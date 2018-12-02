A-League Review: Castro rescues Perth Glory as Brattan inspires Melbourne City

Perth Glory remain unbeaten at the top of the A-League table after a 1-1 draw with Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.

Diego Castro came off the bench to level eight minutes from time after Roy Krishna had set the home side on their way to just a second win of the season at Westpac Stadium.

Phoenix were in charge of the first half and deservedly went ahead 44 minutes in, when Krishna drilled into the net from the edge of the box for his 34th goal for the club, taking him beyond former record goalscorer Paul Ifill.

The leaders improved after the break and their run without defeat was extended to six games when Castro fired home, just seven minutes after Ryan Lowry was sent off for a poor challenge following a VAR review.

In the later game, Melbourne City claimed a 3-0 win over Newcastle Jets to climb to within four points of the top of the table.

Riley McGree smashed home in just the second minute to set the hosts on course for all three points at AAMI Park, and it was 2-0 at the break thanks to a quite spectacular volley from Luke Brattan deep into first-half injury time.

Lachlan Wales' first senior goal capped the win for Warren Joyce's side, who remain fifth in the table, five points ahead of seventh-place Jets.