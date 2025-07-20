Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: The FM26 young stars we predict for the game

The Football Manager 2026 wonderkids you need ahead of the game dropping in the autumn

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids (Image credit: Future)
Football Manager 2026 wonderkids are already being debated ahead of the next instalment of the much-acclaimed game dropping this autumn.

FM26 is expected to return to stores in the coming months after a year-long hiatus, in which the Sports Interactive team rebuilt the game engine and added much-anticipated features to the game that we know and love.

It's back and bigger than ever, with dozens of the best wonderkids on Earth ready to be unearthed.

FourFourTwo's picks

FourFourTwo's recommendations for Football Manager 2026 wonderkids to sign

While the game may change from year to year, you get a window of about three or four games in which a wonderkid can be particularly consistent for your team.

Ivan Fresneda was one name was excellent in FM24 as a complete full-back able to play any role and be retrained on the opposite side: likewise, Sverre Nypan was extremely mouldable – though his price has skyrocketed with a Premier League move.

If you're looking for someone a little cheaper, we expect to see a number of South American starlets (as ever), from Riquelme of Fluminense to Ruan Pablo of Bahia – but think on the ones who may still be deemed as elite but lacking in game-time. Endrick and Arda Guler are far more gettable this time around, for my money – at least on loan.

As far as others go, Nelson Weiper is a superb physical threat in attack, Josh King is a thoroughly impressive midfielder and Conrad Harder is essentially a future Viktor Gyokeres.

Goalkeepers

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 goalkeepers I need to sign?

Armin Pecsi of Puskas Academy goalkeeper looks on during the UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off 1st leg match between Fiorentina and Puskas Academy at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 22, 2024 in Florence, Italy.

New Liverpool keeper, Armin Pecsi (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

In Football Manager, goalkeepers typically hit their prime after the age of 25. However, there are some exceptional talents you should be tracking now.

Whether you're looking to sign a young shot-stopper for the future or just keeping an eye on players for when they reach their peak, it's wise to know who the promising prospects are. Just be cautious about who you sign and how much game time they get. Goalkeepers can see their potential drop if they're constantly warming the bench. To avoid this, you'll need to arrange loan moves for them, ensuring they get valuable minutes with managers who will actually play them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Aleksandr Degtev

20

Russia

Sochi

Alessandro Conti

17

Italy

AC Campodarsego

Alessandro Nunziante

18

Italy

Benevento Calcio

Andre Gomes

20

Portugal

Alverca

Antoni Nikolov

16

Bulgaria

Botev Plovdiv

Armin Pecsi

20

Hungary

Liverpool

Artiom Sankin

17

Lithuania

Riteriai

Berkant Bayrak

20

Turkey

HB Koge

Boyan Dishkov

17

Bulgaria

Spartak Pleven

Callan McKenna

18

Scotland

Bournemouth

Deniz Dilmen

20

Turkey

Basaksehir

Deniz Donmezer

16

Turkey

Adana Demirspor

Deniz Ertas

20

Turkey

Konyaspor

Dennis Seimen

19

Germany

Paderborn

Diego Kochen

19

United States

Barcelona

Diogo Fernandes

20

Portugal

Porto

Elis Bishesari

20

Sweden

Goteborg

Emir Daduk

17

Turkey

Hatayspor

Ewen Jaouen

19

France

Stade Reims

Filip Sidklev

20

Sweden

Aris Thessaloniki

Filip Stanic

20

Serbia

Borac Cacak

Fran Gonzalez

20

Spain

Real Madrid

Goncalo Ribeiro

19

Portugal

Porto

Guido Mezzadri Majani

17

Italy

Sant'Angelo

Guillaume Restes

20

France

Toulouse

Jack Porter

17

England

Arsenal

Jacopo Seghetti

20

Italy

Empoli

Jan Koutny

20

Czech Republic

Sigma Olomouc

Jordan Garcia

20

Colombia

Fortaleza

Konstantin Heide

19

Germany

SpVgg Unterhaching

Lazar Balevic

17

Serbia

Napredak Krusevac

Lorenzo Torriani

20

Italy

Milan

Luka Lazin

17

Serbia

OVrsac

Mamour Ndiaye

19

Senegal

Sarpsborg

Mathias Engevik Klausen

17

Norway

Brann

Matthieu Epolo

20

Belgium

Standard Liege

Max Schmitt

19

Germany

SSV Ulm

Mike Penders

19

Belgium

Chelsea

Nicolo Bensi

15

Italy

Calcio Padova

Onuralp Cevikkan

19

Turkey

Trabzonspor

Pablo Lara

20

Mexico

UNAM Pumas

Plamen Andreev

20

Bulgaria

Feyenoord

Renato Marin

19

Italy

Paris Saint-Germain

Robin Risser

20

France

Lens

Theo Sander

20

Denmark

Odense Boldklub

Tiago Pereira Cardoso

19

Luxembourg

Borussia Monchengladbach

Tommaso Martinelli

19

Italy

Fiorentina

Tommaso Vannucchi

18

Italy

Citta di Pontedera

Tommy Simkin

20

England

Stoke City

Viktor Baier

20

Czech Republic

Blau-Weiss Linz

Right-backs

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 right-backs I need to sign?

Ivan Fresneda of Sporting controls the ball during the Liga Portugal Betclic match between Sporting Braga and Sporting CP at Estadio Municipal de Braga on September 3, 2023 in Braga, Portugal.

Ivan Fresneda of Sporting (Image credit: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The full-back position in football is constantly evolving, making FM26's potential crop of wonderkid full-backs incredibly exciting. While some of these young talents might eventually become world-class centre-backs or even move into midfield in real life, in your save, you might even find yourself converting a player from another position to fill the right-back slot.

However, the players highlighted here are specialist full-backs destined for greatness in your save. With some fantastic deals available, it's definitely worth scouting a few to bolster your defensive flanks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Alex Jimenez

20

Spain

Milan

Ali Maamar

20

Morocco

Anderlecht

Angel Ortiz

20

Spain

Real Betis

Artur Movsesyan

17

Armenia

Noah Yerevan

Aytor Herrera

17

Venezuela

Caracas

Bekhruz Karimov

17

Uzbekistan

Surkhon Termiz

Ben Wilson

16

Northern Ireland

Glenavon

Berkay Muratoglu

17

Turkey

Kasimpasa

Buba Sangare

17

Spain

Roma

Cristian Lori

17

Italy

Fiorenzuola

Dino Matic

17

Croatia

Cibalia Vinkovci

Eaden Roka

17

Austria

Rapid Wien

Elias Baum

19

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt

Emmanuel Sanja

17

Ghana

Vision

Erbol Bakirdinov

17

Kyrgyzstan

Ilbirs Bishkek

Filip Ohman

17

Sweden

BK Hacken

Florin Gaspar

17

Romania

CS Universitatea Craiova

Giorgi Gvasalia

17

Georgia

Dinamo Tbilisi

Givairo Read

19

Netherlands

Feyenoord

Grenyorji Ramos

17

Venezuela

Monagas

Hector Fort

18

Spain

Barcelona

Ian James

17

United States

Sporting Kansas City

Ilay Feingold

20

Israel

New England Revolution

Ivan Fresneda

20

Spain

Sporting

Josh Acheampong

19

England

Chelsea

JP Chermont

19

Brazil

Santos

Kosta Nedeljkovic

19

Serbia

RB Leipzig

Kyriani Sabbe

20

Belgium

Club Brugge

Leandro Morgalla

20

Germany

VfL Bochum

Luck Zogbe

20

Cote d'Ivoire

Stade Brestois

Martim Fernandes

19

Portugal

Porto

Martin Jimenez

17

Chile

Audax Italiano

Ognjen Mimovic

20

Serbia

Fenerbahce

Pablo Garcia

17

Spain

Deportivo Fabril

Pedro Lima

19

Brazil

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rafael Pinto Pedrosa

17

Germany

Karlsruher

Reuell Walters

20

England

Luton Town

Rico Lewis

20

England

Manchester City

Rory Whittaker

17

Scotland

Hibernian

Ryan Andrews

20

England

Watford

Sacha Marloye

17

Belgium

Club NXT

Sael Kumbedi

20

France

Olympique Lyon

Semm Renders

17

Belgium

Royal Antwerp

Taylan Bulut

19

Germany

Schalke 04

Therence Koudou

20

France

Pau

Tyson Pearce

17

United States

St. Louis City

Walter Anedda

17

Italy

ASD Cairese

Yoram Zague

19

France

Copenhagen

Zachary Athekame

20

Switzerland

Young Boys

Zhiqin Jiang

17

China

Guangdong GZ-Power

Centre-backs

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 centre-backs I need to sign?

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, July 2024

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro (Image credit: Alamy)

Investing in a young centre-back can secure your defensive future for a decade. This is one of the most critical positions on the pitch, and fostering strong relationships between your central defenders to achieve those crucial ‘green lines’ is vital for team chemistry.

We're currently witnessing a golden age for young defenders in the real world, with modern centre-backs boasting improved composure, athleticism, and ball-playing ability. Thankfully, FM26 looks like offering a wealth of top-tier centre-back prospects, catering to both right and left-footed preferences.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Aaron Anselmino

20

Argentina

Chelsea

Aaron Bouwman

17

Netherlands

Ajax

Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh

18

The Gambia

Tromso

Alan Matturro

20

Uruguay

Levante

Albert Navarro

18

Spain

Atalanta

Amara Nallo

18

England

Liverpool

Axel Tape

17

France

Bayer Leverkusen

Ayden Heaven

18

England

Manchester United

Ben Kieffer

17

Germany

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Brad Manguelle

17

Belgium

Genk

Bright Ede

18

Poland

Motor Lublin

Christian Mawissa

20

France

Monaco

Dean Huijsen

20

Spain

Real Madrid

Diego Aguado

18

Spain

Real Madrid

Dylan Leonard

17

Australia

Western United

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

20

France

RB Leipzig

Finn Jeltsch

19

Germany

Stuttgart

Giovanni Leoni

18

Italy

Parma

Jair Cunha

20

Brazil

Nottingham Forest

Jan-Carlo Simic

20

Serbia

Anderlecht

Jaydee Canvot

18

France

Toulouse

Jeanuel Belocian

20

France

Bayer Leverkusen

Jens Mathijsen

17

Netherlands

Willem Tilburg

Jeremy Jacquet

20

France

Stade Rennais

Joachim Kayi Sanda

18

France

Southampton

Joane Gadou

18

France

Red Bull Salzburg

John Mellberg

18

Sweden

Red Bull Salzburg

Jon Martin

19

Spain

Real Sociedad

Juma Bah

19

Sierra Leone

Nice

Juwensley Onstein

17

Netherlands

Genk

Kyllian Antonio

17

France

Lens

Leny Yoro

19

France

Manchester United

Luca Marianucci

20

Italy

Napoli

Lucas Herrington

17

Australia

Brisbane Roar

Luka Vuskovic

18

Croatia

Tottenham Hotspur

Mamadou Sarr

19

France

Chelsea

Marcos Maitan

17

Venezuela

Monagas

Matteo Palma

17

Germany

Udinese

Nathan Zeze

20

France

Nantes

Nicolas Villarroel

17

Bolivia

Club Jorge Wilstermann

Noahkai Banks

18

United States

Augsburg

Nunzio Engwanda

17

Belgium

RSCA Futures

Pau Cubarsi

18

Spain

Barcelona

Pietro Comuzzo

20

Italy

Fiorentina

Sander Aske Granheim

17

Norway

Sogndal IL

Tobias Ramirez

18

Argentina

Argentinos Juniors

Vitor Reis

19

Brazil

Manchester City

Yarek Gasiorowski

20

Spain

PSV

Yasin Ozcan

19

Turkey

Aston Villa

Yusuf Akcicek

19

Turkey

Fenerbahce

Left-backs

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 left-backs I need to sign?

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025 in London, England.

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Left-back is a strange position in football: very few players actually end up playing there by choice until they make their names there.

So if you find a good one, stick with them, whether they're an overlapping wing-back type bombing up and down the touchline or an inverted full-back adding numbers in midfield.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Adam Aznou

19

Morocco

Bayern Munich

Adem Avdic

17

Serbia

Beograd

Alpha Barry

17

Netherlands

Genk

Andre Garcia

17

England

Reading

Caleb Wiley

20

United States

Chelsea

Chissumba

20

Portugal

Braga

Christian McFarlane

18

England

Manchester City

Davinchi

17

Spain

Getafe

Diego Leon

18

Paraguay

Manchester United

Elias Baez

20

Argentina

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

Esquerdinha

19

Brazil

Queens Park Rangers

Harry Amass

18

England

Manchester United

Honest Ahanor

17

Italy

Atalanta

Izdeen Mohammed

16

Ghana

Dreams

Jakub Kolisek

17

Czech Republic

Slavia Prague

Joaquin Seys

20

Belgium

Club Brugge

Jorge Salinas

18

Spain

Rayo Cantabria

Jorrel Hato

19

Netherlands

Ajax

Julien Yanda

17

Germany

Bayern Munich

Julio Soler

20

Argentina

Bournemouth

Julio Vargas

18

Paraguay

Club Sportivo 2 de Mayo

Junior Ligue

20

Switzerland

Zurich

Kassoum Ouattara

20

France

Monaco

Keita Kosugi

19

Japan

Djurgardens

Kyrylo Digtyar

17

Ukraine

Metalist Kharkiv

Lassina Traore

18

Burkina Faso

Liefering

Lewis Hall

20

England

Newcastle United

Lucas Jetten

18

Netherlands

Ajax

Martim Cunha

18

Portugal

Porto

Matteo Cocchi

18

Italy

Inter Milan

Matteo Perez Vinlof

19

Sweden

Dinamo Zagreb

Michal Gurgul

19

Poland

Lech Poznan

Moncef Zekri

16

Morocco

Mechelen

Myles Lewis-Skelly

18

England

Arsenal

Nhoa Sangui

19

France

Paris

Niccolo Fortini

19

Italy

Fiorentina

Oliver Scarles

19

England

West Ham United

Oliver Sorg

17

Austria

Augsburg

Patrick Dorgu

20

Denmark

Manchester United

Pedro Guimaraes

17

United States

Orange County

Peyton Miller

17

United States

New England Revolution

Ramiz Hamouda

17

United States

Birmingham Legion

Rhodri Smith

18

Switzerland

Young Boys

Saba Kharebashvili

16

Georgia

Dinamo Tbilisi

Souza

19

Brazil

Santos

Tom Rothe

20

Germany

Union Berlin

Veljko Prodanic

17

Serbia

Vozdovac

Vinicius Lira

17

Brazil

Santos

Vladimir Galvez

18

Bolivia

Club Deportivo Oriente Petrolero

Yaimar Medina

20

Ecuador

Genk

DM

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 defensive midfielders I need to sign?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Archie Gray of Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the crucial no.6 position, it's essential to first assess exactly what your team needs deep in midfield. Are you looking for a pure destroyer to break up play, or something a bit more nuanced and subtle?

This selection of defensive midfielders features starlets with diverse abilities and specialisms. It's highly recommended to evaluate your specific tactical requirements before diving in, though many of these versatile players can also be remoulded to excel in other areas of the pitch and different roles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Adam Boufandar

18

Morocco

Juventus

Aleksa Cvetkovic

20

Serbia

Beograd

Aleksandar Stankovic

19

Serbia

Inter Milan

Aljoscha Kemlein

20

Germany

Union Berlin

Amadou Kone

20

Cote d'Ivoire

NEOM

Andrej Bacanin

18

Serbia

Cukaricki

Antoni Kozubal

20

Poland

Lech Poznan

Archie Gray

19

England

Tottenham Hotspur

Arthur Vermeeren

20

Belgium

RB Leipzig

Bailey Rice

18

Scotland

Rangers

Boris Mamuzah Lum

17

Germany

Hertha

Branko Pavic

18

Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb

Dario Essugo

20

Portugal

Chelsea

Dmitriy Aleksandrov

18

Russia

Dynamo Moscow

Dominik Sarapata

17

Poland

Copenhagen

Eba Bekir Is

16

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eduardo Felicissimo

18

Portugal

Sporting

Elias Montiel

19

Mexico

Pachuca

Elyes Dhaoui

17

Tunisia

Olympique Beja

Eron Isufi

17

Norway

Lyn

Gabriel Moscardo

19

Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain

Joao Neves

20

Portugal

Paris Saint-Germain

Jorthy Mokio

17

Belgium

Ajax

Justin Janssen

18

Denmark

Nordsjaelland

Kevin Merida

18

Bolivia

San Antonio

Leonel Perez

20

Argentina

Huracan

Luca Lipani

20

Italy

Sassuolo

Luis Otavio

18

Brazil

Internacional

Marc Bernal

18

Spain

Barcelona

Marius Courcoul

18

France

Angers

Mateusz Dziewiatowski

18

Poland

Zaglebie Lubin

Matthias Wamu Oyatambwe

16

Belgium

Genk

Maxi Oyedele

20

Poland

Strasbourg

Milton Delgado

20

Argentina

Boca Juniors

Mirza Catovic

18

Serbia

Stuttgart

Mohamed Bamba

20

Cote d'Ivoire

Gil Vicente

Nathan De Cat

16

Belgium

RSCA Futures

Ngal'ayel Mukau

20

DR Congo

Lille

Pascal Mozie

17

Poland

Legia Warsaw

Philipp Maybach

17

Austria

Austria Vienna

Rudy Matondo

17

France

Auxerre

Santiago Castaneda

20

United States

Paderborn

Stefan Bajcetic

20

Spain

Liverpool

Thiago Helguera

19

Uruguay

Braga

Vasilije Novicic

17

Serbia

IMT Belgrad

Winners Osawe

18

Germany

Nurnberg

Yunus Emre Konak

19

Turkey

Brentford

Zaid Bafdili

17

Belgium

-

Ze Lucas

17

Brazil

Sport Club do Recife

Zhixiong Zhang

18

China

Chongqing Tonglianglong

CM

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 central midfielders I need to sign?

Josh King playing for Fulham in the 2024/25 season

Fulham star Josh King (Image credit: Getty Images)

Central midfielders are often the most vital players on the pitch. They're the ones who dictate the tempo of the game, maintain possession, and frequently win the ball back. From Mezzalas to advanced playmakers, deep-lying playmakers to ball-winning midfielders, the variety is immense at no.8. Bringing a wonderkid midfielder into your squad can be a brilliant strategic move.

Given that midfielders typically cover the most ground, this is likely the position where you'll need the most depth throughout a long season. Fortunately, wonderkids don't demand excessive playing time upfront. By signing a youngster with high potential, you can develop a future superstar in the background, allowing them to eventually claim a first-team spot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Agustin Medina

18

Argentina

Lanus

Andrija Bulatovic

18

Montenegro

Lens

August De Wannemacker

16

Belgium

Genk

Ayyoub Bouaddi

17

France

Lille

Breno Bidon

20

Brazil

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Cheveyo Tsawa

18

Switzerland

Zurich

Christos Mouzakitis

18

Greece

Olympiacos Piraeus

Dani Fernandez

17

Spain

Tenerife

Dijar Ferati

16

Albania

Rio Ave

Emrick Fotsing

17

Canada

Vancouver

Ethan Mbappe

18

France

Lille

Ezechiel Banzuzi

20

Netherlands

RB Leipzig

Gavi

20

Spain

Barcelona

Grady McDonnell

17

Ireland

Club NXT

Guille Fernandez

17

Spain

Barcelona

Jack Hinshelwood

20

England

Brighton & Hove Albion

Javier Fernandez

18

Spain

Bayern Munich

Jiri Panos

17

Czech Republic

Viktoria Plzen

Joao Simoes

18

Portugal

Sporting

Jobe Bellingham

19

England

Borussia Dortmund

Johan Manzambi

19

Switzerland

Freiburg

Josh King

18

England

Fulham

Kobbie Mainoo

20

England

Manchester United

Lennon Miller

18

Scotland

Motherwell

Lewis Miley

19

England

Newcastle United

Lorenzo Riccio

18

Italy

Atalanta

Lucas Bergvall

19

Sweden

Tottenham Hotspur

Luis Engelns

18

Germany

Paderborn

Malick Yalcouye

19

Cote d'Ivoire

Brighton & Hove Albion

Mathias Delorge

20

Belgium

Gent

Mathis Amougou

19

France

Strasbourg

Matvey Kislyak

19

Russia

CSKA Moscow

Maximo Carrizo

17

United States

New York City

Naim Amengai

17

Belgium

Club NXT

Niccolo Pisilli

20

Italy

Roma

Noah Sadiki

20

DR Congo

Sunderland

Petros Kolokotronis

17

Greece

Olympiacos Piraeus

Sean Steur

17

Netherlands

Ajax

Senny Mayulu

19

France

Paris Saint-Germain

Sondre Granaas

18

Norway

Molde

Souleymane Sidibe

18

England

Stoke City

Sverre Nypan

18

Norway

Manchester City

Tom Bischof

20

Germany

Bayern Munich

Trey Nyoni

18

England

Liverpool

Valentin Atangana

19

France

Stade Reims

Valentin Barco

20

Argentina

Strasbourg

Victor Froholdt

19

Denmark

Copenhagen

Warren Zaire-Emery

19

France

Paris Saint-Germain

Will Dobson

17

Australia

Newcastle Jets

Youssef Hamdaoui

17

Morocco

Royal Antwerp

AM

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 attacking midfielders I need to sign?

Ecuador's defender Felix Torres (L) celebrates with teammates Kendry Paez (C) and Pervis Estupinan after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Uruguay, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the no.10 position is sometimes considered endangered in modern football, many of these players aren't just pure attacking midfielders. Plenty boast the versatility to slot in on either flank, others are central midfielders in waiting, and some could even be converted into false nines.

And that's the true beauty of signing a wonderkid attacking midfielder: at this age, these players are far more malleable, allowing you to shape them into precisely the kind of player you envision. With numerous exciting talents ready to thrill your fans, bringing one of these lads into your team is an absolute must.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Adam Boayar

19

Morocco

Elche

Aleksey Batrakov

20

Russia

Lokomotiv Moscow

Alessio Vacca

20

Italy

Juventus

Andrija Maksimovic

18

Serbia

RB Leipzig

Antoni Milambo

20

Netherlands

Brentford

Bajung Darboe

18

United States

Bayern Munich

Bence Dardai

19

Hungary

Wolfsburg

Beyatt Lekoueiry

20

Mauritania

Lausanne-Sport

Can Uzun

19

Turkey

Eintracht Frankfurt

Cesar Mino

18

Paraguay

Club Guarani

Chris Rigg

18

England

Sunderland

Claudio Echeverri

19

Argentina

Manchester City

Clinton Duodu

20

Ghana

Apollon Limassol

D'Hidier Pereira

16

Chile

San Marcos de Arica

Dominic Vavassori

19

Italy

Atalanta

Facundo Buonanotte

20

Argentina

Brighton & Hove Albion

Fletcher Boyd

17

Scotland

Aberdeen

Gilberto Mora

16

Mexico

Club Tijuana

Guido Della Rovere

18

Italy

Bayern Munich

Gustavo Sa

20

Portugal

Famalicao

Ibrahim Maza

19

Algeria

Bayer Leverkusen

Isaque

18

Brazil

Fluminense

Jakub Kucharski

16

Poland

Stal Rzeszow

Jamie Donley

20

Northern Ireland

Tottenham Hotspur

Jesus Maraude

17

Bolivia

Club Always Ready

Jordan Longhi

20

Italy

Monza

Junior Colina

18

Venezuela

Rio Ave

Karol Borys

18

Poland

Maribor

Kendry Paez

18

Ecuador

Chelsea

Konstantinos Karetsas

17

Greece

Genk

Lennart Karl

17

Germany

Bayern Munich

Lorenzo Anghele

20

Italy

Juventus

Lorran

19

Brazil

CR Flamengo

Mario Stroeykens

20

Belgium

Anderlecht

Marto Boychev

17

Bulgaria

CSKA 1948

Nico O'Reilly

20

England

Manchester City

Nico Paz

20

Argentina

Como

Noah Darvich

18

Germany

Stuttgart

Patrik Kristal

17

Estonia

Koln

Paul Wanner

19

Germany

Bayern Munich

Piero Cari

17

Peru

Club Alianza Lima

Rocco Vata

20

Ireland

Watford

Rodrigo Mora

18

Portugal

Porto

Rokas Pukstas

20

United States

Hajduk Split

Shion Shinkawa

17

Japan

Sagan Tosu

Simone Pafundi

19

Italy

Udinese

Tommaso Rubino

18

Italy

Carrarese

Valentin Carboni

20

Argentina

Genoa

Viggo Gebel

17

Germany

RB Leipzig

Vitaliy Bondarev

17

Russia

Ural Yekaterinburg

RW

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 right-wingers I need to sign?

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 01: Arda Guler of Real Madrid in action during the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 01, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images) Liverpool

Arda Guler of Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a certain science to football. Left-footed players often possess an innate creativity – and it's no coincidence that many of the best right-wingers are left-footed, allowing them to cut inside and wreak havoc.

A good number of these stars will be creative sparks who can operate effectively as inverted wingers, while others will excel as inside forwards, directly threatening goal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Alexander Granko

16

Venezuela

Universidad Central de Venezuela

Alisson

19

Brazil

Shakhtar Donetsk

Anan Khalaili

20

Israel

Union Saint-Gilloise

Angelo

20

Brazil

Al-Nassr

Arda Guler

20

Turkey

Real Madrid

Ben Doak

19

Scotland

Liverpool

Bruno Durdov

17

Croatia

Hajduk Split

Chemsdine Talbi

20

Morocco

Sunderland

Chris Atherton

16

Northern Ireland

Chelsea

Cyriaque Irie

20

Burkina Faso

Freiburg

David Otorbi

17

Spain

Valencia

Dereck Moncada

17

Honduras

Olimpia

Desire Doue

20

France

Paris Saint-Germain

Djoully Nzoko

17

Finland

Genk

Eric da Silva Moreira

19

Germany

Nottingham Forest

Estevao

18

Brazil

Chelsea

Ethan Nwaneri

18

England

Arsenal

Evan Mooney

17

Scotland

St. Mirren

Fiete Bock

17

Germany

Hansa Rostock

Franco Mastantuono

17

Argentina

River Plate

Gabriel Carvalho

17

Brazil

Internacional

Gianluca Prestianni

19

Argentina

Benfica

Gustavo Caraballo

16

Venezuela

Orlando City

Ibrahim Mbaye

17

France

Paris Saint-Germain

Isaac Badilla

17

Costa Rica

LD Alajuelense

Ismael Alvarez

17

Spain

Cadiz

Ismail Bekbolat

17

Kazakhstan

Kairat Almaty

Jacob Peter Hodl

18

Austria

Sturm Graz

Jake Evans

16

England

Leicester City

Jelani Ndi

17

Germany

Hertha

Karel Belzik

17

Czech Republic

Slavia Prague

Keny Arroyo

19

Ecuador

Besiktas

Lamine Yamal

18

Spain

Barcelona

Lautaro Millan

19

Argentina

Independiente

Luca Koleosho

20

Italy

Burnley

Luis Guilherme

19

Brazil

West Ham United

Marco Palestra

20

Italy

Atalanta

Ramiro Arciga

20

Mexico

Club Tijuana

Rayan

18

Brazil

Vasco da Gama

Richi Agbonifo

19

Italy

Hellas Verona

Riquelme

18

Brazil

Fluminense

Roger

19

Portugal

Braga

Romain Esse

20

England

Crystal Palace

Roony Bardghji

19

Sweden

Barcelona

Sindre Walle Egeli

19

Norway

Nordsjaelland

Toni Fernandez

17

Spain

Barcelona

Tyler Dibling

19

England

Southampton

Wilson Odobert

20

France

Tottenham Hotspur

Yankuba Minteh

20

Gambia

Brighton & Hove Albion

Yerwin Sulbaran

17

Venezuela

Monagas

LW

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 left-wingers I need to sign?

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on November 02, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany.

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

In the modern game, most teams find their goals coming primarily from strikers, with the left wing often being the next biggest source. Whether you prefer a creative wizard or a prolific goalscorer out wide, there are plenty of young options who can provide strong competition for that vital position.

These players all possess incredible potential, with many capable of excelling in multiple roles. Wide positions in FM, too, mean that players can actively contribute to play and still achieve that coveted 7.0 match rating without necessarily scoring, a dream for those advanced forwards who sometimes find themselves isolated.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Aaron Zehnter

20

Germany

Wolfsburg

Alex Marchal

17

Spain

Real Sociedad

Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit

18

Norway

Hamburg

Antonio Nusa

20

Norway

RB Leipzig

Antonito Cordero

18

Spain

Newcastle United

Assane Diao

19

Senegal

Como

Ayodele Thomas

17

Netherlands

PSV

Bazoumana Toure

19

Cote d'Ivoire

Hoffenheim

Christopher Bonsu Baah

20

Ghana

Al-Qadsiah

Claudio de Oliveira

16

Guatemala

Xelaju

Clement Bischoff

19

Denmark

Brondby

Daniel Skaarud

17

Norway

Ajax

Diego Moreira

20

Belgium

Strasbourg

Edvin Austbo

20

Norway

Viking

El Hadji Malick Diouf

20

Senegal

West Ham United

Eliesse Ben Seghir

20

Morocco

Monaco

Filippo Pagnucco

19

Italy

Juventus

Geovany Quenda

18

Portugal

Sporting

Gustavo Nunes

19

Brazil

Brentford

Ibrahim Osman

20

Ghana

Auxerre

Jamie Gittens

20

England

Chelsea

Jan Virgili

18

Spain

Barcelona

Jean-Matteo Bahoya

20

France

Eintracht Frankfurt

Jesus Rodriguez

19

Spain

Como

Julien Duranville

19

Belgium

Borussia Dortmund

Kenan Yildiz

20

Turkey

Juventus

Louis Buffon

17

Czech Republic

Pisa

Lucca

18

Brazil

Sao Paulo

Malick Fofana

20

Belgium

Olympique Lyon

Maxloren Castro

17

Peru

Sporting Cristal

Mika Godts

20

Belgium

Ajax

Mikel Gogorza

18

Denmark

Midtjylland

Mikey Moore

17

England

Tottenham Hotspur

Nimfasha Berchimas

17

United States

Charlotte

Nino Marcelli

20

Slovakia

Slovan Bratislava

Ognjen Bondzulic

17

Serbia

Mladost Lucani

Oskar Pietuszewski

17

Poland

Jagiellonia Bialystok

Ousmane Diallo

18

Spain

Borussia Dortmund

Pedro

19

Brazil

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Reed Baker-Whiting

20

United States

Seattle Sounders

Ruan Pablo

16

Brazil

Bahia

Ruben van Bommel

20

Netherlands

PSV

Runar Norheim

20

Norway

Tromso

Said El Mala

18

Germany

Koln

Sergey Pinyaev

20

Russia

Lokomotiv Moscow

Tidiam Gomis

18

France

RB Leipzig

Tom Watson

19

England

Brighton & Hove Albion

Tyrique George

19

England

Chelsea

William Gomes

19

Brazil

Porto

Yan Diomande

18

Cote d'Ivoire

RB Leipzig

ST

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: Who are the wonderkid FM26 strikers I need to sign?

Eli Junior Kroupi of France during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2024 semi-final match between France and Ukraine at National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on July 25, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Eli Junior Kroupi of France (Image credit: Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

From target men to advanced forwards, you can't teach finishing for some kids.

These young talents are all tipped to be the next big Golden Boot winners. Bringing one or two in as backup to your main strikers can really pay off, especially if you enjoy featuring younger players in cup competitions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Age

Nationality

Club

Alexandru Stoian

17

Romania

FCSB

Antonio Arena

16

Italy

Pescara

Charalampos Kostoulas

18

Greece

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chido Obi

17

Denmark

Manchester United

Christian Kofane

18

Cameroon

Bayer Leverkusen

Conrad Harder

20

Denmark

Sporting

Deivid Washington

20

Brazil

Santos

Deniz Zeitler

18

Germany

Hoffenheim

Djylian N'Guessan

16

France

Saint-Etienne

Eli Junior Kroupi

19

France

Bournemouth

Eliezer Mayenda

20

Spain

Sunderland

Endrick

18

Brazil

Real Madrid

Evan Ferguson

20

Ireland

Brighton & Hove Albion

Francesco Camarda

17

Italy

Lecce

Gassimou Sylla

16

Belgium

RSCA Futures

George Ilenikhena

18

Nigeria

Monaco

Gibson Adu

17

Germany

Bayern Munich

Gonzalo Petit

18

Uruguay

Nacional

Harry Gray

16

England

Leeds United

Idrissa Gueye

18

Senegal

Metz

James Wilson

18

Scotland

Heart of Midlothian

Jeff Ekhator

18

Italy

Genoa

Jonah Kusi-Asare

18

Sweden

Bayern Munich

Kaua Elias

19

Brazil

Shakhtar Donetsk

Luca Meirelles

18

Brazil

Santos

Lucas Stassin

20

Belgium

Saint-Etienne

Maksim Voronov

17

Russia

Ural Yekaterinburg

Marc Domenech

18

Spain

Mallorca

Marc Guiu

19

Spain

Chelsea

Mathys Tel

20

France

Tottenham Hotspur

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

20

Spain

Lille

Max Moerstedt

19

Germany

Hoffenheim

Mikkel Bro Hansen

16

Denmark

Bodo/Glimt

Mohamed Kader Meite

17

France

Stade Rennais

Moises Paniagua

17

Bolivia

Club Always Ready

Nelson Weiper

20

Germany

Mainz 05

Orri Oskarsson

20

Iceland

Real Sociedad

Oskar Spiten-Nysaeter

17

Norway

Stabaek

Pio Esposito

20

Italy

Inter Milan

Ricardo Mathias

18

Brazil

Internacional

Ryan Francisco

18

Brazil

Sao Paulo

Santiago Castro

20

Argentina

Bologna

Santiago Londono

17

Colombia

Envigado

Semih Kilicsoy

19

Turkey

Besiktas

Shumaira Mheuka

17

England

Chelsea

Stefanos Tzimas

19

Greece

Brighton & Hove Albion

Sydney Osazuwa

18

Spain

Real Sociedad

Tugra Turhan

17

Switzerland

Grasshopper

Vitor Roque

20

Brazil

Palmeiras

Youssoufa Moukoko

20

Germany

Copenhagen

