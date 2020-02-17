James Maddison News and Features
Date of birth: November 23, 1996
Instagram: @madders
Club(s): Coventry, Norwich, Aberdeen (loan), Leicester
Country: England
Signing fee: £22.5 million
After leaving hometown club Coventry for Norwich in 2016, the attack-minded midfielder was thrown into the thick of action with a season-long loan at Aberdeen. Following his return south to Carrow Road, the England Under-21 international became a central figure under new head coach Daniel Farke and was voted Player of the Season before a big-money move to Leicester. His dynamic performances for the Foxes were eventually rewarded with a senior call-up ahead of Euro 2020.
Latest about James Maddison
James Maddison News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison
Rio Ferdinand rates Jack Grealish above James Maddison amid Manchester United links
By Greg Lea
Jack Grealish
Dean Smith backs Jack Grealish and James Maddison to play for England together
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dean Smith
Brendan Rodgers confident James Maddison will sign new contract at Leicester
By FourFourTwo Staff
Leicester City
Farke knows Norwich need to start improving if they are to pull off great escape
By FourFourTwo Staff
James Maddison
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.