A tie-by-tie look at the last 16 of the Champions League

The Champions League round of 16 fixtures were decided on Monday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here, the PA news agency looks at each of the eight ties.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifts the trophy after his team won the 2018-19 Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reigning champions Liverpool will face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, who exited the competition at this stage last season following a 3-2 aggregate loss to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Juventus. The two clubs have met competitively on four occasions – both last decade – with Atletico prevailing on away goals when the pair last faced off in the 2010 Europa League semi-finals, courtesy of Diego Forlan’s extra-time strike at Anfield.

Tottenham v Leipzig

Tottenham’s Harry Kane after defeat in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Runners-up last season, Tottenham were drawn with Bundesliga leaders Leipzig, who contest the round of 16 for the first time after topping Group G. Leipzig were competing in the third tier of German football just five years ago and first qualified for the Champions League in 2017. Their recent rise into the European top flight means the two clubs have not crossed paths. Spurs will look to go one better this season under new boss Jose Mourinho, who has lifted the trophy with Porto and Inter Milan.

Real Madrid v Manchester City

We’ve been drawn against Real Madrid in the @ChampionsLeague Round of 16.— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 16, 2019

Premier League champions Manchester City will tackle European kings Real Madrid, who have won the tournament on a record 13 occasions. After winning the trophy in three consecutive seasons, Real were knocked out at the round of 16 stage last season by Ajax, whereas Manchester City – still chasing a first success – reached the quarter-finals before being ousted by Tottenham. The last encounter between the two clubs was in the 2016 semi-finals, when a Fernando own goal at the Bernabeu earned Real a 1-0 aggregate win.

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Chelsea take on Bundesliga holders and five-times Champions League winners Bayern Munich, who beat Tottenham to first place in Group B. Bayern have been beaten in Europe twice by Chelsea, first 6-5 on aggregate in the 2005 quarter-finals and then, memorably, in the 2012 final. A Blues side captained by current manager Frank Lampard beat Bayern on penalties in Munich to lift the trophy for the first time, with Didier Drogba equalising in the 88th minute and then scoring the winning penalty.

Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain

⚽️🔥 #UCL@BVB is our opponent for the round of 16 in the @ChampionsLeague 🏆— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 16, 2019

Borussia Dortmund will encounter former boss Thomas Tuchel after being paired with Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain. PSG were undefeated as they topped Group A ahead of Real Madrid and are hoping to better last season’s dramatic last-16 exit at the hands of Manchester United. Dortmund edged out Inter Milan to finish as runners-up behind Barcelona in Group F. Tuchel spent two seasons at the helm of Dortmund before joining the Parisian side after being sacked in 2017. The last meeting between the sides came in the 2010-11 Europa League group stages, with a 1-1 draw in Dortmund being followed by a goalless stalemate in Paris.

Napoli v Barcelona

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez during the first leg of last season’s semi-final against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Emerging unbeaten from Group E, Napoli were rewarded with a tie against five-time champions Barcelona. Barca are out to atone for their semi-final loss to Liverpool last season when the LaLiga champions threw away a 3-0 first-leg lead. The two teams have not met in competitive football, but Barca produced 2-1 and 4-0 victories in the two-legged LaLiga-Serie A Cup in August during pre-season. Napoli will be led by Gennaro Gattuso, who has never managed in the competition, after he replaced three-time winner Carlo Ancelotti.

Lyon v Juventus

Serie A champions and 2018-19 quarter-finalists Juventus were drawn to face French side Lyon, who are struggling in eighth place in Ligue 1 and left the competition at this stage last season. Lyon will be without key forward Memphis Depay, who suffered a season-ending knee injury at the weekend. And the French side have not beaten Juventus in any of the four previous encounters, although they did earn a 1-1 draw in Turin during the 2016 group stages.

Atalanta v Valencia

From debutants to last 16 hopefuls ✅— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2019

Champions League debutants Atalanta take on twice runners-up Valencia, who are currently eighth in the LaLiga. Valencia’s 1-0 victory over last year’s semi-finalists Ajax secured their progression to the last 16, while Atalanta qualified behind Manchester City in Group C despite failing to win any of their first four games. The two sides have not met competitively, but a 2017 friendly produced a 2-1 Atalanta victory.