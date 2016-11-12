A-League Review: Victory pile woe on Wanderers, Wellington put best foot forward

Melbourne Victory extended Western Sydney Wanderers' recent slump with a convincing 3-0 win at Etihad Stadium.

The Wanderers began on the front foot but some poor defending allowed Besart Berisha to set up Oliver Bozanic for a simple 26th-minute opener.

Victory's firepower off the bench proved decisive as Jai Ingham made an instant 65th minute impact, leaping to head in James Troisi's cross at the far post.

Fellow replacement and debutant Max Beister completed the scoring five minutes from time after Ingham's cutback and it is now four games without a win for Tony Popovic's Wanderers.

Wellington Phoenix made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 triumph at Central Coast Mariners that saw them leapfrog their fellow strugglers.

Wellington began their campaign with four successive losses but they are now a point better off than the Mariners after quick-fire second-half goals from Roy Krishna and Hamish Watson did the damage.

Krishna collected a raking ball from Watson before rounding Central Coast goalkeeper Paul Izzo and slotting home in the 49th minute.

Roles were reversed seven minutes later as Krishna squared to Watson on the end of Gui Finkler's throughball and Wellington are up to sixth, above Western Sydney on goal difference.