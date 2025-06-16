Who is Grace Clinton? Everything you need to know

If you’re looking for a potential breakout star at this summer's European Championships – look no further than Grace Clinton.

The Manchester United midfielder has excelled for England at various youth levels and is now set to be an important attacking weapon in Sarina Wiegman’s squad.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses latest talent…

Grace Clinton: Her career so far

Grace Clinton has been in good form for Manchester United in 2024/25 (Image credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Growing up only minutes away from Liverpool’s training ground, it was at rivals’ Everton’s academy that Clinton would be developed.

She was first scouted by then Toffees’ manager Andy Spence after excelling in a school tournament.

Grace Clinton has broken into the England team (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the age of just 16 she was called up to train with the senior side in pre-season, ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

In 2022, while England’s senior side were busy becoming European Champions for the first time, Clinton was featuring for the under-19s group at their own continental tournament.

She scored in a 4-1 win over Norway, although the young Lionesses would eventually bow out in the group stage.

A move to Manchester United followed in July of that year, with manager Marc Skinner bringing her in on a three-year contract.

Learning on loan

An highly impressive loan spell with Bristol City in the Barclays Women's Championship saw Clinton shine.

The Robins were promoted with the midfielder scoring six goals along the way. A second loan spell would follow at Tottenham in 2023/24, with Clinton one of the brighter lights in a team that struggled in the second half of the season.

After her spells away from the north-west, Clinton eventually broke into the Manchester United side. Her first full season with the WSL side saw the midfielder return eight goals and she was named in the Barclays WSL Team of the Year.

The 22-year-old’s full senior England debut arrived in February 2024 in a 7-2 victory over Austria – Clinton scoring her first goal for the Lionesses after just 19 minutes.

She ended 2024 with three goals in just five games for Wiegman’s team.

The star continued to impress in a white shirt and has been selected for the Euro 2025 squad as England look to retain their European crown.