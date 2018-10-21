A-League Review: Mariners held as Bolt considers move

Central Coast Mariners drew 1-1 at Brisbane Roar in their opening match of the 2018-19 A-League season.

Mike Mulvey's side, who have offered a contract to former athletics star Usain Bolt, were denied all three points by a second-half equaliser from Roar debutant Adam Taggart.

The visitors went ahead after only four minutes at Suncorp Stadium when Connor Pain finished a blistering counter-attack in clinical fashion.

Taggart missed a host of chances but eventually drew his side level 20 minutes into the second half, turning sharply in the box before rifling high past goalkeeper Ben Kennedy.

Tony Popovic's first match in charge of Perth Glory also ended 1-1, as Western Sydney Wanderers claimed a point at nib Stadium.

Andy Keogh's strike capped the home side's first-half dominance, and Alex Grant's header looked destined to double the lead only to crash off the crossbar.

Wanderers levelled just five minutes later, Roly Bonevacia holding off Tomi Mrcela before slotting past Liam Reddy.

Wellington Phoenix joined Melbourne City as the only other side to win in the opening round of matches, after Mark Rudan's side beat Newcastle Jets 2-1.

The 43-year-old's first A-League game in charge swung Phoenix's way 32 minutes in, when Daniel Georgievski's attempted clearance ended in his own net.

Roy Krishna secured the win in the 89th minute after converting the rebound from his own missed penalty, with Dimitri Petratos' goal in the fifth minute of injury time serving only as a consolation.