Trending

Leicester City News and Features

Name: Leicester City

Founded: 1884

Home Ground: King Power Stadium

League Titles: 1

Instagram: @lcfc

Leicester pulled off one of sport's greatest miracles when they won the Premier League in 2016 after being 5,000/1 at the start of the season. It was their first top-tier title and they then reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League the following season. Previously, they spent a large part of their history bouncing between the top two divisions, although were relegated to League One for the first time in 2008. Former players include Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton and Emile Heskey.

See more

Latest about Leicester City

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?

By FourFourTwo Staff

A few weeks ago, we picked a century of Prem legends for the ages - can you recall who made the list?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Posted

Premier League They've not all been good - but can you name every team to compete in the greatest league on Earth?

Premier League
Premier League

Quiz! Can you name every English top flight champion?

Posted

Football quiz Liverpool are having to wait to lift the league title - but how many of its previous holders can you reel off in five minutes?

Football quiz
Mourinho Chelsea

Quiz! Can you name the 29 managers who've bossed three or more Premier League clubs?

Posted

Football quiz There's a queue of expectant out-of-work managers itching to get on this list – but who will they be joining on it?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the last player to wear number 1-11 of every Premier League club?

Posted

Football quiz How many of the Premier League's first XI - on paper at least - can you recall?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the last 80 players to miss a penalty in the Premier League?

Posted

Football quiz Who's missed spot-kicks in the league, dating way back to 2016?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team's last three captains?

Posted

Premier League While a couple of clubs have only had three different captains all decade, some have had the same number in the last two or three years

Premier League

Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive transfers of the past 12 months?

Posted

Football quiz Money can't buy you happiness - but it could've got you any of these 30 stars in the past year

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 penalty scorers in the Premier League?

Posted

Football quiz How many heroes from 12-yard can you name? We're putting you on the spot (kick)

Football quiz
Premier League trophy

Premier League stars face pay cuts amid national lockdown - report

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Premier League Premier League players could be asked to accept deferred salary payments after the next meeting between top-flight officials, say reports.

Premier League
123...789NextArchives