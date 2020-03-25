Leicester City News and Features
Name: Leicester City
Founded: 1884
Home Ground: King Power Stadium
League Titles: 1
Instagram: @lcfc
Leicester pulled off one of sport's greatest miracles when they won the Premier League in 2016 after being 5,000/1 at the start of the season. It was their first top-tier title and they then reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League the following season. Previously, they spent a large part of their history bouncing between the top two divisions, although were relegated to League One for the first time in 2008. Former players include Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton and Emile Heskey.
Latest about Leicester City
Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?
By FourFourTwo Staff
A few weeks ago, we picked a century of Prem legends for the ages - can you recall who made the list?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?
Posted
Premier League They've not all been good - but can you name every team to compete in the greatest league on Earth?
Quiz! Can you name every English top flight champion?
Posted
Football quiz Liverpool are having to wait to lift the league title - but how many of its previous holders can you reel off in five minutes?
Quiz! Can you name the 29 managers who've bossed three or more Premier League clubs?
Posted
Football quiz There's a queue of expectant out-of-work managers itching to get on this list – but who will they be joining on it?
Quiz! Can you name the last player to wear number 1-11 of every Premier League club?
Posted
Football quiz How many of the Premier League's first XI - on paper at least - can you recall?
Quiz! Can you name the last 80 players to miss a penalty in the Premier League?
Posted
Football quiz Who's missed spot-kicks in the league, dating way back to 2016?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team's last three captains?
Posted
Premier League While a couple of clubs have only had three different captains all decade, some have had the same number in the last two or three years
Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive transfers of the past 12 months?
Posted
Football quiz Money can't buy you happiness - but it could've got you any of these 30 stars in the past year
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 penalty scorers in the Premier League?
Posted
Football quiz How many heroes from 12-yard can you name? We're putting you on the spot (kick)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.