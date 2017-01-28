A-League Review: Mariners take glory, Brisbane roar

Central Coast Mariners clambered off the foot of the A-League on Saturday following a 2-0 victory over Perth Glory.

The visitors dominated the first half but Diego Castro, Adam Taggart and Andy Keogh all missed excellent chances to open the scoring.

The second period was a different story and, shortly after Trent Buhagiar had hit the post, Josh Bingham handed the home side the lead when he fired in after picking up a loose ball.

Fabio Ferreira made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute when he cheekily converted a Panenka penalty after a handball from Glory full-back Josh Risdon.

Perth's hopes of getting back into it came to an end when goalkeeper Liam Reddy was sent-off with seven minutes left after bringing down Buhagiar outside the box.

In Saturday's other game, Brett Holman netted a stoppage-time goal to help Brisbane Roar to a 2-1 home win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Brandon Borello handed the hosts the lead midway through the first half after being set up by Jamie Maclaren, but Jumpei Kusukami levelled the scoring 10 minutes later.

A red card for Scott Neville in the 81st minute left Wanderers a man down for the final stages and Holman made the most of his side's advantage when he netted the winner in the 93rd minute to propel his side into third place.