Arsenal report: Gunners in advanced talks over Joao Felix move

Arsenal are in talks over a loan move to release Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season.

Felix has struggled for consistency at the Wanda Metropolitano ever since making a nine-figure move from Benfica in 2019. Some have blamed Diego Simeone's negative tactics, though the Portuguese has never truly settled.

Last night, Felix and Antoine Griezmann lined up in a front pairing for Simeone at home to Barcelona, with Atletico losing 1-0. Now, it seems like this could be the last that Atleti fans see of the 23-year-old, with a January move imminent.

Joao Felix has struggled at times at Atletico but showed during the World Cup exactly what he could offer (Image credit: Getty)

Los Colchoneros are reportedly interested in letting Felix leave this month on loan, with Premier League sides enquiring – and though The Express (opens in new tab) have confirmed Manchester United's interest, Arsenal are also in the mix, having lost Gabriel Jesus to injury last month.

The Mail (opens in new tab) claims that talks are continuing between the north Londoners and the Madrid side, as Felix's employers have asked for £13 million, plus additional fees, in order to secure the starlet for the rest of the season. The Gunners are said to want to bring in attacking reinforcements – but a deal that could cost up to £16m doesn't represent value for money.

This potential loan move doesn't spell the end of the Mykhaylo Mudryk pursuit, either. Shakhtar deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini has confirmed to TVfplay (opens in new tab) that, "Arsenal's interest is there, I can't deny it."

This would mean that the Gunners could well use Felix as a centre-forward in their system with Mudryk as an option on either wing, providing much-needed rest to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while giving Eddie Nketiah more competition up front.

A move for Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk is still on, according to the club themselves (Image credit: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images)

With Arsenal competing on three fronts – they take to the FA Cup against Oxford United tonight, with Manchester City awaiting the winner in the competition's fourth round – the Gunners may well need the reinforcements in order to sustain their title bid while going deeper in the Europa League.

Felix is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth around €50m.

