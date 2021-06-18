Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass adds Henry Apaloo as assistant coach

Henry Apaloo has joined Aberdeen as assistant coach.

Blackburn-born Apaloo worked at Atlanta United 2 alongside Dons manager Stephen Glass.

Apaloo, currently completing his UEFA coaching licenses, had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers, before spending two years with Preston North End.

Glass told Aberdeen’s official website: “I’ve worked with Henry really closely for the last two years, so we’ve got a very strong working relationship.

“He’s a fantastic coach, his analytical work is brilliant, and I think he will be a big addition to the club.

“We want to add the right people where we can and he fits the bill for many reasons.

“His CV is highly impressive, he continues to educate himself and he comes from a good footballing background.

“He’ll nurture positive relationships with all that he works with as his communications skills are second to none,

“I’ve no doubt his personality will complement our wider staff group and I’m certain he will play a vital role behind the scenes as we strive to deliver success.”