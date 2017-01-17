A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory's streak

Melbourne Victory's nine-match unbeaten run came to abrupt end as they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Wellington Phoenix in Tuesday's A-League encounter at Westpac Stadium.

Second-place Victory were high on confidence heading into the fixture having won eight of their past nine matches, but it was the home side that went in front when Roly Bonevacia finished on the slide in the 33rd minute.

Besart Berisha thought he had levelled the scoring after the break, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Victory were then caught out in the 90th minute as they pushed for an equaliser when Jacob Tratt headed home from Michael McGlinchey's cross.

And there was still time for Phoenix to put more gloss on the scoreline with Kosta Barbarouses rounding off the win against his former club deep into injury time.

FULL TIME | A dominating final 10min saw the extend their lead and solidify their 3pts here at the (3-0) January 17, 2017

The result sees Wellington move into the top six for the first time this season with 18 points from 15 games, while Victory remain five points behind leaders Sydney.