James Maddison cut from England Euro 2024 squad

England Euro 2024 squad's first casualty is James Maddison, with the Tottenham playmaker dropped from contention

James Maddison of England applauds the fans after the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
James Maddison has been dropped by Gareth Southgate (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

James Maddison has been dropped from the England Euro 2024 squad, according to widespread reports.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is the first casualty of Gareth Southgate's squad, which has to be cut to its final 26 members by Friday at 11pm. Maddison appeared from the bench in the 3-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina in Monday's pre-Euro 2024 friendly.

