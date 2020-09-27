Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has high hopes for Marley Watkins

Derek McInnes was delighted to see Marley Watkins open his account for the club in the 3–0 win over Ross County.

The Bristol City loanee scored the opening goal against the Staggies before two Lewis Ferguson penalties settled the contest in the second half.

And McInnes has high hopes of more to come from Watkins.

“It took us a while in getting the first goal, but it was a very important goal for the team and it was an important goal for Marley to get him up and running,” McInnes said.

“I think anybody who has been watching us over the last wee while will see how Marley has led the line, bringing so much to the team.

“We tried to make not too much of an issue of it, but he is there to score goals as well and I think that was so important for him.

“He is capable I think, in this team, to get well into double figures. It’s up to him to take confidence from that and, when the next chance comes along, hopefully he can remember the way he finished that one today.”

County boss Stuart Kettlewell, whose side lost Iain Vigurs to a red card after an hour, felt his side were naive at the back as they failed to deal with balls into the area.

Jonny Hayes in particular was a constant threat down the left wing for the Dons, delivering several dangerous balls into the box and producing a superb cross for Watkins’ goal.

But Kettlewell felt his defenders could have coped far better, especially after spending a full week preparing for that style of play.

“It’s the naivety of it that’s frustrating, we spoke about it all week,” Kettlewell said.

“We know that they’ve got the likes of Hayes that can deliver, Ryan Hedges and Scott Wright too – these guys are all capable of delivering balls into the box.

“I thought there was a bit of fear at times to go and engage these guys.

“Sometimes you make yourself look silly by getting beaten in those one on one situations, but the only way to influence it is to put yourself in those scenarios.

“We were prepared to drop off and hope for the best when the ball came into the box, and that’s never what I’ve asked for since day one of pre-season.”