Football Manager 2026 wonderkids: The FM26 young stars we predict for the game

Football Manager 2026 wonderkids are already being debated ahead of the next instalment of the much-acclaimed game dropping this autumn.

FM26 is expected to return to stores in the coming months after a year-long hiatus, in which the Sports Interactive team rebuilt the game engine and added much-anticipated features to the game that we know and love.

It's back and bigger than ever, with dozens of the best wonderkids on Earth ready to be unearthed.

FourFourTwo's picks

While the game may change from year to year, you get a window of about three or four games in which a wonderkid can be particularly consistent for your team.

Ivan Fresneda was one name was excellent in FM24 as a complete full-back able to play any role and be retrained on the opposite side: likewise, Sverre Nypan was extremely mouldable – though his price has skyrocketed with a Premier League move.

If you're looking for someone a little cheaper, we expect to see a number of South American starlets (as ever), from Riquelme of Fluminense to Ruan Pablo of Bahia – but think on the ones who may still be deemed as elite but lacking in game-time. Endrick and Arda Guler are far more gettable this time around, for my money – at least on loan.

As far as others go, Nelson Weiper is a superb physical threat in attack, Josh King is a thoroughly impressive midfielder and Conrad Harder is essentially a future Viktor Gyokeres.

Goalkeepers

New Liverpool keeper, Armin Pecsi (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

In Football Manager, goalkeepers typically hit their prime after the age of 25. However, there are some exceptional talents you should be tracking now.

Whether you're looking to sign a young shot-stopper for the future or just keeping an eye on players for when they reach their peak, it's wise to know who the promising prospects are. Just be cautious about who you sign and how much game time they get. Goalkeepers can see their potential drop if they're constantly warming the bench. To avoid this, you'll need to arrange loan moves for them, ensuring they get valuable minutes with managers who will actually play them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Aleksandr Degtev 20 Russia Sochi Alessandro Conti 17 Italy AC Campodarsego Alessandro Nunziante 18 Italy Benevento Calcio Andre Gomes 20 Portugal Alverca Antoni Nikolov 16 Bulgaria Botev Plovdiv Armin Pecsi 20 Hungary Liverpool Artiom Sankin 17 Lithuania Riteriai Berkant Bayrak 20 Turkey HB Koge Boyan Dishkov 17 Bulgaria Spartak Pleven Callan McKenna 18 Scotland Bournemouth Deniz Dilmen 20 Turkey Basaksehir Deniz Donmezer 16 Turkey Adana Demirspor Deniz Ertas 20 Turkey Konyaspor Dennis Seimen 19 Germany Paderborn Diego Kochen 19 United States Barcelona Diogo Fernandes 20 Portugal Porto Elis Bishesari 20 Sweden Goteborg Emir Daduk 17 Turkey Hatayspor Ewen Jaouen 19 France Stade Reims Filip Sidklev 20 Sweden Aris Thessaloniki Filip Stanic 20 Serbia Borac Cacak Fran Gonzalez 20 Spain Real Madrid Goncalo Ribeiro 19 Portugal Porto Guido Mezzadri Majani 17 Italy Sant'Angelo Guillaume Restes 20 France Toulouse Jack Porter 17 England Arsenal Jacopo Seghetti 20 Italy Empoli Jan Koutny 20 Czech Republic Sigma Olomouc Jordan Garcia 20 Colombia Fortaleza Konstantin Heide 19 Germany SpVgg Unterhaching Lazar Balevic 17 Serbia Napredak Krusevac Lorenzo Torriani 20 Italy Milan Luka Lazin 17 Serbia OVrsac Mamour Ndiaye 19 Senegal Sarpsborg Mathias Engevik Klausen 17 Norway Brann Matthieu Epolo 20 Belgium Standard Liege Max Schmitt 19 Germany SSV Ulm Mike Penders 19 Belgium Chelsea Nicolo Bensi 15 Italy Calcio Padova Onuralp Cevikkan 19 Turkey Trabzonspor Pablo Lara 20 Mexico UNAM Pumas Plamen Andreev 20 Bulgaria Feyenoord Renato Marin 19 Italy Paris Saint-Germain Robin Risser 20 France Lens Theo Sander 20 Denmark Odense Boldklub Tiago Pereira Cardoso 19 Luxembourg Borussia Monchengladbach Tommaso Martinelli 19 Italy Fiorentina Tommaso Vannucchi 18 Italy Citta di Pontedera Tommy Simkin 20 England Stoke City Viktor Baier 20 Czech Republic Blau-Weiss Linz

Right-backs

Ivan Fresneda of Sporting (Image credit: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The full-back position in football is constantly evolving, making FM26's potential crop of wonderkid full-backs incredibly exciting. While some of these young talents might eventually become world-class centre-backs or even move into midfield in real life, in your save, you might even find yourself converting a player from another position to fill the right-back slot.

However, the players highlighted here are specialist full-backs destined for greatness in your save. With some fantastic deals available, it's definitely worth scouting a few to bolster your defensive flanks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Alex Jimenez 20 Spain Milan Ali Maamar 20 Morocco Anderlecht Angel Ortiz 20 Spain Real Betis Artur Movsesyan 17 Armenia Noah Yerevan Aytor Herrera 17 Venezuela Caracas Bekhruz Karimov 17 Uzbekistan Surkhon Termiz Ben Wilson 16 Northern Ireland Glenavon Berkay Muratoglu 17 Turkey Kasimpasa Buba Sangare 17 Spain Roma Cristian Lori 17 Italy Fiorenzuola Dino Matic 17 Croatia Cibalia Vinkovci Eaden Roka 17 Austria Rapid Wien Elias Baum 19 Germany Eintracht Frankfurt Emmanuel Sanja 17 Ghana Vision Erbol Bakirdinov 17 Kyrgyzstan Ilbirs Bishkek Filip Ohman 17 Sweden BK Hacken Florin Gaspar 17 Romania CS Universitatea Craiova Giorgi Gvasalia 17 Georgia Dinamo Tbilisi Givairo Read 19 Netherlands Feyenoord Grenyorji Ramos 17 Venezuela Monagas Hector Fort 18 Spain Barcelona Ian James 17 United States Sporting Kansas City Ilay Feingold 20 Israel New England Revolution Ivan Fresneda 20 Spain Sporting Josh Acheampong 19 England Chelsea JP Chermont 19 Brazil Santos Kosta Nedeljkovic 19 Serbia RB Leipzig Kyriani Sabbe 20 Belgium Club Brugge Leandro Morgalla 20 Germany VfL Bochum Luck Zogbe 20 Cote d'Ivoire Stade Brestois Martim Fernandes 19 Portugal Porto Martin Jimenez 17 Chile Audax Italiano Ognjen Mimovic 20 Serbia Fenerbahce Pablo Garcia 17 Spain Deportivo Fabril Pedro Lima 19 Brazil Wolverhampton Wanderers Rafael Pinto Pedrosa 17 Germany Karlsruher Reuell Walters 20 England Luton Town Rico Lewis 20 England Manchester City Rory Whittaker 17 Scotland Hibernian Ryan Andrews 20 England Watford Sacha Marloye 17 Belgium Club NXT Sael Kumbedi 20 France Olympique Lyon Semm Renders 17 Belgium Royal Antwerp Taylan Bulut 19 Germany Schalke 04 Therence Koudou 20 France Pau Tyson Pearce 17 United States St. Louis City Walter Anedda 17 Italy ASD Cairese Yoram Zague 19 France Copenhagen Zachary Athekame 20 Switzerland Young Boys Zhiqin Jiang 17 China Guangdong GZ-Power

Centre-backs

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro (Image credit: Alamy)

Investing in a young centre-back can secure your defensive future for a decade. This is one of the most critical positions on the pitch, and fostering strong relationships between your central defenders to achieve those crucial ‘green lines’ is vital for team chemistry.

We're currently witnessing a golden age for young defenders in the real world, with modern centre-backs boasting improved composure, athleticism, and ball-playing ability. Thankfully, FM26 looks like offering a wealth of top-tier centre-back prospects, catering to both right and left-footed preferences.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Aaron Anselmino 20 Argentina Chelsea Aaron Bouwman 17 Netherlands Ajax Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh 18 The Gambia Tromso Alan Matturro 20 Uruguay Levante Albert Navarro 18 Spain Atalanta Amara Nallo 18 England Liverpool Axel Tape 17 France Bayer Leverkusen Ayden Heaven 18 England Manchester United Ben Kieffer 17 Germany SSV Jahn Regensburg Brad Manguelle 17 Belgium Genk Bright Ede 18 Poland Motor Lublin Christian Mawissa 20 France Monaco Dean Huijsen 20 Spain Real Madrid Diego Aguado 18 Spain Real Madrid Dylan Leonard 17 Australia Western United El Chadaille Bitshiabu 20 France RB Leipzig Finn Jeltsch 19 Germany Stuttgart Giovanni Leoni 18 Italy Parma Jair Cunha 20 Brazil Nottingham Forest Jan-Carlo Simic 20 Serbia Anderlecht Jaydee Canvot 18 France Toulouse Jeanuel Belocian 20 France Bayer Leverkusen Jens Mathijsen 17 Netherlands Willem Tilburg Jeremy Jacquet 20 France Stade Rennais Joachim Kayi Sanda 18 France Southampton Joane Gadou 18 France Red Bull Salzburg John Mellberg 18 Sweden Red Bull Salzburg Jon Martin 19 Spain Real Sociedad Juma Bah 19 Sierra Leone Nice Juwensley Onstein 17 Netherlands Genk Kyllian Antonio 17 France Lens Leny Yoro 19 France Manchester United Luca Marianucci 20 Italy Napoli Lucas Herrington 17 Australia Brisbane Roar Luka Vuskovic 18 Croatia Tottenham Hotspur Mamadou Sarr 19 France Chelsea Marcos Maitan 17 Venezuela Monagas Matteo Palma 17 Germany Udinese Nathan Zeze 20 France Nantes Nicolas Villarroel 17 Bolivia Club Jorge Wilstermann Noahkai Banks 18 United States Augsburg Nunzio Engwanda 17 Belgium RSCA Futures Pau Cubarsi 18 Spain Barcelona Pietro Comuzzo 20 Italy Fiorentina Sander Aske Granheim 17 Norway Sogndal IL Tobias Ramirez 18 Argentina Argentinos Juniors Vitor Reis 19 Brazil Manchester City Yarek Gasiorowski 20 Spain PSV Yasin Ozcan 19 Turkey Aston Villa Yusuf Akcicek 19 Turkey Fenerbahce

Left-backs

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Left-back is a strange position in football: very few players actually end up playing there by choice until they make their names there.

So if you find a good one, stick with them, whether they're an overlapping wing-back type bombing up and down the touchline or an inverted full-back adding numbers in midfield.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Adam Aznou 19 Morocco Bayern Munich Adem Avdic 17 Serbia Beograd Alpha Barry 17 Netherlands Genk Andre Garcia 17 England Reading Caleb Wiley 20 United States Chelsea Chissumba 20 Portugal Braga Christian McFarlane 18 England Manchester City Davinchi 17 Spain Getafe Diego Leon 18 Paraguay Manchester United Elias Baez 20 Argentina CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Esquerdinha 19 Brazil Queens Park Rangers Harry Amass 18 England Manchester United Honest Ahanor 17 Italy Atalanta Izdeen Mohammed 16 Ghana Dreams Jakub Kolisek 17 Czech Republic Slavia Prague Joaquin Seys 20 Belgium Club Brugge Jorge Salinas 18 Spain Rayo Cantabria Jorrel Hato 19 Netherlands Ajax Julien Yanda 17 Germany Bayern Munich Julio Soler 20 Argentina Bournemouth Julio Vargas 18 Paraguay Club Sportivo 2 de Mayo Junior Ligue 20 Switzerland Zurich Kassoum Ouattara 20 France Monaco Keita Kosugi 19 Japan Djurgardens Kyrylo Digtyar 17 Ukraine Metalist Kharkiv Lassina Traore 18 Burkina Faso Liefering Lewis Hall 20 England Newcastle United Lucas Jetten 18 Netherlands Ajax Martim Cunha 18 Portugal Porto Matteo Cocchi 18 Italy Inter Milan Matteo Perez Vinlof 19 Sweden Dinamo Zagreb Michal Gurgul 19 Poland Lech Poznan Moncef Zekri 16 Morocco Mechelen Myles Lewis-Skelly 18 England Arsenal Nhoa Sangui 19 France Paris Niccolo Fortini 19 Italy Fiorentina Oliver Scarles 19 England West Ham United Oliver Sorg 17 Austria Augsburg Patrick Dorgu 20 Denmark Manchester United Pedro Guimaraes 17 United States Orange County Peyton Miller 17 United States New England Revolution Ramiz Hamouda 17 United States Birmingham Legion Rhodri Smith 18 Switzerland Young Boys Saba Kharebashvili 16 Georgia Dinamo Tbilisi Souza 19 Brazil Santos Tom Rothe 20 Germany Union Berlin Veljko Prodanic 17 Serbia Vozdovac Vinicius Lira 17 Brazil Santos Vladimir Galvez 18 Bolivia Club Deportivo Oriente Petrolero Yaimar Medina 20 Ecuador Genk

DM

Archie Gray of Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the crucial no.6 position, it's essential to first assess exactly what your team needs deep in midfield. Are you looking for a pure destroyer to break up play, or something a bit more nuanced and subtle?

This selection of defensive midfielders features starlets with diverse abilities and specialisms. It's highly recommended to evaluate your specific tactical requirements before diving in, though many of these versatile players can also be remoulded to excel in other areas of the pitch and different roles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Adam Boufandar 18 Morocco Juventus Aleksa Cvetkovic 20 Serbia Beograd Aleksandar Stankovic 19 Serbia Inter Milan Aljoscha Kemlein 20 Germany Union Berlin Amadou Kone 20 Cote d'Ivoire NEOM Andrej Bacanin 18 Serbia Cukaricki Antoni Kozubal 20 Poland Lech Poznan Archie Gray 19 England Tottenham Hotspur Arthur Vermeeren 20 Belgium RB Leipzig Bailey Rice 18 Scotland Rangers Boris Mamuzah Lum 17 Germany Hertha Branko Pavic 18 Croatia Dinamo Zagreb Dario Essugo 20 Portugal Chelsea Dmitriy Aleksandrov 18 Russia Dynamo Moscow Dominik Sarapata 17 Poland Copenhagen Eba Bekir Is 16 Germany Eintracht Frankfurt Eduardo Felicissimo 18 Portugal Sporting Elias Montiel 19 Mexico Pachuca Elyes Dhaoui 17 Tunisia Olympique Beja Eron Isufi 17 Norway Lyn Gabriel Moscardo 19 Brazil Paris Saint-Germain Joao Neves 20 Portugal Paris Saint-Germain Jorthy Mokio 17 Belgium Ajax Justin Janssen 18 Denmark Nordsjaelland Kevin Merida 18 Bolivia San Antonio Leonel Perez 20 Argentina Huracan Luca Lipani 20 Italy Sassuolo Luis Otavio 18 Brazil Internacional Marc Bernal 18 Spain Barcelona Marius Courcoul 18 France Angers Mateusz Dziewiatowski 18 Poland Zaglebie Lubin Matthias Wamu Oyatambwe 16 Belgium Genk Maxi Oyedele 20 Poland Strasbourg Milton Delgado 20 Argentina Boca Juniors Mirza Catovic 18 Serbia Stuttgart Mohamed Bamba 20 Cote d'Ivoire Gil Vicente Nathan De Cat 16 Belgium RSCA Futures Ngal'ayel Mukau 20 DR Congo Lille Pascal Mozie 17 Poland Legia Warsaw Philipp Maybach 17 Austria Austria Vienna Rudy Matondo 17 France Auxerre Santiago Castaneda 20 United States Paderborn Stefan Bajcetic 20 Spain Liverpool Thiago Helguera 19 Uruguay Braga Vasilije Novicic 17 Serbia IMT Belgrad Winners Osawe 18 Germany Nurnberg Yunus Emre Konak 19 Turkey Brentford Zaid Bafdili 17 Belgium - Ze Lucas 17 Brazil Sport Club do Recife Zhixiong Zhang 18 China Chongqing Tonglianglong

CM

Fulham star Josh King (Image credit: Getty Images)

Central midfielders are often the most vital players on the pitch. They're the ones who dictate the tempo of the game, maintain possession, and frequently win the ball back. From Mezzalas to advanced playmakers, deep-lying playmakers to ball-winning midfielders, the variety is immense at no.8. Bringing a wonderkid midfielder into your squad can be a brilliant strategic move.

Given that midfielders typically cover the most ground, this is likely the position where you'll need the most depth throughout a long season. Fortunately, wonderkids don't demand excessive playing time upfront. By signing a youngster with high potential, you can develop a future superstar in the background, allowing them to eventually claim a first-team spot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Agustin Medina 18 Argentina Lanus Andrija Bulatovic 18 Montenegro Lens August De Wannemacker 16 Belgium Genk Ayyoub Bouaddi 17 France Lille Breno Bidon 20 Brazil Sport Club Corinthians Paulista Cheveyo Tsawa 18 Switzerland Zurich Christos Mouzakitis 18 Greece Olympiacos Piraeus Dani Fernandez 17 Spain Tenerife Dijar Ferati 16 Albania Rio Ave Emrick Fotsing 17 Canada Vancouver Ethan Mbappe 18 France Lille Ezechiel Banzuzi 20 Netherlands RB Leipzig Gavi 20 Spain Barcelona Grady McDonnell 17 Ireland Club NXT Guille Fernandez 17 Spain Barcelona Jack Hinshelwood 20 England Brighton & Hove Albion Javier Fernandez 18 Spain Bayern Munich Jiri Panos 17 Czech Republic Viktoria Plzen Joao Simoes 18 Portugal Sporting Jobe Bellingham 19 England Borussia Dortmund Johan Manzambi 19 Switzerland Freiburg Josh King 18 England Fulham Kobbie Mainoo 20 England Manchester United Lennon Miller 18 Scotland Motherwell Lewis Miley 19 England Newcastle United Lorenzo Riccio 18 Italy Atalanta Lucas Bergvall 19 Sweden Tottenham Hotspur Luis Engelns 18 Germany Paderborn Malick Yalcouye 19 Cote d'Ivoire Brighton & Hove Albion Mathias Delorge 20 Belgium Gent Mathis Amougou 19 France Strasbourg Matvey Kislyak 19 Russia CSKA Moscow Maximo Carrizo 17 United States New York City Naim Amengai 17 Belgium Club NXT Niccolo Pisilli 20 Italy Roma Noah Sadiki 20 DR Congo Sunderland Petros Kolokotronis 17 Greece Olympiacos Piraeus Sean Steur 17 Netherlands Ajax Senny Mayulu 19 France Paris Saint-Germain Sondre Granaas 18 Norway Molde Souleymane Sidibe 18 England Stoke City Sverre Nypan 18 Norway Manchester City Tom Bischof 20 Germany Bayern Munich Trey Nyoni 18 England Liverpool Valentin Atangana 19 France Stade Reims Valentin Barco 20 Argentina Strasbourg Victor Froholdt 19 Denmark Copenhagen Warren Zaire-Emery 19 France Paris Saint-Germain Will Dobson 17 Australia Newcastle Jets Youssef Hamdaoui 17 Morocco Royal Antwerp

AM

Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the no.10 position is sometimes considered endangered in modern football, many of these players aren't just pure attacking midfielders. Plenty boast the versatility to slot in on either flank, others are central midfielders in waiting, and some could even be converted into false nines.

And that's the true beauty of signing a wonderkid attacking midfielder: at this age, these players are far more malleable, allowing you to shape them into precisely the kind of player you envision. With numerous exciting talents ready to thrill your fans, bringing one of these lads into your team is an absolute must.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Adam Boayar 19 Morocco Elche Aleksey Batrakov 20 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow Alessio Vacca 20 Italy Juventus Andrija Maksimovic 18 Serbia RB Leipzig Antoni Milambo 20 Netherlands Brentford Bajung Darboe 18 United States Bayern Munich Bence Dardai 19 Hungary Wolfsburg Beyatt Lekoueiry 20 Mauritania Lausanne-Sport Can Uzun 19 Turkey Eintracht Frankfurt Cesar Mino 18 Paraguay Club Guarani Chris Rigg 18 England Sunderland Claudio Echeverri 19 Argentina Manchester City Clinton Duodu 20 Ghana Apollon Limassol D'Hidier Pereira 16 Chile San Marcos de Arica Dominic Vavassori 19 Italy Atalanta Facundo Buonanotte 20 Argentina Brighton & Hove Albion Fletcher Boyd 17 Scotland Aberdeen Gilberto Mora 16 Mexico Club Tijuana Guido Della Rovere 18 Italy Bayern Munich Gustavo Sa 20 Portugal Famalicao Ibrahim Maza 19 Algeria Bayer Leverkusen Isaque 18 Brazil Fluminense Jakub Kucharski 16 Poland Stal Rzeszow Jamie Donley 20 Northern Ireland Tottenham Hotspur Jesus Maraude 17 Bolivia Club Always Ready Jordan Longhi 20 Italy Monza Junior Colina 18 Venezuela Rio Ave Karol Borys 18 Poland Maribor Kendry Paez 18 Ecuador Chelsea Konstantinos Karetsas 17 Greece Genk Lennart Karl 17 Germany Bayern Munich Lorenzo Anghele 20 Italy Juventus Lorran 19 Brazil CR Flamengo Mario Stroeykens 20 Belgium Anderlecht Marto Boychev 17 Bulgaria CSKA 1948 Nico O'Reilly 20 England Manchester City Nico Paz 20 Argentina Como Noah Darvich 18 Germany Stuttgart Patrik Kristal 17 Estonia Koln Paul Wanner 19 Germany Bayern Munich Piero Cari 17 Peru Club Alianza Lima Rocco Vata 20 Ireland Watford Rodrigo Mora 18 Portugal Porto Rokas Pukstas 20 United States Hajduk Split Shion Shinkawa 17 Japan Sagan Tosu Simone Pafundi 19 Italy Udinese Tommaso Rubino 18 Italy Carrarese Valentin Carboni 20 Argentina Genoa Viggo Gebel 17 Germany RB Leipzig Vitaliy Bondarev 17 Russia Ural Yekaterinburg

RW

Arda Guler of Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a certain science to football. Left-footed players often possess an innate creativity – and it's no coincidence that many of the best right-wingers are left-footed, allowing them to cut inside and wreak havoc.

A good number of these stars will be creative sparks who can operate effectively as inverted wingers, while others will excel as inside forwards, directly threatening goal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Alexander Granko 16 Venezuela Universidad Central de Venezuela Alisson 19 Brazil Shakhtar Donetsk Anan Khalaili 20 Israel Union Saint-Gilloise Angelo 20 Brazil Al-Nassr Arda Guler 20 Turkey Real Madrid Ben Doak 19 Scotland Liverpool Bruno Durdov 17 Croatia Hajduk Split Chemsdine Talbi 20 Morocco Sunderland Chris Atherton 16 Northern Ireland Chelsea Cyriaque Irie 20 Burkina Faso Freiburg David Otorbi 17 Spain Valencia Dereck Moncada 17 Honduras Olimpia Desire Doue 20 France Paris Saint-Germain Djoully Nzoko 17 Finland Genk Eric da Silva Moreira 19 Germany Nottingham Forest Estevao 18 Brazil Chelsea Ethan Nwaneri 18 England Arsenal Evan Mooney 17 Scotland St. Mirren Fiete Bock 17 Germany Hansa Rostock Franco Mastantuono 17 Argentina River Plate Gabriel Carvalho 17 Brazil Internacional Gianluca Prestianni 19 Argentina Benfica Gustavo Caraballo 16 Venezuela Orlando City Ibrahim Mbaye 17 France Paris Saint-Germain Isaac Badilla 17 Costa Rica LD Alajuelense Ismael Alvarez 17 Spain Cadiz Ismail Bekbolat 17 Kazakhstan Kairat Almaty Jacob Peter Hodl 18 Austria Sturm Graz Jake Evans 16 England Leicester City Jelani Ndi 17 Germany Hertha Karel Belzik 17 Czech Republic Slavia Prague Keny Arroyo 19 Ecuador Besiktas Lamine Yamal 18 Spain Barcelona Lautaro Millan 19 Argentina Independiente Luca Koleosho 20 Italy Burnley Luis Guilherme 19 Brazil West Ham United Marco Palestra 20 Italy Atalanta Ramiro Arciga 20 Mexico Club Tijuana Rayan 18 Brazil Vasco da Gama Richi Agbonifo 19 Italy Hellas Verona Riquelme 18 Brazil Fluminense Roger 19 Portugal Braga Romain Esse 20 England Crystal Palace Roony Bardghji 19 Sweden Barcelona Sindre Walle Egeli 19 Norway Nordsjaelland Toni Fernandez 17 Spain Barcelona Tyler Dibling 19 England Southampton Wilson Odobert 20 France Tottenham Hotspur Yankuba Minteh 20 Gambia Brighton & Hove Albion Yerwin Sulbaran 17 Venezuela Monagas

LW

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

In the modern game, most teams find their goals coming primarily from strikers, with the left wing often being the next biggest source. Whether you prefer a creative wizard or a prolific goalscorer out wide, there are plenty of young options who can provide strong competition for that vital position.

These players all possess incredible potential, with many capable of excelling in multiple roles. Wide positions in FM, too, mean that players can actively contribute to play and still achieve that coveted 7.0 match rating without necessarily scoring, a dream for those advanced forwards who sometimes find themselves isolated.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Nationality Club Aaron Zehnter 20 Germany Wolfsburg Alex Marchal 17 Spain Real Sociedad Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit 18 Norway Hamburg Antonio Nusa 20 Norway RB Leipzig Antonito Cordero 18 Spain Newcastle United Assane Diao 19 Senegal Como Ayodele Thomas 17 Netherlands PSV Bazoumana Toure 19 Cote d'Ivoire Hoffenheim Christopher Bonsu Baah 20 Ghana Al-Qadsiah Claudio de Oliveira 16 Guatemala Xelaju Clement Bischoff 19 Denmark Brondby Daniel Skaarud 17 Norway Ajax Diego Moreira 20 Belgium Strasbourg Edvin Austbo 20 Norway Viking El Hadji Malick Diouf 20 Senegal West Ham United Eliesse Ben Seghir 20 Morocco Monaco Filippo Pagnucco 19 Italy Juventus Geovany Quenda 18 Portugal Sporting Gustavo Nunes 19 Brazil Brentford Ibrahim Osman 20 Ghana Auxerre Jamie Gittens 20 England Chelsea Jan Virgili 18 Spain Barcelona Jean-Matteo Bahoya 20 France Eintracht Frankfurt Jesus Rodriguez 19 Spain Como Julien Duranville 19 Belgium Borussia Dortmund Kenan Yildiz 20 Turkey Juventus Louis Buffon 17 Czech Republic Pisa Lucca 18 Brazil Sao Paulo Malick Fofana 20 Belgium Olympique Lyon Maxloren Castro 17 Peru Sporting Cristal Mika Godts 20 Belgium Ajax Mikel Gogorza 18 Denmark Midtjylland Mikey Moore 17 England Tottenham Hotspur Nimfasha Berchimas 17 United States Charlotte Nino Marcelli 20 Slovakia Slovan Bratislava Ognjen Bondzulic 17 Serbia Mladost Lucani Oskar Pietuszewski 17 Poland Jagiellonia Bialystok Ousmane Diallo 18 Spain Borussia Dortmund Pedro 19 Brazil Zenit Saint Petersburg Reed Baker-Whiting 20 United States Seattle Sounders Ruan Pablo 16 Brazil Bahia Ruben van Bommel 20 Netherlands PSV Runar Norheim 20 Norway Tromso Said El Mala 18 Germany Koln Sergey Pinyaev 20 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow Tidiam Gomis 18 France RB Leipzig Tom Watson 19 England Brighton & Hove Albion Tyrique George 19 England Chelsea William Gomes 19 Brazil Porto Yan Diomande 18 Cote d'Ivoire RB Leipzig

ST

Eli Junior Kroupi of France (Image credit: Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

From target men to advanced forwards, you can't teach finishing for some kids.

These young talents are all tipped to be the next big Golden Boot winners. Bringing one or two in as backup to your main strikers can really pay off, especially if you enjoy featuring younger players in cup competitions.