Hands down the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal with EA FC 25 and the second best game on the console for way under $300

If you haven't yet got your copy of EA FC 25 don't worry that you missed a sweet Black Friday deal. Cyber Monday means there are plenty of great deals floating around, including some of the world's biggest soccer video game and the consoles to play it on.

Retail giant Walmart has some incredible savings on both EA FC 25 and a brand new Nintendo Switch - perfect if you want to take your Career or Ultimate Team save on the go. Not only that, but the best bundle offer even includes a copy of Mario Kart 8.

Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: was $299 now $249 at Walmart Wanting an elite gaming experience but spend a lot of your time on travelling? Nintendo Switch lets you play at home or on the go with one system. Throw in Mario's legendary racing game and you've got a great deal. With a bit of practice you might even be as quick as Tottenham Hotspur's players who are addicted to this game!

EA FC 25 - Nintendo Switch: was $59.99 now $34.97 at Walmart FC 25 is the latest release in EA's legendary series, with new game modes and online play to dive into. You can snap up the game and save over $25 through this deal with Walmart. Playing Career Mode on vacation is THE BEST.

Soccer and Mario Kart is often a winning combination - just ask the Tottenham players who pulled out a Mario Kart-inspired celebration during their 4-0 win at Manchester City.

“We’ve been battering it, honestly," Spurs star James Maddison revealed after the game. "Every coach journey, every plane journey, me, Pedro, Dom, Brennan, Archie and Brandon, we’ve a good little Mario Kart squad, and it gets competitive, I’ll tell you!"

We totally agree with Madders. Mario Kart is the perfect game for whiling away the hours on a long trip. Throw in EA FC 25 for your soccer fix, and you've suddenly got an unbeatable gaming set-up. You'll have to move quick though, Nintendo Switch deals are always in demand!

Meanwhile, if you're looking for the PS5 version - check out this incredible deal we spotted on Black Friday weekend.

Cyber Monday started on December 2 in 2024, a few days after Black Friday has took place. Initially intended to encourage people to shop online after physically going into stores for Black Friday, Cyber Monday has since just extended the sales period after Thanksgiving.

