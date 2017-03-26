A dream that came true - Netherlands' Blind proud of sacked father

Netherlands and Manchester United defender Daley Blind says playing under father Danny was "a dream that came true" after he was sacked as national team boss.

Blind senior oversaw a sapping 2-0 loss to Bulgaria on Saturday, which left the country that finished second and third at the past two World Cups in danger of missing out on a second consecutive major tournament.

Having replaced Guus Hiddink during the Oranje's ill-fated bid to reach Euro 2016, Danny Blind departs with Netherlands fourth in Group A – six points behind leaders France.

Daley Blind played 90 minutes in Sofia as Spas Delev's first-half brace gave Bulgaria the points and, following his father's dismissal on Sunday, he reacted on Instagram.

"Working together as father and son at the top level was a dream that came true," he said in a post.

"You never walked away from your responsibilities and you never gave up. I'm proud of you."