
Argentina
Bologna
Santiago Londono
17
Colombia
Envigado
Semih Kilicsoy
19
Turkey
Besiktas
Shumaira Mheuka
17
England
Chelsea
Stefanos Tzimas
19
Greece
Brighton & Hove Albion
Sydney Osazuwa
18
Spain
Real Sociedad
Tugra Turhan
17
Switzerland
Grasshopper
Vitor Roque
20
Brazil
Palmeiras
Youssoufa Moukoko
20
Germany
Copenhagen
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.