Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1: Captain Brown wins it for champions

Captain Scott Brown scored the only goal of the game as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic won their top-of-the-table encounter at Aberdeen 1-0 on Sunday.

Aberdeen's 1-0 loss at Dundee United last weekend meant Celtic retained the title for a fourth consecutive season, and Ronny Deila's men had more reason to cheer as Brown's second-half strike proved decisive at Pittodrie.

In a tight first half, it was Aberdeen who arguably had the better chances, Barry Robson first forcing Craig Gordon into a smart save from 25 yards, before turning provider for Mark Reynolds to poke a shot across the face of goal.

Despite nothing riding on the game, a few tasty challenges went unpunished by referee Craig Thomson, with Celtic playmaker Stefan Johansen perhaps lucky not to go in the book for a late challenge on former Celtic man Robson.

The breakthrough came just four minutes after the break. Brown started the move with a superbly timed challenge on Robson and finished off by side-footing Stuart Armstrong's cut-back home.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Scott Brown twice made fine double stops as Celtic cranked up the pressure, but the Glasgow club had to settle for just one goal.