Is James Maddison injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Spurs midfielder

James Maddison has been one of the players seemingly able to avoid Spurs' ongoing injury crisis.

Reports have recently suggested Ange Postecoglou has minimal first-team players to choose from, with the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Dominic Solanke all sidelined for the Lilywhites.

But with a huge clash against Brentford approaching this weekend, questions have been asked over Maddison's availability. So is the 28-year-old fit to face the Bees?

Maddison has nine goals for Spurs so far this term (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Maddison is said to have struggled with muscle soreness after Spurs' recent victory over Hoffenheim in the Europa League, in which the ex-Coventry City man scored and assisted in the 3-2 win.

He subsequently missed the 2-1 home loss against Leicester City last time out and is now set for a period out of the game due to a problematic issue.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou can't catch a break when it comes to injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Madders has got a calf strain," Ange said as quoted by Tottenham's official platforms earlier this week. "So he is probably two or three weeks (out) for us."

Ange reiterated: "We've now further information on Madders, who missed out at the weekend. He's got a bit of a calf strain, so he'll miss a couple of weeks."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner are also out of action for the Lilywhites as things have gone from bad to worse in recent weeks.

To make matters worse Antonin Kinsky, Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence and Yang-Min Hyeok are ineligible for the clash with Elfsborg on Thursday, which adds further controversy as to who Postecoglou will start against the Swedish side.

In FourFourTwo's view, Postecoglou is really feeling the heat in recent weeks and his job just got a whole lot harder with Maddison now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham host Elfsborg on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League before they play Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.