Aberdeen 0 Hearts 1: Dauda strike ends hosts' hopes of record points tally

Aberdeen's hopes of breaking the Scottish Premiership points record set by a non old-firm club ended on Thursday as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Hearts.

Abiola Dauda's fifth goal of the campaign midway through the second half was enough for the visitors in a game of few chances at Pittodrie Stadium, though it was Aberdeen who had dominated much of proceedings as they searched to better the mark of 75 points they set last season.

Derek McInnes' men started well, hogging possession and territory, but they failed to transfer that into creating notable chances, and it was Hearts who actually went closest to opening the scoring when Prince Buaben's long-range strike forced Adam Collin into making a fine save.

However, the Aberdeen shot-stopper was at fault when the deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute as he misjudged a free-kick, allowing Dauda to nudge home.

The hosts attempted to mount a recovery, but their efforts were to no avail as third-placed Hearts held firm to secure the points.