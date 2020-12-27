Abdelhafiz: Pitso recovered from COVID-19

Al Ahly’s Director of Football Sayed Abdelhafiz has announced that head coach Pitso Mosimane recovered from COVID-19.

The Red Eagles confirmed on 16 December that Mosimane tested positive for the coronavirus and that he remained in isolation at home as per Ministry of Health regulations.

However, it has since been confirmed that Mosimane took another COVID-19 test, which came out negative and he will now be able to return to leading the team from the touch line.

Al Ahly released the following statement on the matter, which reads as follows:

Al Ahly’s Director of Football Sayed Abdelhafiz announced on Saturday that our head coach Pitso Mosimane recovered from COVID-19.



Abdelhafiz said that Mosimane’s COVID-19 test came out negative and he will be back to lead the team.



The Red Eagles are currently preparing to face Al Ittihad Alexandria on Monday in the third fixture of the Egyptian Premier League.